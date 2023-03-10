WoW Dragonflight early Patch 10.1 patch notes

The first major content update of Dragonflight, Embers of Neltharion, is sending us deep below the Dragon Isles where we’ll explore a new zone—Zaralek Cavern, complete new assaults—Fyrakk’s Assaults, delve deep into Neltharion’s secret laboratory where he created the Dracthyr and eventually succumbed to the whispers of the Old Gods and defeat nine experiments of his in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, and start a new Mythic+ and PvP season.

But that’s not all. The next patch will feature a new Mythic+ dungeon pool, cross-faction guilds, and a new gearing system that will reduce the number of currencies in the game and make the gearing process more intuitive and streamlined.

These changes are a lot to digest, but we are also getting tons of profession changes, class balancing changes for PvE, and changes to PvP and how CC functions in rated Arenas and battlegrounds.

Without any further ado, here are Dragonflight‘s early Patch 10.1 patch notes.

WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1 release date

At the moment, we still don’t know the exact release date of Embers of Neltharion, but, thanks to the WoW roadmap, we do know that the patch is scheduled to release somewhere between spring and summer 2023. So, it’s safe to assume that Embers of Neltharion will come out in late May or at the beginning of July.

What’s coming in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1?

New zone: Zaralek Cavern

Zaralek Cavern is an underground zone just beneath the Dragon Isles that’s teeming with new and undiscovered forms of life, world quests, objectives, rares, and new Dragonriding glyphs. The zone is located on the eastern side of the Ohn’ahran Plains, just outside of Valdrakken, and players can access it by flying through a tunnel. The campaign will become available in the week of March 13.

New raid: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible

The new zone, Zaralek Cavern, is also home to Neltharion’s secret laboratory where he first created Dracthyr to become his soldiers and eventually succumbed to the whispers of the Old Gods and became Deathwing as we knew him.

Fyrakk Assaults

Fyrakk the Blazing is one of Primal Incarnates and Raszageth’s cousin who was freed during the foul ritual in Vault of the Incarnates. In Patch 10.1, Fyrakk is gathering forces in both the Azure Span and Ohn’ahran Plains. You have to disrupt their effort and lure Fyrakk and his disciples out.

New gearing system

Seeing how players have to juggle between all different types of currency like Valor and Elemental Overflow to gear up, Blizzard created a unified gearing system for Patch 10.1. In a nutshell, the system is an experiment for the duration of season two and it will use two new currencies—Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests.

While Flightstones can be earned by completing world quests, killing rares, running Mythic+ dungeons, or killing a raid boss, Shadowflame Crests and their fragments will come from open-world content, Mythic+ dungeons, and raids. You’ll be able to upgrade almost any piece of gear with these currencies, except crafted, PvP, and top-end gear that already reached maximum item level and stats.

Cross-faction guilds

Starting Patch 10.1, players will be able to create cross-faction guilds and with joint forces complete guild achievements and all types of PvE and PvP content. The guilds will still be related to either the Horde or the Alliance, depending on the guild leader.

New Mythic+ season, dungeon pool, tier sets, and PvP changes

With the release of Patch 10.1, the new season will officially start. This means you can start grinding your Mythic+ rating and Arena rank for new titles and achievements. Mythic+ dungeons will retire seasonal affixes and most likely will feature other changes that will be revealed later in the PTR testing cycle.

The next season will feature a new Mythic+ dungeon pool consisting of four Dragonflight dungeons and four Legacy dungeons:

Brackenhide Hollow (Dragonflight)

Halls of Infusion (Dragonflight)

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr (Dragonflight)

Neltharus (Dragonflight)

Freehold (Battle for Azeroth)

The Underrot (Battle for Azeroth)

Neltharion’s Lair (Legion)

Vortex Pinnacle (Cataclysm)

In PvP, Blizzard is experimenting with reducing the length of crowd control in an attempt to make the PvP fights more dynamic.

In addition to all of this, season two will feature new tier sets that are looking to expand your class fantasy instead of further exploring the theme of the patch.

New Dragonriding, ability, drake, and Glyphs

Embers of Neltharion will introduce a new Dragonriding drake—the Winding Slitherdrake. The drake will share most of the customizations as other Dragonriding drakes so you won’t have to spend too much time collecting its appearances.

