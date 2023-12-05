WoW SoD: Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) loot table

Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) received a makeover with the release of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. BFD turned into a 10-player raid dungeon, with new bosses alongside returning ones. The new dungeon also brings new possible loot for those prepared to face the followers of Aku’Mai.

You and your party will need to be at least level 25 to face the mobs and bosses in BFD. This dungeon is located in Northwestern Ashenvale, and those interested in participating in the raid will need to swim through an underwater entrance to find it.

Blackfathom Deeps (BFD) loot table in WoW Classic SoD

There are a total of seven bosses in BFD, each with their loot table. Most items are armor pieces or weapons, but some drop other types of items such as rings or even an idol. Each item has a certain percentage chance of being dropped, making it more or less likely for some items to appear as loot.

Baron Aquanis

Baron Aquanis is the first boss you encounter. It can drop 10 items in total, most being armor pieces except for one two-handed sword. Here are the most and one of the least common items Baron Aquanis drops, followed by its full loot table:

Shoulderguards of Crushing Depths (33.33 percent)

163 armor.

+3 Strength.

+11 Stamina.

Fathomblade (6.67 percent)

71-107 damage (24.72 damage per second).

Blasts all enemies in front of you with pressurized water.

Improves your chance to hit with spells and with melee and ranged attacks by one percent.

Loot Type Item Level Cord of Aquanis Leather Armor 30 Cracked Water Globe Off-handed frill 30 Droplet Choker Amulet 30 Fathomblade Two-handed sword 30 Flowing Scarf Cloak 30 High Tide Choker Amulet 30 Hydraxian Bangles Mail armor 30 Loop of Swift Currents Ring 30 Shoulderguards of Crushing Depths Mail armor 30 Sub-Zero Pauldrons Cloth armor 30

Ghamoo-ra

Ghamoo-ra is the second boss you’ll face in BFD. Out of the eight items you can get armor, a shield, and two weapons. The following items are the most and least common Ghamoo-ra loot, followed by its full loot table:

Ironhide Arbalest (37.50 percent)

19-37 damage (14.74 damage per second).

Increased Defense +3.

Shell Plate Barrier (12.50 percent)

661 Armor.

14 Block.

+12 Strength.

Loot Type Item Level Adamantine Tortoise Armor Mail armor 30 Chipped Bite of Serra’kis Dagger 35 Ghamoo-ra’s Cinch Cloth armor 30 Ironhide Arbalest Crossbow 30 Mantle of the Thresher Slayer Leather armor 30 Shell Plate Barrier Shield 30 Shimmering Shoulderpads Mail armor 30 Shimmering Thresher Cape Cloak 30

Lady Sarevess

Lady Sarevess is the third boss you encounter in BFD and the one with the most weapon drops. This boss drops a total of 12 items that include armor pieces, rings, a cloak, a one-handed sword, a bow, a and polearm. Here are the most and one of the least common Lady Sarevess loot items, followed by the full loot table:

Leggings of the Faithful (50 percent)

191 Armor.

+10 Strength.

+7 Agility.

+9 Stamina.

Honed Darkwater Talwar (7.14 percent)

43-82 damage (23.15 damage per second).

Sends a shadowy bolt at the enemy causing 30 Shadow damage.

Loot Type Item Level Artemis Cowl Leather armor 30 Band of Deep Places Ring 30 Guardian’s Trident Polearm 30 Honed Darkwater Talwar One-handed sword 35 Leggings of the Faithful Mail armor 30 Mask of Scorn Mail armor 30 Naga Battle Gauntlets Leather armor 30 Naga Heartrender Bow 30 Rakkamar’s Tattered Thinking Cap Cloth armor 30 Signet of Beasts Ring 30 Strength of Purpose One-handed Mace 30 Waterproof Scarf Cloak 30

Gelihast

Gelihast is the fourth boss you have to defeat in BFD and the first one in the dungeon to have staffs, a wand, and a bag in the loot table among the 12 items it can drop. Here are the most and one of the least common items Gelihast drops, followed by the full loot table:

Wrathful Spire (21.43 percent)

55-84 damage (24.82 damage per second).

+11 Stamina.

Increases damage done by Nature spells and effects by up to 17.

Increases the healing done by spells and effects by up to 26.

Twilight Sage’s Walking Stick (7.14 percent)

51-78 damage (24.81 damage per second).

+5 Stamina.

+10 Spirit.

Increases healing done by spells and effects by up to 24.

Loot Type Item Level Algae Gauntlets Mail armor 30 Black Shroud Choker Amulet 30 Coral Reef Axe Two-handed axe 30 Deadlight Wand 30 Murloc Hide Kneeboots Leather armor 30 Ring of Shadowsight Ring 30 Skinwalkers Cloth armor 30 Tome of Cavern Lore Off-handed frill 30 Twilight Invoker’s Robes Cloth armor 30 Twilight Sage’s Walking Stick Staff 30 Wrathful Spire Staff 30 Bottomless Murloc Skin Bag Bag 25

Lorgus Jett

Lorgus Jett is the fifth boss and probably one of the easiest to deal with. The loot table has 11 items in total that include a libram, an idol, armor pieces, and three types of weapons. Here are the most and one of the least common items Lorgus Jett can drop:

Mind-Expanding Mushroom (21.43 percent)

+5 Spirit.

Fist of the Wild (7.14 percent)

44-72 damage (20.71 damage per second).

60 Armor.

+6 Strength.

+6 Agility.

+6 Stamina.

+6 Intellect.

+6 Spirit.

+59 Attack Power in Cat, Bear, and Dire Bear forms only.

Loot Type Item Level Discarded Tenets of the Silver Hand Libram 30 Fist of the Wild Two-handed mace 30 Glowing Leather Bands Leather armor 30 Hammer of Righteous Judgement One-handed mace 30 Mind-Expanding Mushroom Idol 30 Silver Hand Sabatons Mail armor 30 Sturdy Hood Leather armor 30 Sun-Touched Crescent Dagger 30 Twilight Invoker’s Shoes Cloth armor 30 Twilight Slayer’s Footpads Leather armor 30 Twilight Slayer’s Tunic Leather armor 30

Twilight Lord Kelris

Twilight Lord Kelris is the sixth boss and it might be the one you’ll have more problems with when fighting in BFD. Its table of drops isn’t as lengthy as the other bosses, with only five items that feature two cloth armors, a ring, and two weapons. Here are the most and one of the least common Twilight Lord Kelris loot drops, followed by the full loot table:

Rod of the Sleepwalker (49.25 percent)

53-80 damage (23.75 damage per second).

+11 Intellect.

+10 Spirit.

Black Fingerless Gloves (9.09 percent)

31 Armor.

+6 Stamina.

+9 Intellect.

+4 Spirit.

Loot Type Item Level Signet of the Twilight Lord Ring 30 Black Fingerless Gloves Cloth Armor 33 Blackfathom Ritual Dagger Dagger 31 Rod of the Sleepwalker Staff 29 Gaze Dreamer Pants Cloth armor 28

Aku’Mai

Aku’Mai is the final boss of BFD and you can get one of the three items in its loot table, which are two armor pieces and a weapon. Here are the most and one of the least common loot Aku’Mai drops:

Moss Cinch (38.29 percent)

59 Armor.

+5 Stamina.

+11 Intellect.

Strike of the Hydra (19.90 percent)

67-102 damage (25.61 damage per second).

Corrosive acid deals seven Nature damage every three seconds and lowers the target’s armor by 50 for 30 seconds.