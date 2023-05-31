WoW Dragonflight: Afflicted Mythic+ affix, explained

WoW Dragonflight season two introduced several new affixes to the Mythic+ pool in early May. And after getting introduced to Incorporeal and Entangling earlier in the season, this week, players have the chance to get used to another new affix: Afflicted.

The Afflicted affix spawns a “friendly” enemy that can’t be damaged. Instead of bringing the add’s health bar all the way down, you’ll have to heal the add and remove its affliction. Should you fail to assist the Afflicted Soul within a certain time frame, you’ll be penalized by taking a heavy debuff to your Haste stat.

Afflicted will start to take effect in your Mythic+ runs at keystone levels seven and higher. Here’s how to deal with the affix in the best way possible, as well as what classes you should be bringing to your runs to make sure Afflicted doesn’t run rampant on your group.

How to deal with the Afflicted affix in your WoW Mythic+ runs

When Afflicted is an active affix, you’ll occasionally have to deal with adds called “Afflicted Souls” that spawn during combat. Unlike most other adds in the game, which need to be killed to remove them from the picture, Afflicted beings must be healed all the way up to 100 percent HP for them to go away.

If you don’t heal the Afflicted Souls that spawn during your runs, they’ll cast Afflicted Cry, which causes all members of your group to be hit with a 100 percent Haste debuff for 10 seconds.

Related: What item level gear do Mythic+ dungeons drop in WoW Dragonflight?

Alternatively, Afflicted Souls have three debuffs on them, each of which can be removed for them to despawn. These debuffs, which are classified as Disease, Poison, and Curse effects, can be removed by any class that has an appropriate dispel ability. Removing these debuffs will cause the Afflicted Souls to leave the battlefield immediately, and you won’t have to heal them to full HP.

All spells that can remove Afflicted affix in WoW Dragonflight

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Here are all of the classes that counter Afflicted Souls, as well as the spells that you must have in your loadout to take them out of the fight.

Druid – Remove Curse

– Remove Curse Mage – Remove Curse

– Remove Curse Monk – Detox

– Detox Paladin – Cleanse

– Cleanse Priest – Purify

– Purify Shaman – Improved Purify Spirit

These classes are the strongest possible options to bring to your Mythic+ runs during Afflicted week. Classes that have a spell that removes a Magic effect will not be effective against Afflicted Souls, as the adds only have Poison, Disease, and Curse effects on them.

We recommend bringing at least two of these classes to your Mythic+ runs when Afflicted is active. Having multiple options to deal with Afflicted Souls at all times is extremely valuable and will take a lot of the pressure off of your healer.

About the author