The new Dragonriding ability will be called Ground Skim and it will allow you to recharge Vigor while you’re flying near the ground. To unlock this ability, you’ll have to collect Dragonriding Glyphs scattered throughout Zaralek Cavern.

Shadow Priest rework

Since the release of Dragonflight, Shadow Priests have been struggling with button bloat by having too many flashy buttons to press, weak single-target damage output, and niche utility. On top of that, Shadow Priests have to constantly switch their build, just to stay competitive with everything that other classes can bring to the encounter. Thankfully, Patch 10.1 is looking to fix it all.

Dragonflight 10.1 early patch notes

Class balance changes

Druid

Balance

Shooting Stars can no longer be triggered by Stellar Flare.

New Talent: Wild Surges – Your chance to critically strike with Wrath and Starfire is increased by 15 percent and they generate two additional Astral Power. This is a choice node with Stellar Flare.

Wrath and Starfire generate 10 Astral Power (was eight).

Moonfire and Sunfire generate six Astral Power (was two).

Stellar Flare generates 10 Astral Power (was eight).

Nature’s Balance generates two Astral Power every three seconds (was one every two seconds).

Starsurge and Starfall damage increased by 20 percent.

Astral Smolder deals damage over eight seconds (was four seconds) and its damage is increased to 40/80 percent of spell damage done (was 20/40 percent).

Cosmic Rapidity increases the rate at which Moonfire, Sunfire, and Stellar Flare deal damage by 20 percent (was 25 percent).

Touch the Cosmos, the Vault of the Incarnates four-set bonus, now reduces the Astral Power cost of your first Starsurge or Starfall after entering Eclipse by five and increases its damage by 20 percent (was free and 35 percent increased damage).

Soul of the Forest now increases Starfire’s damage and Astral Power generation during Eclipse by 30 percent for each target hit beyond the first, up to 90 percent (was 150 percent bonus to Starfire’s area-of-effect damage)

Power of Goldrinn damage increased by 75 percent.

Denizen of the Dream Faerie Dragon damage increased by 20 percent.

Friend of the Fae now increases Arcane and Nature damage by eight percent for 20 seconds (was four percent for 30 seconds).

Elune’s Guidance now reduces the cost of Starsurge by eight and Starfall by 10 during Incarnation: Chosen of Elune (was reduces the cost of Starsurge by five and Starfall by eight).

Radiant Moonlight also increases Fury of Elune’s damage by 50 percent and now reduces its cooldown by 20 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Radiant Moonlight increases the damage dealt by New Moon, Half Moon, and Full Moon by 25 percent.

Feral

Berserk has been redesigned – Go Berserk for 20 seconds. While Berserk: Generate one combo point every 1.5 seconds. Finishing moves restore up to three combo points generated over the cap. Shred and Rake damage increased by 50 percent. Combo point generating abilities generate one additional combo point.

New Talent: Thrashing Claws – Shred damage is increased by 20 percent to bleeding targets and Shred and Swipe apply the Bleed damage over time from Thrash. This talent is a choice with Merciless Claws.

Shred damage increased by five percent.

Thrash damage increased by 20 percent.

Relentless Predator reduces Ferocious Bite Energy cost by 20 percent (was 40 percent).

Restoration

Incarnation: Tree of Life and Convoke the Spirits now properly override each other on your Action Bar when swapping talents.

Evoker

Devastation

Feed the Flames has been redesigned – Pyre reduces the remaining cooldown of Fire Breath and Eternity Surge by one second, or two seconds if it was affected by Essence Burst.

Causality has been redesigned – While channeling Disintegrate, Fire Breath and Eternity Surge cool down 100 percent faster.

Dragonrage duration increased to 18 seconds (was 14 seconds).

Animosity duration extension decreased to four seconds (was six seconds).

Engulfing Blaze’s cast time increase for Living Flame reduced to 0.3 seconds (was 0.5 seconds).

Engulfing Blaze’s damage bonus to Living Flame reduced to 25 percent (was 40 percent).

