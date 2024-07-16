Image Credit: Bethesda
A group of Earthen in WoW the War Within
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
World of Warcraft

How to play WoW The War Within early access

It's going to cost you.
Image of Vic Hood
Vic Hood
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 05:39 am

WoW The War Within‘s release is approaching fast, but if you can’t wait for the main release, you need to know how to get early access to the new expansion.

WoW The War Within is due to release on Aug. 26, but early access lets you play three days earlier—if you’re willing to splash the cash.

How to get early access to WoW The War Within

Xal'atath in The War Within
Time to get your wallet out. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The only way to get early access to WoW The War Within is to buy the Epic Edition of the expansion; this gives you three days early access to The War Within, meaning you can start playing on Aug. 22 rather than Aug. 26.

The Epic Edition is pricey, however, costing $89.99. It does include a bunch of extras, though, including WoW Dragonflight, an Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost, 1,000 Trader’s Tender, the Algarian Stormrider mount, beta access to The War Within, upgradable Stormrider’s Attire Transmog set, 30 days of game time, Squally (a Hatchling pet), a Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy, and the Deepdweller’s Earthen Hearthstone effect.

Essentially, this edition offers more than just early access and is probably worth picking up if you’re an avid WoW fan—or if you simply can’t wait those three extra days.

