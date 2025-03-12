WoW players are desperate for return of these iconic villains

It goes without saying that Blizzard is capable of making some great antagonists in World of Warcraft. While recent villains like Xal’atath and Gallywix are amazing, players are hoping to see a return of one of the most iconic villains in WoW—the Old Gods.

Recommended Videos

A recent discussion started by a player in a March 10 Reddit thread touched on an interesting topic about a possible return of Old Gods. Players expressed their desperate need for the return of these iconic villains in WoW, and with the current World Soul Saga, and all the mysteries surrounding Xal’atath, anything is possible.

The first Old God you faced. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s safe to say that WoW Undermine(d) update is a massive success, and the new Liberation of Undermine raid is an absolute banger with unique bosses. But no matter how good The War Within is, players are still hoping to see one of the best villains of Azeroth from previous expansions. Although many may consider Lich King, Deathwing, or even Sargeras as the greatest WoW villains, some players simply want the likes of Yogg-Saron and other Old Gods to be relevant once more.

“I still hold out hope of them returning in some ways, besides Nzoth getting done dirty, they made such good villains,” a player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

The four Old Gods are some of the most iconic villains not just in WoW but in the entire MMO genre, and, naturally, many players hold them in such high regard. Even though some players are skeptical of their return because we already defeated them, their comeback is still possible.

“Thankfully they are confirmed dead, but it was noted somewhere that death does not apply to Old Gods in the same way that it applies to everyone else—so the book is open on what that could mean, and I get the feeling that we will be seeing at least some of them in Midnight,” another player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

One thing’s for sure: the World Soul saga opened the door to many possibilities, and if Blizzard plays its cards well, the mighty Old Gods might return in the near future.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy