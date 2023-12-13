WoW SoD: Best talent builds and Runes for Shamans in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Shamans in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can take on any role they’d like—DPS, healer, or even a tank. But, of course, you have meta builds that are guaranteed to make Shamans pop off in both PvE and PvP scenarios.

In Season of Discovery, Shamans are limited to the Horde only, with the only races that can opt for them being Taurens, Orc, and Trolls. Your choice of race will depend merely on what is your end-game goal. If you aim to be an avid PvPer and you plan on mopping the floor with Alliance in the Battle for Ashenvale PvP event, you are better off with picking Orc due to their increased chances to resist a stun. On the other hand, Trolls are best for Blackfathom Deeps raid and dungeons since they have Berserking, an ability that increases your casting and attack speed.

Here are the best talent builds and Runes for Shamans in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

Best talent builds and Runes for tank and Enhancement Shamans in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Given the fact that casters classes are struggling to stay relevant due to their mana issues, I’d say the best build and Runes are deep within the Enhancement tree. While tank Shamans will spend all their talent points in the Enhancement tree on sustain and survivability, Enhancement players can afford more DPS.

Here are the best talents for tank Shamans in WoW Classic Season of Discovery:

Shield Specialization- 5/5

5/5 Guardian Totems- 2/2

2/2 Improved Lightning Shield- 3/3

3/3 Anticipation- 5/5

5/5 Toughness- 1/5

For the Runes, tank Shamans want to take the following: Shield Mastery, Way of Earth, and Molten Blast. These Runes will equip you with enough survivability and mana regeneration options, and you can take on any boss without fear.

This is how your tank Shaman build should look like. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead talent calculator

Enhancement Shamans will invest all their talent points into the same tree, but with a couple of tweaks:

Ancestral Knowledge- 5/5

5/5 Thundering Strikes- 5/5

5/5 Improved Lightning Shield- 3/3

3/3 Enhancing Totems- 2/2

2/2 Flurry- 1/5

Ideally, you’ll have all five talent points in Flurry, but this build doesn’t allow it. You don’t have enough talent points to work with, and you have to spread out that damage output in your totems and Lighting Shield. For the Runes, you want to opt for Lava Burst, Dual Wield, and Shamanistic Rage.

Optimal Enhancement Shaman build. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead talent calculator

This way, you’ll have a ton of mana to work with during an encounter, while having an incredible burst potential when you pair your auto attacks with Lighting Shield and Strength of Earth Totem.

Best talent builds and Runes for Restoration Shamans in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Restoration Shamans want all their talent points dumped into the Restoration tree. You’re aiming for any talent points that are decreasing the mana cost of your healing abilities, shortening their casting time, and adding extra survivability to your group.

Ideally, you have the following talents as a Restoration Shaman:

Improved Healing Wave- 5/5

5/5 Tidal Focus- 5/5

5/5 Ancestral Healing- 1/3

1/3 Totemic Mastery- 1/1

1/1 Healing Grace- 3/3

3/3 Restorative Totems- 1/5

For the Runes, you need to go: Dual Wield, Water Shield, and Shamanstic Rage. While the second two Runes sound in line with Restoration Shaman since they are focused on refunding you mana, Dual Wield might seem weird in this combination.

This is the best build for Restoration Shamans in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Wowhead talent calculator

The catch here is that you want to get two healing maces, axes, and any similar weapons, and enchant them with Rockbiter. Then, your Shamanistic Rage will refund you even more mana. Bear in mind Shamanistic Rage only has a one minute long cooldown, and you could get most of your mana pool back if you use this strategy.