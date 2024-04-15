Glass feature in a cathedral-looking room in WoW The War Within
How to sign up for WoW The War Within beta testing

The next era of WoW is approaching. Here's how to get in on the action.
Beta signups for the newest World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, are now available. 

The expansion will be going live before the year ends, but until then, you’ll be able to test the new content by playing the beta build of the game. Prospective players should expect to test the expansion’s leveling zones, dungeons, raids, and all of the new mechanics coming with The War Within, including the highly anticipated hero talent system

Although the beta testing period isn’t set to begin until later this year, you can get a headstart by registering for an invite now. Here’s how to sign up for the beta testing period for WoW The War Within

How to sign up for WoW The War Within beta: full instructions

Beta signups for The War Within are being streamlined through the official World of Warcraft website. Here’s everything you need to do to maximize your chances of signing up and potentially receiving an invite. 

  • Sign in to your Battle.net account.
  • Navigate to the sign-up page on the official WoW website.
  • Click the “sign-up” button that will allow you to opt-in to the beta.
  • Patiently await a confirmation email from Blizzard notifying you of your acceptance into the beta.
  • Download the beta version of The War Within on the Battle.net client.
Upcoming dungeon the WoW The War Within Expansion
The War Within is now accepting potential beta testers. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you’ve been accepted into the beta testing server and have the client for the new expansion downloaded onto your computer via Battle.net, you’ll be able to start playing through the beta once it becomes available later this year. Throughout the testing period of each expansion, the WoW devs will continuously add new content to the game, allowing beta testers to try out different aspects of the expansion and make sure they’re ready to be shipped. 

If you don’t want to rely on luck to get into the beta, you can pre-purchase the Epic Edition of The War Within for $89.99 to get guaranteed access to the test. 

