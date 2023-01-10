Season one of Dragonflight launched on Dec. 13, 2022, marking the opening of the first raid of the expansion, Vault of the Incarnates, the start of PvP season, and the beginning of Mythic+ season for all those looking to showcase mechanical prowess in the proving grounds of its dungeons.

Just like any other season in World of Warcraft, this one also has its regular affixes like Fortified, Tyrannical, Raging, Quaking, Bursting, Grievous, Sanguine, Volcanic, Storming, Spiteful, Explosive, and Bolstering. There is also a seasonal affix called Thundering, which you can read about in more detail here.

So, let’s take a look at what this week (Jan. 10 to 17) has in store for us when it comes to Mythic+ affixes.

This week’s Mythic+ affixes in WoW Dragonflight (Jan. 10 to 17)

Fortified : Non-boss enemies have 20 percent more health and inflict up to 30 percent increased damage.

: Non-boss enemies have 20 percent more health and inflict up to 30 percent increased damage. Spiteful : Fiends rise from the corpses of non-boss enemies and pursue random players.

: Fiends rise from the corpses of non-boss enemies and pursue random players. Grievous: Injured players suffer increasing damage over time until healed. Grievous Wound: Bleed for Physical damage every three seconds. This effect stacks.

Injured players suffer increasing damage over time until healed. Thundering: Enemies have five percent more health. While in combat, players are periodically overcharged with primal power from Raszageth’s unending storm. This power comes with great risk, and failure to discharge it quickly can have stunning consequences. This applies to Mythic+ keys level 10 and above.

WoW Dragonflight season one affix rotation

Here’s the schedule for the entirety of season one of Dragonflight.