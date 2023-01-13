WoW Dragonflight healer tier list

The best healer class and specs in Dragonflight, explained.

In World of Warcraft, players can choose between playing a tank, DPS, or healer. Each role is essential and can be tailored to suit your playstyle. In Dragonflight, healers are helpful in Raids and Mythics for heals and buffs. They can sometimes, however, be overlooked if there’s a preference for a team to be filled with tanks and DPS players for more damage output.

It’s important to note that while particular classes may be more valuable than others, a player’s skills and ability to read boss fights and keep the team alive is another crucial factor that determines how well they do as a healer.

So, what are the best Dragonflight healing classes and specs?

Best Dragonflight healing classes and specs

In Dragonflight, the healing classes and specs can be divided into S Tier, A Tier, and B Tier.

S Tier

S Tier classes and specs are a must if you’re playing a healer, and include the following:

Restoration Druid: Restoration Druids are one of the strongest healers with a well-rounded kit and great cooldowns. What’s good about this healer is that most of their kit can be cast while moving, so you aren’t locked into place. Druids can also use Mark of the Wild, which increases all party and raid members’ Versatility by three percent for 60 minutes, and is vital in Raids and Mythics.

Preservation Evoker: This healing class and spec is new to Dragonflight and provides low cooldown burst healing and the most damage for a healing class in Dragonflight. They do, however, have a short range.

A Tier

A Tier healing classes and specs are great healers with a couple of weaknesses and include the following:

Holy Paladin: This healing class and spec have one of the strongest defensive healing kits with new AoE burst healing capabilities. While their damage output is relatively low, they can provide quite a few buffs and heals. Unfortunately, this can be reduced if players spread out too much or move out of the Paladin’s healing range.

B Tier

B Tier healing classes and specs are average healers with a few disadvantages and include the following:

Restoration Shaman: This healing class and spec have a strong healing kit. But with the nerf to Cloudburst Totem, a healing totem, you must rely heavily on casting abilities. Shamans also suffer in high mobility situations if Spiritwalker’s Grace isn’t available, as this allows Shamans to move while casting for a limited time.

Holy Priest: This class and spec is a great single-target healer that can provide consistent healing. They don’t, however, have significant damage reduction cooldowns or many group healing abilities.

Mistweaver Monk: This healing class and spec can do decent damage and healing. Even though it has improved in Dragonflight, more is needed for it to be a must for people who enjoy playing healers.

Discipline Priest: Disciple Priests are okay healers with an average kit. While they have improved in Dragonflight, they don’t offer enough utility to be considered a healing class and spec must-have for dungeons and raids.