Imminent Destruction has been redesigned – Deep Breath causes your empower spells to reach maximum level in 20 percent/40 percent less time, and enemies struck by it take 10 percent/20 percent more damage from your empower spells for 15 seconds.

New Talent: Raging Inferno – Firestorm’s radius is increased by 50 percent, and Pyre deals 25 percent increased damage to enemies within your Firestorm.

Raging Inferno is located on the talent tree as a choice node with Snapfire.

Hunter

Roar of Sacrifice is now a talent in the core tree as a choice node against Hunter’s Avoidance.

Beast Mastery

Aspect of the Wild now causes Cobra Shot to hit two extra targets (was one), to a total of three targets.

Master Handler cooldown reduction value increased to four seconds (was two seconds).

Snake Bite damage bonus increased to 75 percent (was 30 percent).

Bloody Frenzy has been redesigned – While Call of the Wild is active, your pets have the Beast Cleave effect, and Cobra Shot applies Serpent Sting to any target hit.

Marksmanship

Bombardment has been redesigned – Kill Shot now grants you Trick Shots.

Legacy of the Windrunners has been slightly redesigned – Aimed Shot now always shoots two/four Wind Arrows at your target. Every 24 Wind Arrows fired generates a charge of Aimed Shot and 30 Focus.

Wind Arrows from Legacy of the Windrunners have had their damage reduced by 66 percent.

Lethal Shots has been replaced with In the Rhythm.

New Talent: In the Rhythm – Fully channeling Rapid Fire now grants you 15 percent Haste for six seconds.

Bullseye is now one rank talent for the same benefit as the previous two-rank version.

Survival

Ruthless Marauder is now a two rank talent for the same benefit as the previous three-rank version.

Lunge has new functionality added in addition to its current effect – Each melee auto attack reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by one second.

Monk

Song of Chi-Ji has moved to the class tree on a choice node with Ring of Peace.

Mistweaver

Ancient Teachings has been redesigned – After casting Essence Font or Faeline Stomp, your Tiger Palm, Blackout Kick, and Rising Sun Kick heal up to five injured allies within 30 yards for 150 percent of the damage done, split evenly among them. Lasts 15 seconds.

Burst of Life no longer reduces the cooldown or effectiveness of Life Cocoon. Healing increased by 30 percent.

New Talent: Chrysalis – Reduces the cooldown of Life Cocoon by 45 seconds. Located on a choice node with Burst of Life.

Vivify primary healing increased by 50 percent (was 20 percent).

Invigorating Mist healing reduced by 12 percent.

Calming Coalesence talent has been removed.

Song of Chi-Ji talent has been removed from Mistweaver specialization.

Revival and Restoral now properly override each other on your Action Bar when swapping talents.

Invoke Yu’lon, the Jade Serpent, and Invoke Chi-Ji, the Red Crane now properly override each other on your Action Bar when swapping talents.

Paladin

Holy

Light’s Hammer and Holy Prism now properly override each other on your Action Bar when swapping talents.

Priest

Divine Star and Halo should now properly override the other on your Action Bar when swapping talents.

Holy

The bounce radius of Prayer of Mending has been increased by 10 yards.

Shadow

Mind Sear, Dark Void, Coalescing Shadows, Puppet Master, Harnessed Shadows, Pain of Death, Surge of Darkness, and Damnation have been removed.

Shadowy Insight no longer passively grants an additional charge of Mind Blast.

Shadowy Insight no longer temporarily increases the maximum charges of Mind Blast when it triggers.

Psychic Link now affects Devouring Plague and Shadow Word: Death.

Psychic Link is now a one-point talent and has been moved to Mind Sear’s location.

Psychic Link has been reworded – Your damaging single target spells deal 40 percent of their damage to all other targets afflicted by your Vampiric Touch within 40 yards. Does not apply to damage from Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch.

Auspicious Spirits now causes Shadowy Apparitions to have a chance to generate two Insanity instead of always generating one Insanity.

Maddening Touch now increases the damage of Vampiric Touch by 10 percent/20 percent and has a chance to generate one Insanity/ two Insanity.

Void Torrent generates 24 Insanity over its duration (was 60).

