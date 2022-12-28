All classes with a Bloodlust effect in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Bloodlust is perhaps the most iconic spell in World of Warcraft. The party-or-raid-wide effect that boosts all players’ Haste by 30 percent is the strongest cooldown in the game. Whether you’re using it at the top of a boss fight when all of your teammates have their biggest abilities off-cooldown or during the final phase of an encounter in hopes of getting that last shred of damage onto a boss, Bloodlust is a valuable tool that’s essentially a necessity for all PvE content.

Only four classes have a Bloodlust effect naturally baked into their kit: Shaman, Mage, Hunter, and Evoker. The effect is the same across the board, meaning any one of these classes can bring the same level of equal value to a raid or dungeon group.

Alternatively, any class in the game can bring a lesser version of the Bloodlust effect to a group through crafted items. Here are all the versions of Bloodlust that are currently present in World of Warcraft, as of the Dragonflight expansion.

Shaman: Bloodlust/Heroism

The original haste-buffing effect, Bloodlust (also known as Heroism for Alliance players) is a first-of-its-kind spell that belongs to Shamans. The spell inspired other versions for various classes across the board in an effort to make Shamans less mandatory for dungeons and raids.

Mage: Time Warp

Mages bring Time Warp to a raid group, which acts exactly the same as Bloodlust or Heroism. The ability also has a visually stunning purple effect that arguably looks a lot more satisfying to cast than any of the other Bloodlust spells in the game. Mages can also get some extra DPS built into their kit with certain Time Warp-centric talents, including Temporal Warp, which allows the class to bypass the effects of Temporal Displacement or other similar debuffs that get placed on players when they’ve recently been affected by Bloodlust or Time Warp.

Hunter: Primal Rage

Hunters can bring Bloodlust to a group through Primal Rage, a pet ability that gives players the much-desired haste-boosting effect. To use Primal Rage as a Hunter, you must have a Ferocity pet by your side. Ferocity pets include wolves, cats, spiders, and gorillas, among others.

Evoker: Fury of the Aspects

With their addition in Dragonflight, Evoker is the newest class to receive a Bloodlust effect in WoW. Their spell, Fury of the Aspects, brings value to the raid in the same way that the original Shaman spell does since it can be applied from the DPS or Healer role. While Devastation Evokers will certainly find value in the spell by boosting their own damage output, Preservation Evokers will also be able to support their teammates with yet another boost to their throughput.

Other: Feral Hide Drums

If you don’t have any of the above-mentioned classes in your group, a leatherworker can craft Feral Hide Drums to give your group a mild Bloodlust effect in the form of a usable item. The Feral Hide Drums only give a 15 percent haste increase, which is exactly half of the effect that the actual spell provides. Still, in a pinch, Feral Hide Drums will tide your group over.