The Diablo 4 hype is real and players all around the world are looking to save Sanctuary while grinding sweet loot and slaying endless hordes of the forces of hell, but only if the a big bad error code doesn’t stand in the way.

The error 37 fiasco that destroyed Diablo 3’s launch way back in 2012 has become an internet meme. Hopefully, this latest one isn’t nearly as memorable or game-breaking for players looking to raise some hell in Blizzard’s latest mainline entry in the long-running ARPG franchise. Say hello to error code 34202.

Here are the details on the latest error code to plague a Diablo game, this time in 2023.

What is error code 34202 in Diablo 4 beta?

Some players attempting to enjoy some Diablo 4 beta have been met with a pesky error code, and it’s one that should come as no surprise for a beta test.

“Code 34202” is accompanied with an error message, stating that “game servers are not available” and requests that players “please try again later.”

This is obviously quite an obstacle when trying to grind out some hellmonster-slaying. But it appears that the issue is likely a server-side problem on Blizzard’s end, especially during high activity time periods when players are trying to get online to play the beta.

How to fix error code 34202 in Diablo 4 beta

There are a few potential fixes you can try to take care of error code 34202 in Diablo 4.

The first thing to try is to reset your modem and internet. Since the error has to do with your game being unable to connect to the servers, the problem might be on your end. Run some speed tests, reset your connection, and try again to connect.

The next thing you can do is update your network’s drivers. This is something that’s done within your modem’s settings, so check with your own specific internet service provider to see how that can be done or even consider giving them a call.

The error may be within the game installation itself, too. You can try to fix it by using the “Scan and Repair” option by clicking the blue cog wheel next to the “Play” button in the Battle.net launcher and selecting Scan and Repair.

Sadly, it seems as though the only real fix for this kind of error, especially during a game’s beta, is time. There’s going to be server issues that hamper the experience for players dying to get a taste of Diablo 4, and it’s on Blizzard to iron them out so players can have fun throughout the weekend.

It’s always possible that this error pops up down the line again, as it appears to have to do with server load. The more players trying to get into Diablo 4 to play it, the more likely it is that error 34202 will pop up again.