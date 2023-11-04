When will WoW The War Within release?

On Nov. 4, Blizzard Entertainment announced three new expansions that are all part of The Worldsoul Saga: The War Within, Midnight, and The Last Titan. The first chapter is The War Within, and you’re probably wondering when it will release.

The War Within, the first expansion in The Worldsoul Saga, will continue the legacy of Dragonflight, and promises to set the stage for a unified narrative that will continue over the next three expansions. So, here’s when The War Within will release.

Azj-Kahet will be one of new four zones in The War Within. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The War Within will launch in 2024. Unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t share any additional details, but judging by the patterns of previous expansion releases, I’d say you should expect it to roll out in either November or December 2024.

Dragonflight is still a fairly young expansion, releasing in November 2022. It’s safe to assume players have another year to enjoy the view on the Dragon Isles before traveling to Khaz Algar, the continent that players will call home in The War Within.

This is all just a speculation, though, and the only solid piece of information Blizzard shared is that the next expansion will launch in 2024.

Core features in WoW The War Within

The War Within will give the playerbase plenty of new toys to play with—the Hero talent system, Delves as a new form of open-world content, four new zones and eight new dungeons, and Warbands, a system that will make reputation and transmogs account-wide.

This is all very early in development, and the details surrounding these new systems are still not fully revealed. You can expect to learn more as the expansion rolls out on the PTR during the Alpha and Beta testing stages. Until then, you still have Dragonflight to enjoy.