WoW SoD: Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) loot table

Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) received a makeover with the release of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. BFD turned into a 10-player raid dungeon, with new bosses alongside returning ones. The new dungeon also brings new possible loot for those prepared to face the followers of Aku’Mai.
You and your party will need to be at least level 25 to face the mobs and bosses in BFD. This dungeon is located in Northwestern Ashenvale, and those interested in participating in the raid will need to swim through an underwater entrance to find it.
Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) loot table in WoW Classic SoD
There are a total of seven bosses in BFD, each with their loot table. Most items are armor pieces or weapons, but some drop other types of items such as rings or even an idol. Each item has a certain percentage chance of being dropped, making it more or less likely for some items to appear as loot.
Baron Aquanis
Baron Aquanis is the first boss you encounter. It can drop 10 items in total, most being armor pieces except for one two-handed sword. Here are the most and one of the least common items Baron Aquanis drops, followed by its full loot table:
Shoulderguards of Crushing Depths (33.33 percent)
- 163 armor.
- +3 Strength.
- +11 Stamina.
Fathomblade (6.67 percent)
- 71-107 damage (24.72 damage per second).
- Blasts all enemies in front of you with pressurized water.
- Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by one percent.
|Loot
|Type
|Item Level
|Cord of Aquanis
|Leather Armor
|30
|Cracked Water Globe
|Off-handed frill
|30
|Droplet Choker
|Amulet
|30
|Fathomblade
|Two-handed sword
|30
|Flowing Scarf
|Cloak
|30
|High Tide Choker
|Amulet
|30
|Hydraxian Bangles
|Mail armor
|30
|Loop of Swift Currents
|Ring
|30
|Shoulderguards of Crushing Depths
|Mail armor
|30
|Sub-Zero Pauldrons
|Cloth armor
|30
Ghamoo-ra
Ghamoo-ra is the second boss you’ll face in BFD. Out of the eight items you can get armor, a shield, and two weapons. The following items are the most and least common Ghamoo-ra loot, followed by its full loot table:
Ironhide Arbalest (37.50 percent)
- 19-37 damage (14.74 damage per second).
- Increased Defense +3.
Shell Plate Barrier (12.50 percent)
- 661 Armor.
- 14 Block.
- +12 Strength.
|Loot
|Type
|Item Level
|Adamantine Tortoise Armor
|Mail armor
|30
|Chipped Bite of Serra’kis
|Dagger
|35
|Ghamoo-ra’s Cinch
|Cloth armor
|30
|Ironhide Arbalest
|Crossbow
|30
|Mantle of the Thresher Slayer
|Leather armor
|30
|Shell Plate Barrier
|Shield
|30
|Shimmering Shoulderpads
|Mail armor
|30
|Shimmering Thresher Cape
|Cloak
|30
Lady Sarevess
Lady Sarevess is the third boss you encounter in BFD and the one with the most weapon drops. This boss drops a total of 12 items that include armor pieces, rings, a cloak, a one-handed sword, a bow, a and polearm. Here are the most and one of the least common Lady Sarevess loot items, followed by the full loot table:
Leggings of the Faithful (50 percent)
- 191 Armor.
- +10 Strength.
- +7 Agility.
- +9 Stamina.
Honed Darkwater Talwar (7.14 percent)
- 43-82 damage (23.15 damage per second).
- Sends a shadowy bolt at the enemy causing 30 Shadow damage.
|Loot
|Type
|Item Level
|Artemis Cowl
|Leather armor
|30
|Band of Deep Places
|Ring
|30
|Guardian’s Trident
|Polearm
|30
|Honed Darkwater Talwar
|One-handed sword
|35
|Leggings of the Faithful
|Mail armor
|30
|Mask of Scorn
|Mail armor
|30
|Naga Battle Gauntlets
|Leather armor
|30
|Naga Heartrender
|Bow
|30
|Rakkamar’s Tattered Thinking Cap
|Cloth armor
|30
|Signet of Beasts
|Ring
|30
|Strength of Purpose
|One-handed Mace
|30
|Waterproof Scarf
|Cloak
|30
Gelihast
Gelihast is the fourth boss you have to defeat in BFD and the first one in the dungeon to have staffs, a wand, and a bag in the loot table among the 12 items it can drop. Here are the most and one of the least common items Gelihast drops, followed by the full loot table:
Wrathful Spire (21.43 percent)
- 55-84 damage (24.82 damage per second).
