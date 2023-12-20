WoW Dragonflight and The War Within 2024 patch roadmap: All upcoming patch details

What does Blizzard have in store for us in 2024?

Blizzard revealed the full World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch roadmap on Dec. 19.

In 2024, Dragonflight is set to receive three more content updates, before the official release of The War Within. Just like with any past expansions, The War Within will get a huge pre-patch that’s supposed to introduce all major features from the expansion.

Without any further ado, here’s the full Dragonflight and The War Within patch roadmap for 2024.

WoW Dragonflight 2024 patch roadmap

This is the official Blizzard patch roadmap for 2024. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dragonflight in 2024 will have three updates. The first is Seeds of Renewal, the second is season four, and the final is Dark Heart. Below, you’ll find the full list of currently known features and the release window for each of the updates.

Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 (Seeds of Renewal)

Patch 10.2.4 is set to release in early 2024 and spice up the Dragonflight expansion by introducing:

The final chapters of the main campaign

Reclamation of Gilneas

Worldwide Dragonridning

Follower dungeons

Azerothian Archives

Outland Cup

Dragonflight season four

The final season of Dragonflight is season four. It releases roughly in spring 2024, and it gives you another opportunity to showcase all the knowledge you got from Dragonflight with these features:

Old Dragonflight raids

New PvP season

New Mythic+ season

New open-world rewards

Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 (Dark Heart)

Between spring and summer 2024, Blizzard is rolling out the last update of Dragonflight—Dark Heart. This is meant to ease you into The War Within and give you more content to go through while you wait. The features in Patch 10.2.7 include:

Timerunning: Pandemonium

Harbinger quests

Troll and Draenei Heritage Armor

New holiday event

WoW The War Within 2024 patch roadmap

The War Within expansion will be released in 2024. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Similar to Dragonflight in 2024, The War Within will have three updates. While the first update is scheduled to be The War Within pre-patch update, the second two patches are meant to introduce the expansion as a whole and add more intriguing content. Here are all The War Within updates coming in 2024.

The War Within pre-patch (Patch 11.01)

After almost two full years of playing Dragonflight, the first The War Within update will arrive in summer 2024. This patch will introduce the core features of the expansion for you to explore and world events you can complete while you wait for the expansion. The patch is adding the following:

World events

Warbands

Dynamic flight to all mounts (this is Dragonriding)

Guild updates

The War Within release patch

The much-anticipated The War Within will be released between summer and fall 2024. I’d say this means \ an August or early September release, but I can’t say for sure. Once the expansion rolls out, you can experience the following:

New campaign story

Delves

Hero talents

Earthen allied race

Four new zones

Eight new dungeons

New raid

New PvP season

The War Within Patch 11.0.5

Outside of the pre-patch and release, The War Within will have one more update in 2024—Patch 11.0.5 in fall 2024. This is meant to supplement the then-current content in The War Within. Unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t share many details about that update, and there are currently only two confirmed features coming: