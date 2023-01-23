All classes with a battle resurrection ability in World of Warcraft

A "brez" is one of the most valuable tools you can bring to any PvE situation.

A combat resurrection (more commonly known as a “battle rez” or “brez”) is one of the most valuable tools a World of Warcraft party can have at their disposal. Traditionally, resurrecting a player is something that can only be done outside of combat. However, certain classes have access to spells that allow them to resurrect allies during combat, allowing them to rejoin the fray with a portion of their health.

Battle rez spells are coveted by WoW players when making raid and Mythic+ dungeon groups, as they allow teams to have a failsafe option at their disposal in case things go sideways. Should a player drop during a boss fight, having a battle rez at the ready can make a dungeon run or raid battle go significantly smoother.

Here are all of the battle resurrection spells available in WoW, as well as the classes that are able to cast them.

Druid — Rebirth

Druid’s battle resurrection spell, Rebirth, is a single-target combat rez that can easily bring a friendly target back to life. Since Druids can play all four positions in the game, the class is extremely versatile, and filling out your need for a “brez” can be done with a Druid more so than it can with any other class in the game.

Warlock — Soulstone

Warlocks can use Soulstones to resurrect their allies in battle. While the ability can be used in the heat of the moment, it’s also unique in that Soulstones can be applied to targets before combat begins. Should they fall during an encounter, all they’ll have to do is press the “Use Soulstone” button where the “Release Spirit” option would usually appear upon death, and they’ll find themselves back in the fight.

Paladin — Intercession

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Newly added in Dragonflight, the Paladin’s battle rez ability, Intercession, gives the already extremely valuable class even more value. Since the original release of WoW, Paladins have always had the class fantasy of a combat healer who can dish out damage and keep allies alive throughout the course of a battle. Now, they can bring allies back from the beyond should they fall in a fight. All three Paladin specs have access to Intercession.

Death Knight — Raise Ally

Death Knights have one of the most on-brand battle rez spells in the game. As the masters of undeath, DK’s can raise their allies from the grave should they fall in the midst of combat. All three Death Knight specs have access to Raise Ally, making the class valuable at both the Tank and DPS positions.

Hunter — Various

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Hunters have access to a battle rez via their pets. Three specific types of pets can give Hunters a battle rez—Cranes, Moths, and Qulien (Beast Mastery only). If you’re a Marksmanship Hunter that uses the Lone Wolf talent, but your team feels the need for a battle rez, it wouldn’t be the worst move in the world to have one of those pets ready, just in case.

Shaman (self only) — Reincarnation

Shamans can cast Reincarnation to bring themselves back to life. The ability is an inherent passive that sits on a 30-minute cooldown.