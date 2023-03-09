When does WoW Dragonflight season 2 start?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight players are eager to see some new content in the game since it’s already been more than three months since the release. And luckily, we finally got some information about the first major update for Dragonflight.

On March 8, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the first details about Embers of Neltharion, the first major patch for WoW’s newest chapter in the franchise, and players have a bunch of stuff to look forward to.

Patch 10.1 will allow players to embark on a journey across Zaralek Cavern, an area beneath the Obsidian Citadel. Alongside this, an area called Abberus was also unveiled. You will have the chance to aid local Niffen and the Drogbar, completing quests for them and gaining new stuff as a reward. New Dragonriding mount and tier sets were announced as well.

Moreover, changes to professions, gearing system, and Mythic+ affixes will be added alongside Embers of Neltharion. The release of the patch will mark the beginning of season 2 of WoW Dragonflight, rising the bar of expectations.

All in all, like every major WoW update, Embers of Neltharion will allow the players to dive into a whole set of fresh activities, which are much anticipated by the community. This instantly made the fans wonder when exactly they will be able to enjoy the new content, and luckily, the wait isn’t that long.

When does WoW Dragonflight season 2 begin?

The developers from Blizzard Entertainment didn’t specify the exact release date for Embers of Neltharion. Although looking at the released roadmap, we can tell that it’s going to be shipped somewhere between Spring and Summer 2023.

Therefore, it’s more than sensible to expect Embers of Neltharion to go live somewhere around the end of May and the beginning of July, which is the most likely date according to our calculations. The exact release date should be confirmed by Blizzard Entertainment in the coming weeks.