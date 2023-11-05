WoW The War Within: All new dungeons and raids

There will be a war within all these new dungeons and raids!

Now World of Warcraft’s upcoming expansion, The War Within, has been revealed, many players are excited by the prospect of new dungeons and raids, precisely, how many there are and what they might include.

All new dungeons in WoW The War Within

In WoW The War Within, there will be eight new dungeons. What’s interesting about the dungeons is they’ve been split into two categories: Level-Up Dungeons and Max-Level Dungeons.

There will be four Level-Up Dungeons, and they include the following:

The Rookery

The Stonevault

Priory of the Sacred Flame

City of Threads

One dungeon will be located in each new zone, meaning all four new zones will have their very own Level-Up dungeon.

There will also be four Max-Level Dungeons, including:

Cinderbrew Meadery

Darkflame Cleft

The Dawnbreaker

Old City

Unfortunately, as the expansion was recently announced, there isn’t much information on what these dungeons will include. However, during BlizzCon 2023, Morgan Day, the associate game director for WoW, revealed a dragonriding dungeon, a dungeon where you must keep a candle flickering, and a dungeon in a brewery.

All new raids in WoW The War Within

Upon launch, there will only be one raid in the WoW The War Within expansion, dubbed Nerub’ar Palace in Azj-Kahet. The raid will feature eight new bosses revolving around the Xal’atath, Nerubian Empire, and their Queen.

The raid layout will also feature ​​more vertical progress compared to other dungeons and raids we’ve seen in the past.

As this is the first raid for the expansion, there may be more raids added in future The War Within content updates, similar to what we saw in WoW Dragonflight.

This is everything there is to know about the new dungeons and new raid in WoW The War Within, at least until more details on the dungeons and raids are released.