Shadow Crash generates six Insanity (was 15).

Shadow Crash no longer applies Vampiric Touch.

Mind Devourer now has a four percent/ eight percent chance to grant a free cast of Devouring Plague (was 10 percent/ 20 percent).

Mind Devourer now increases the damage of your next Devouring Plague by 8 percent/15 percent when it triggers.

Mind Melt no longer reduces the cast time of Mind Blast.

Mind Melt is now a two-point talent.

Mind Melt increases the critical strike chance of Mind Blast by 10 percent/ 20 percent (was 25 percent), stacking up to four times (was two).

Idol of C’Thun can now trigger from Mind Spike and Void Torrent damage.

Idol of C’Thun now spawns a Void Lasher if there are more than two targets nearby and otherwise spawns a Void Tendril.

Idol of C’Thun Mind Flay damage reduced by 20 percent.

Idol of C’Thun Mind Sear damage increased by 75 percent.

Void Tendril and Void Lasher from Idol of C’Thun generate 15 Insanity over their duration (was 30).

Mind Sear from Idol of C’Thun now deals reduced damage beyond five targets.

The cast speed of Mind Sear from Idol of C’Thun no longer scales with Haste.

Mind Flay and Mind Sear from Idol of C’Thun, Echoing Void from Idol of N’Zoth, and Void Torrent now have a five percent damage variance.

Mind Spike now replaces Mind Flay.

Mind Spike damage increased by 15 percent.

Mind Flay: Insanity has been renamed to Surge of Insanity.

Surge of Insanity generates 12 Insanity over its duration (was 16).

Surge of Insanity now empowers your next Mind Flay or Mind Spike.

Surge of Insanity now lasts 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Surge of Insanity can now accumulate up to two charges.

Mind Flay: Insanity and Mind Spike: Insanity have been added to the Personal Resource Display.

Screams of the Void has been redesigned – Devouring Plague causes your Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch to deal damage 40 percent/80 percent faster for three seconds.

Mental Decay now also increases the duration of Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch by two seconds when Mind Spike is cast.

Dark Evangelism can now also be triggered by Mind Spike.

Insidious Ire now also affects Void Torrent damage.

New Talent: Thought Harvester – Mind Blast gains an additional charge.

New Talent: Whispering Shadows – Shadow Crash generates an additional 6 Insanity and applies Vampiric Touch to up to eight targets it damages.

New Talent: Voidtouched – Increases your Devouring Plague damage by 6 percent and increases your maximum Insanity by 50.

New Talent: Mastermind – Increases the critical strike chance of Mind Blast, Mind Flay, and Mind Spike by two percent/ four percent and increases their critical strike damage by 13 percent/ 25 percent.

New Talent: Phantasmal Pathogen – Shadowy Apparitions deal 75 percent/ 150 percent increased damage to targets affected by your Devouring Plague.

New Talent: Mind’s Eye – Reduces the Insanity cost of Devouring Plague by five.

Throes of Pain generates one Insanity per rank (was three and five).

Ancient Madness is now a one-point talent.

Dark Ascension and Void Eruption should now properly override the other on your Action Bar when swapping talents.

Several nodes in the talent tree have changed position.

Updated the Shadow Priest starter build.

Shaman

Enhancement

Windfury Weapon damage increased by 50 percent.

Forceful Winds damage per stack lowered to 20 percent (was 40 percent).

Static Accumulation now grants Lightning Bolt/Chain Lightning a 10/20 percent chance to refund Maelstrom Weapon spent on Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning.

Thorim’s Invocation now also increases Lightning Bolt/Chain Lightning damage by 20 percent.

Elemental Weapons now increases your elemental damage dealt by 2.5 percent per active weapon imbue.

Fire Nova now deals both Fire and Physical spell school damage.

Dragonriding changes

Discover eight new Dragonriding Glyphs in Zaralek Caverns to unlock two new Dragonriding traits: Ground Skimming – When dragonriding near the ground, you regenerate one Vigor every 30 seconds. This effect does not occur while affected by Thrill of the Skies. Land’s Blessing – Ground Skimming regenerates one Vigor every 20 seconds.

New dragonriding mount: Winding Slitherdrake.

