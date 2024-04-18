On April 17, Blizzard Entertainment revealed a ton of juicy details about the next World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within. This marked the beginning of The War Within alpha testing and datamining that showed the Mythic+ dungeon rotation for the first season.

In the past, Mythic+ dungeon rotation consisted of newly added dungeons from that expansion. Dragonflight introduced a trend where each season offers a different set of dungeons, making it far more exciting and challenging. Each season introduced four new dungeons and four old ones, and this trend is seemingly staying in The War Within. Here’s the complete Mythic+ dungeon rotation for the first season of the expansion.

Complete Mythic+ dungeon rotation in WoW The War Within season one

This is one of the dungeons in The War Within. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

According to datamines on April 17, the first season of The War Within will include four new and four old dungeons in the rotation. It’s hard to determine the difficulty of these new dungeons, but the old ones will be no joke. Bear in mind this is just datamining and Blizzard hasn’t revealed the official rotation yet. The first four dungeons are The War Within originals.

Ara-Kara, City of Echoes

Unlike other The War Within dungeons from this list, Ara-Kara, City of Echoes isn’t listed in the official dungeons for the new expansion. Unfortunately, there are no images or descriptions of it.

City of Threads

City of Threads will be a level-up dungeon in The War Within featuring four bosses: Orator Krix’vizik, Fangs of the Queen, The Coaglamation, and Izo, the Grand Splicer.

The Stonevault

This is another level-up dungeon. Unfortunately, there are no details available for this one.

The Dawnbreaker

This is a maximum-level dungeon. More details will follow later in The War Within testing.

Mists of Tirna Scithe

Mists of Tirna Scithe is a dungeon from Shadowlands that’s best known for its incredibly annoying maze puzzle. Most players simply skipped this one with a nifty addon, but it can easily cost you your run if you make a wrong turn. This is a three-boss dungeon.

The Necrotic Wake

I still have nightmares because of The Necrotic Wake. Not only does this four-boss dungeon have a clunky layout and you have a long run ahead if you wipe, but it’s packed with lethal enemy mechanics. It’s located in Bastion, and it will be curious to see how Blizzard approaches triggering special Covenant abilities.

Siege of Boralus

Siege of Boralus is a Battle for Azeroth dungeon, and it has already been a part of Mythic+ dungeon rotation when the expansion was current. This dungeon has four bosses, and it’s located in Boralus if you’re playing Alliance or in Tiragarde Sound for Horde.

Grim Batol

Finally, Grim Batol is a Cataclysm dungeon that features four bosses—General Umbriss, Forgemaster Throngus, Drahga Shadowburner, and Erudax. The dungeon layout is circular, and bosses have unique mechanics. Even though this dungeon will stay similar to its original state, Blizzard will surely tweak it so that it fits modern-day WoW.

