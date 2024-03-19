WoW players have a simple request to make an exciting War Within feature even better

The next World of Warcraft expansion, The War Within, will introduce new features including Hero Talents, Warbands, and Delves. Even though The War Within is still far from release, WoW players are already suggesting ideas to improve an exciting upcoming feature.

On March 18, player IAmRoofstone expressed their hopes in a post to the WoW subreddit that Blizzard Entertainment will add more than one background option for the new Warbands login screen. Currently, there’s a separate login screen for all your characters, and you simply see them standing in a spot in their respective capital city. The War Within will make the login screen far more interesting, with all your characters hanging out together in an encampment. During BlizzCon 2023, Blizzard showcased only one Warbands login screen, but players are hoping for more.

Example of the Warbands login screen. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

I’d love to see more Warband backgrounds based on your most played races or classes. For example, if you really like playing Mages, and you have five of them on the same realm, your login screen should be a big Kirin Tor library with all your characters reading scrolls and books while surrounded by arcane magic, globes, and other magical trinkets. This would make every player’s login screen feel unique and personal.

In The War Within, all your progress, including mounts, transmog, achievements, resources, and reputation will be shared across your account. That means you won’t have to grind up reputation or achievements anew with your alts.

The War Within is still a long way from launch. Beta testing starts between spring and summer 2024, and the official worldwide release will be between summer and autumn. Many fans believe we should look forward to an August or early September release, but this has yet to be confirmed. Blizzard has plenty of time to polish all the new features, and hopefully, Warbands will be even better by the time The War Within drops.