New races and world quests are available in Zarelek Cavern.

PvP changes

Critical strikes now deal 150 percent of base damage and healing in PvP combat (was 175 percent).

Precognition (PvP Talent) has been removed. Precognition can now be crafted onto gear via Optional Reagent and counts as an Embellishment.

Crowd Control Disarment

Items

Gladiator’s Distinction (PvP trinket two-set bonus) no longer provides crowd control reduction.

Interrupt duration changes

The below changes for interrupts are game–wide, not PvP-specific.

Druid

Skull Bash interrupt duration decreased to three seconds (was four seconds).

Mage

Counter Spell interrupt duration decreased to five seconds (was six seconds).

Monk

Spear Hand Strike interrupt duration decreased to three seconds (was four seconds).

Paladin

Rebuke interrupt duration decreased to three seconds (was four seconds).

Rogue

Kick interrupt duration decreased to three seconds (was five seconds).

Shaman

Wind Shear interrupt duration decreased to two seconds (was three seconds).

Warlock

Spell Lock interrupt duration decreased to five seconds (was six seconds).

Warrior

Pummel interrupt duration decreased to three seconds (was four seconds).

Crowd Control PvP duration changes

The below changes for the noted crowd control abilities are PvP duration changes.

Death Knight

Blinding Sleet duration decreased to four seconds in PvP combat (was five seconds).

Asphyxiate duration decreased to three seconds in PvP combat (was five seconds).

Demon Hunter

Fel Eruption duration decreased to three seconds in PvP combat (was four seconds).

Druid

Entangling Roots duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Hibernate duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Mass Entanglement duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Ursol’s Vortex duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was 10 seconds).

Evoker

Landslide root duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Hunter

Freezing Trap duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Steel Trap duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Scatter Shot duration decreased to three seconds in PvP combat (was four seconds).

Intimidation duration decreased to three seconds in PvP combat (was five seconds).

Mage

Polymorph duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Mass Polymorph duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Ring of Frost duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Paladin

Hammer of Justice duration decreased to five seconds in PvP combat (was six seconds).

Blinding Light duration decreased to four seconds in PvP combat (was five seconds).

Repentance duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Turn Evil duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Priest

Mind Control duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Shackle Undead duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Psychic Horror duration decreased to three seconds in PvP combat (was four seconds).

Rogue

Blind duration decreased to five seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Sap duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Kidney Shot duration decreased by one second per combo point in PvP combat: One point – One second Two points – Two seconds Three points – Three seconds Four points – Four seconds Five points – Five seconds



Shaman

Earthgrab Totem duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Hex duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Warlock

Seduction duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Banish duration decreased to six seconds in PvP combat (was eight seconds).

Axe Toss (Stun and Interrupt) duration decreased to three seconds in PvP combat (was four seconds).

Grimoire: Felguard (Stun and Interrupt) duration decreased to three seconds in PvP combat (was four seconds).

Spell Lock (Grimoire of Sacrifice version) interrupt duration decreased to five seconds in PvP combat (was six seconds).

Warrior

Storm Bolt duration decreased to three seconds in PvP combat (was four seconds).

PvP balancing changes

Death Knight

Blood

Heart Strike damage increased by 20 percent in PvP combat.

Blood for Blood (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Evoker

New PvP Talent: Divide and Conquer – Deep Breath forms curtains of fire, preventing line of sight to enemies outside its walls and burning enemies who walk through them for Fire damage. Lasts 6 seconds.

Time Stop cooldown reduced to 90 seconds (was 120 seconds).

Swoop Up range increased to 25 yards (was 20 yards).

Hunter

Roar of Sacrifice has been removed as a PvP talent.

Roar of Sacrifice is now a talent in the core tree as a choice node against Hunter’s Avoidance.

Interlope (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Misdirection now causes your pet to redirect the next three hostile spells cast on you to themselves. Misdirection cooldown increased by 15 seconds. Your pet must be within 20 yards of the target for spells to be redirected.

