WoW: The War Within release countdown: Exact start time and date

New World of Warcraft expansion The War Within pushes Dragonflight into the rear-view mirror, and we’ve got all the latest on its release date and start time.

WoW DLC expansion packs head into double digits thanks to The War Within—featuring the usual abundance of new story content, fresh abilities, and an increased level cap. It advances the story and takes us to a new region called Khaz Algar in the overarching land of Azeroth.

Dragonflight was a great addition no doubt, but we’re now looking ahead to The War Within, and we know when it’s set to arrive.

WoW: The War Within start time and date

Blizzard’s World of Warcraft: The War Within release date is penciled in for Aug. 26, 2024, and unless we hear differently (we’ll update you if this is the case), we anticipate a midnight launch for The War Within.

To see what this looks like, here’s a live countdown showing you how close we are to its release.

Dragonflight was released on Nov. 28, 2022, which follows the typical release schedule we’ve seen from WoW expansions in recent years. The War Within was originally announced back at BlizzCon in 2023 and is part of the Worldsoul trilogy.

What’s more, early access allows you to tuck into the new gameplay as soon as you can if you’re keen. Doing so actually brings the new WoW expansion to Aug. 22—giving you a massive headstart if you desire.

Right now, you can sign up for WoW The War Within beta testing; however, it will cost you.

