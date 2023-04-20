Everything coming in WoW Dragonflight season 2

After spending five beautiful months exploring the Dragon Isles, befriending the Iskaara Tuskarr, and repeatedly wiping in Ruby Life Pools, players are moving on with their lives and starting a new chapter in World of Warcraft Dragonflight on May 9. The second season of the expansion will start just a couple of days after the release of Patch 10.1 on May 2.

While players may expect a new zone, main questline, more Dragonriding challenges, and new allies to see the light of day on May 2, the real treat starts on May 9. Starting on May 9, players will have a new set of Mythic+ dungeons to deal with, three new spicy affixes, a new raid, and for the most persistent players who don’t give up, Dragonflight season two will have seasonal achievements and rewards.

While we’re all nervously tapping our feet and waiting for the wait to end, here’s everything you can look forward to in Dragonflight season two.

Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible releases on all three difficulties

Located in the new underground zone, Zaralek Cavern, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible used to be home to Neltharion’s twisted and vile experiments. But, now, Aberrus is the point of contention as more and more forces want to claim it and continue the unrelenting search for power. On May 9, the doors of this laboratory will open on all three difficulties, kickstarting the new Race to World First and grind for Ahead of the Curve and Cutting Edge achievements. While the first wing of Raid Finder will open on May 9, the remaining wings will open every two weeks after the release of Patch 10.1.

The raid release schedule will look like this:

Week of May 8 – Normal, Heroic, Mythic, and Raid Finder wing one: The Discarded Works (Kazzara, the Hellforged, The Amalgamation Chamber, The Forgotten Experiments) becomes available.

Week of May 22 – Raid Finder wing two: Fury of Giants (Assault of the Zaqali, Rashok the Elder, The Vigilant Steward, Zskarn) becomes available.

Week of June 5 – Raid Finder Wing three: Neltharion's Shadow (Magmorax, Echo of Neltharion) becomes available.

Week of June 19 – Raid Finder wing four: Edge of the Void (Scalecommander Sarkareth) becomes available.

New world boss

Hiding further below the Dragon Isles are the Zaqali Elders, Vakan and Gholna. With each being master of one element, Vakan and Gholna are in a vicious cycle of trying to one-up each other and show who’s the more powerful Djaradin.

New Mythic+ dungeon pool

In Dragonflight season two, Blizzard Entertainment is retiring four Dragonflight dungeons—Ruby Life Pools, Nokhud Offensive, the Azure Vault, and Algeth’ar Academy, and four dungeons from previous expansions—Halls of Valor, Court of Stars, Temple of the Jade Serpent, and Shadowmoon Burial Grounds. While these four Dragonflight dungeons will be still available on Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties, the dungeons from previous expansions will remain available while leveling.

Brackenhide Hollow, Halls of Infusion, Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr, and Neltharus will take the spotlight as four Dragonflight dungeons in season two. Vortex Pinnacle, Neltharion’s Lair, Freehold, and Underrot will join these dungeons in the second season of Dragonflight.

New seasonal affixes

For the past couple of months, Mythic+ affixes have been under fire as the community deemed them unnecessary and unfun. The WoW devs are retiring seasonal affixes altogether and sending Quaking, Explosive, and Grievous to the Void. Instead, Mythic+ dungeons will feature three new affixes—Incorporeal, Entangling, and Afflicted.

In addition to this, Mythic+ affixes will start to appear in higher keys. So, level four affixes are moved to level seven keys and level seven affixes will only be triggered when running level 14 and above keys. Essentially, affixes in season two will look like this:

Keystone level seven affixes:

Afflicted

Entangling

Incorporeal

Storming

Volcanic

Keystone level 14 affixes:

Bolstering

Bursting

Raging

Sanguine

Spiteful

New seasonal rewards

Just like in Dragonflight season one, the second season will award the most persistent players with seasonal titles, achievements, and mounts. Mythic+ rewards will be different from PvP rewards obtained via earning rating in Rated Battlegrounds and Arena.

Mythic+ rewards in Dragonflight season two

Dragonflight Keystone Conqueror: Season 2 – Attain a Mythic+ rating of at least 1500 during Dragonflight Season 2. Reward: “the Smoldering” title

Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season 2 – Attain a Mythic+ rating of at least 2000 during Dragonflight Season 2. Reward: Mount: Inferno Armoredon

Dungeon teleports Earned for each dungeon by completing a +20 or higher in that dungeon.

Title awarded to players in the top 0.1 percent of Mythic+ rating in each region at the end of the season. Reward: “the Smoldering Hero” title



PvP rewards in Dragonflight season two