Dragonscale Armor (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Marksmanship

Ranger’s Finesse (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Casting Aimed Shot provides you with Ranger’s Finesse. After gaining 3 stacks of Ranger’s Finesse, increase your next Volley’s range and duration by 50 percent or your next Bursting Shot’s slow by 50 percent and its knockback distance. Consuming Ranger’s Finesse reduces the remaining cooldown of Aspect of the Turtle by 20 seconds.

Survival

New PvP Talent: Sticky Tar Bomb – Throw a Sticky Tar Bomb that coats your target’s weapons with tar, disarming them for four seconds. After four seconds, Sticky Tar Bomb explodes onto enemies within 10 yards. Other enemies that are hit by the explosion are affected by Sticky Tar Bomb but this effect cannot spread further.

Sticky Tar (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Mage

Netherwind Armor (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Prismatic Cloak (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Arcane

Arcane Missiles damage increased by five percent in PvP combat.

Kleptomania (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Unleash a flurry of disruptive magic onto your target, stealing a beneficial magic effect every 0.5 seconds for four seconds. Castable while moving, but movement speed is reduced by 40 percent while channeling.

Mass Invisibility (PvP Talent) now has a 10-second duration, breaks if any actions are taken, and replaces Invisibility when learned.

Arcane Empowerment (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Fire

World of Flames (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Empower Flamestrike, dealing up to 200 percent more damage based on enemies’ distance to the center of Flamestrike.

Glass Cannon (PvP Talent) now increases damage of Fireball and Scorch by 100 percent (was 40 percent) and now also increases the damage of Mastery: Ignite. Additionally, the maximum health reduction is now 20 percent (was 15 percent).

Frost

New PvP Talent: Icy Feet – When your Frost Nova or Water Elemental’s Freeze is dispelled or removed, become immune to snares for three seconds. This effect can only occur once every 10 seconds.

Chilled to the Bone (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Monk

Mistweaver

Chrysalis (PvP Talent) – Removed from PvP talents. Located on a choice node with Burst of Life on the Mistweaver specialization tree.

Thunderous Focus Tea (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Thunder Focus Tea can now additionally cause Crackling Jade Lightning’s knockback immediately or cause Roll and Chi Torpedo to refund a charge on use and heal you.

New PvP Talent: Fae Accord – Faeline Stomp’s cooldown is reduced by 20 seconds. Enemies struck by Faeline Stomp are snared by 70 percent for eight seconds.

Paladin

Holy

Flash of Light healing increased by 50 percent for Holy Paladins in PvP combat (was 25 percent).

Holy Light healing increased by 100 percent in PvP combat (was 75 percent).

Light’s Grace (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Priest

Holy

The bounce radius of Prayer of Mending has been increased by 10 yards.

Prayer of Mending healing increased by 50 percent in PvP combat.

Cardinal Mending (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Discipline

Power Word: Barrier effectiveness increased by 100 percent in PvP combat.

Dome of Light has been removed.

Shadow

Mind Spike damage is now increased by 25 percent in PvP combat (was reduced by 25 percent).

Vampiric Touch damage is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was reduced by 5 percent).

Void Origins (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Rogue

Dagger in the Dark (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Each second while Stealth is active, nearby enemies within 12 yards take an additional two percent damage from you for 10 seconds. Stacks up to six times.

Subtlety

Distracting Mirage (PvP Talent) slow value has been increased to 60 percent (was 30 percent).

Shaman

Seasoned Winds (PvP Talent) is now available to all specializations (was Elemental and Enhancement).

Seasoned Winds now lasts 18 seconds and can stack up to three times.

Static Field Totem (PvP Talent) is now available to all specializations (was Elemental and Enhancement).

Enhancement

Ethereal Form (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Restoration

New PvP Talent: Rain Dance – Healing Rain is now instant, 20 percent more effective, and costs 30 percent less mana.

Cleansing Waters (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Warrior

Warbringer (PVP Talent) damage reduced by 65 percent. Range increased to 20-yard cone.

Rebound (PvP Talent) has been redesigned – Spell Reflection reflects the next two incoming spells cast on you and reflected spells deal 50 percent extra damage to the attacker. Spell Reflection’s cooldown is increased by 10 seconds.

Arms

Duel (PvP Talent) – Characters in a duel are now highlighted for each other.