- +11 Stamina.
- Increases damage done by Nature spells and effects by up to 17.
- Increases the healing done by spells and effects by up to 26.
Twilight Sage’s Walking Stick (7.14 percent)
- 51-78 damage (24.81 damage per second).
- +5 Stamina.
- +10 Spirit.
- Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 24.
|Loot
|Type
|Item Level
|Algae Gauntlets
|Mail armor
|30
|Black Shroud Choker
|Amulet
|30
|Coral Reef Axe
|Two-handed axe
|30
|Deadlight
|Wand
|30
|Murloc Hide Kneeboots
|Leather armor
|30
|Ring of Shadowsight
|Ring
|30
|Skinwalkers
|Cloth armor
|30
|Tome of Cavern Lore
|Off-handed frill
|30
|Twilight Invoker’s Robes
|Cloth armor
|30
|Twilight Sage’s Walking Stick
|Staff
|30
|Wrathful Spire
|Staff
|30
|Bottomless Murloc Skin Bag
|Bag
|25
Lorgus Jett
Lorgus Jett is the fifth boss and probably one of the easiest to deal with. The loot table has 11 items in total that include a libram, an idol, armor pieces, and three types of weapons. Here are the most and one of the least common items Lorgus Jett can drop:
Mind-Expanding Mushroom (21.43 percent)
- +5 Spirit.
Fist of the Wild (7.14 percent)
- 44-72 damage (20.71 damage per second).
- 60 Armor.
- +6 Strength.
- +6 Agility.
- +6 Stamina.
- +6 Intellect.
- +6 Spirit.
- +59 Attack Power in Cat, Bear, and Dire Bear forms only.
|Loot
|Type
|Item Level
|Discarded Tenets of the Silver Hand
|Libram
|30
|Fist of the Wild
|Two-handed mace
|30
|Glowing Leather Bands
|Leather armor
|30
|Hammer of Righteous Judgement
|One-handed mace
|30
|Mind-Expanding Mushroom
|Idol
|30
|Silver Hand Sabatons
|Mail armor
|30
|Sturdy Hood
|Leather armor
|30
|Sun-Touched Crescent
|Dagger
|30
|Twilight Invoker’s Shoes
|Cloth armor
|30
|Twilight Slayer’s Footpads
|Leather armor
|30
|Twilight Slayer’s Tunic
|Leather armor
|30
Twilight Lord Kelris
Twilight Lord Kelris is the sixth boss and it might be the one you’ll have more problems with when fighting in BFD. Its table of drops isn’t as lengthy as the other bosses, with only five items that feature two cloth armors, a ring, and two weapons. Here are the most and one of the least common Twilight Lord Kelris loot drops, followed by the full loot table:
Rod of the Sleepwalker (49.25 percent)
- 53-80 damage (23.75 damage per second).
- +11 Intellect.
- +10 Spirit.
Black Fingerless Gloves (9.09 percent)
- 31 Armor.
- +6 Stamina.
- +9 Intellect.
- +4 Spirit.
|Loot
|Type
|Item Level
|Signet of the Twilight Lord
|Ring
|30
|Black Fingerless Gloves
|Cloth Armor
|33
|Blackfathom Ritual Dagger
|Dagger
|31
|Rod of the Sleepwalker
|Staff
|29
|Gaze Dreamer Pants
|Cloth armor
|28
Aku’Mai
Aku’Mai is the final boss of BFD and you can get one of the three items in its loot table, which are two armor pieces and a weapon. Here are the most and one of the least common loot Aku’Mai drops:
Moss Cinch (38.29 percent)
- 59 Armor.
- +5 Stamina.
- +11 Intellect.
Strike of the Hydra (19.90 percent)
- 67-102 damage (25.61 damage per second).
- Corrosive acid deals seven Nature damage every three seconds and lowers the target’s armor by 50 for 30 seconds.
|Loot
|Type
|Item Level
|Moss Cinch
|Leather armor
|31
|Leech Pants
|Cloth armor
|31
|Strike of the Hydra
|Two-handed sword
|31