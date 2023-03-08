World of Warcraft Dragonflight season 2 Mythic+ dungeon pool

The second season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight is coming with a new slew of dungeons for players to sink their teeth into.

With the game moving to Patch 10.1, players are poised to raid Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, and at the same time, players will get a completely fresh set of dungeons to run, including some notable popular instances from previous expansions.

In season one of Dragonflight, players got to go back to Pandaria and run through Temple of the Jade Serpent as well as take on a couple of notable Legion dungeons like Halls of Valor. In season two, players will get a chance to go back to Battle for Azeroth and even Cataclysm.

Vortex Pinnacle from Cataclysm represents the oldest dungeon to be turned into a Mythic+ instance. Previously, Blizzard noted that Mists of Pandaria served as a great starting point for bringing back dungeons to speedrun. But it appears as though the developers have changed their tune a little bit after finding an older instance that could be adjusted for M+.

With two Battle for Azeroth dungeons in this season’s pool, this is the first time in Dragonflight that the 2018 expansion has been included in the new Mythic+ system. The Underrot was known for being one of the shortest dungeons in the expansion, leading to especially quick finish times by high-level players.

Meanwhile, Freehold was among the most popular keystones in the game. Its vast layout and plethora of trash mobs provided players ample flexibility during dungeon runs, and each week there was almost always a completely unique way to optimize a run depending on affixes and which boss was active in the rotating Council ‘o Captains, which serves as the second boss of the instance.

Along with four dungeons from previous expansions making a comeback, this season will have the remaining four Dragonflight dungeons join the M+ pool. Gamers who are tired of running The Nokhud Offensive and Algeth’ar Academy can finally breathe a sigh of relief and hop into some fresh instances that will come with all-new strategies.

Here are all eight dungeons in the Dragonflight season two Mythic+ dungeon pool.

WoW Dragonflight season 2 Mythic+ dungeon pool