Protection

Thunderstruck (PvP talent) duration increased to four seconds, now obeys Diminishing Returns and breaks on damage.

Sword and Board (PvP Talent) has been removed.

Profession changes

New Optional Reagents are available for upgrading items to a higher item level.

Non-Spark gear (Blue) Titan Training Matrix V Enchanted Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Spark gear (Purple) Enchanted Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest Enchanted Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest

Elemental Lariat duration changed to five seconds (was 12 seconds); increased by one second per elemental gem equipped.

Tooltip size for Recipe Unlearned has been increased.

Players can now purchase Crests of Honor and Trophies of Conquest from PvP quartermasters in Valdrakken. These tokens cost 525, 700, and 875 of their respective currencies and are used as Optional Reagents when crafting armor and accessories of identical costs. Items enhanced with these reagents will gain the ability to scale to their appropriate PvP item level in Arenas and Battlegrounds.

Last season’s Crimson Combatant recipes can now be purchased from Korganar Smolderforge in the Gladiator’s Refuge for three Marks of Honor each.

Shadowlands scaled items can now be disenchanted in Chromie Time.

Herb nodes have been placed in the Zaralek Cavern. Mining, Fishing, and Skinning will be coming in future weeks of the PTR.

Profession recipes have been added for the following professions but not all are fully enabled. Sources and recipe costs are still being worked on. You can find these on the temporary crafting vendors. Alchemy Draconic Phial Cauldron Stinky Bright Potion Transmute: Dracothyst Cauldron of Extracted Putresence Blacksmithing Hellsteel Alloy Hellsteel Belt Buckle Hellsteel Impact Buckler Hellsteel Bunker Buster (This name will change) Heat-Resistant Rescue Ring Cooking Rocks on the Rocks Charitable Cheddar Roland (Battle Pet) Enchanting Shadowflame Wreathe Spore Tender Spore Keeper’s Baton Illusory Adornment: Spores Titan Training Matrix V Enchanted Whelpling’s Shadowflame Crest Enchanted Wyrm’s Shadowflame Crest Enchanted Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest Engineering Engineering skill up treasures are now in the world! Polarity Bomb EZ-Thro Polarity Bomb Quackomancy Cannon Inscription Winding Slitherdrake: Blue and Silver Armor Winding Slitherdrake: Yellow and Silver Armor Winding Slitherdrake: Curved Chin Horn Winding Slitherdrake: White Hair Winding Slitherdrake: Small Finned Throat Glyph of the Chosen Glaive Glyph of the Heaved Armament Vantus Rune: Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible Hissing Rune Contract: Loamm Niffen Leatherworking Adaptive Dracothyst Armguards Spore Colony Shoulderguards Shadowflame-Tempered Armor Patch Lambent Armor Kit Obsidian Combatant gear Tailoring Spore-Infused Combat Bandage Reserve Parachute Undulating Sporecloak Explorer’s Banner of Comradery Enormous Ball of Yarn



Race changes

Worgen (New Racial): Calm the Wolf – Activate to control your worgen instincts and automatically assume human form when you leave combat. Learned when players learn Two Forms.

Quest changes

Briggul has her hands full with a star snail that is too big to race. Do you have what it takes to train him up? Speak to Briggul in Glimmerogg to start the quest “Come Snail Away.”

User interface and accessibility changes

Talent Loadouts can now be linked to chat through the Share menu.

Updated special resource art and animations for the following classes: Arcane Mage Death Knight Feral Druid Windwalker Monk Paladin Rogue Warlock

Updated Experience and Reputation gain animations and effects.

A consistency pass has been done on scroll bars in art and functionality.

Edit mode changes

Cast Bar now has an option to show the cast time.

Minimap size can now be adjusted.

The Looking for Group Eye has been added to the Micro Menu frame, and its size can be adjusted.

Raid Frames will now show more buffs depending on the size of the frame, up to a maximum of seven (was capped at three).

Frames should no longer drag other elements that weren’t manually snapped to them.

The Experience and Reputation bars have been renamed to the more generic Status Bar one and two, but will still be labeled Experience Bar for leveling characters.

Added a slash command for accessing Edit Mode: /editmode.

Options changes