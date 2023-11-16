Here are the early WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 patch notes

The expansion is winding down, but there's still content in the pipeline.

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the next WoW Dragonflight patch: Patch 10.2.5, titled Seeds of Renewal.

This next patch will be another “point-five” patch that bridges the gap between the ongoing major content patch and the game’s next release. This means there won’t be as much content as the release of Patch 10.2 back on Nov. 7, although players will still have the chance to engage with various developments when it comes to both WoW’s overall story and gameplay.

While Patch 10.2.5 won’t be the final patch of Dragonflight, it will set the finale of the expansion in motion, while still allowing WoW to transition into its next era with the start of The War Within.

Here’s everything coming to WoW Dragonflight when Patch 10.2.5 hits the live servers.

All changes and additions coming to WoW in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5

Dragonriding comes to WoW’s old world

You’ll be able to fly your Dragonflight mounts across all of Azeroth next patch. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Patch 10.2.5, Dragonriding will be coming to the whole of Azeroth. Since the start of the expansion, players have only been able to use their Dragonriding mounts on the Dragon Isles, but with the next patch, you’ll be able to take all of the new mounts you earned during this expansion and soar through the skies of Azeroth’s pre-existing continents.

In Patch 10.2, it became possible to use your traditional flying mounts in the Dragon Isles, and in the next patch, the inverse will also be true.

Reclaim Gilneas in an all-new storyline

A return to the Worgen kingdom of Gilneas is imminent. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One of WoW’s most forgotten zones, Gilneas, will be the centerpiece of a new storyline that allows players to reclaim the city in the name of the Alliance. Although Gilneas was introduced to WoW in 2010 as the starting zone for the then-new Worgen race, it’s been largely unused since that point. In Patch 10.2.5, though, we’ll be battling alongside one-time Gilnean king Genn Greymane as he leads forces back into his homeland in an effort to take it back.

The Dragon Isles’ story reaches a natural conclusion

The story of Dragonflight will likely wrap up for good next patch. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The story taking place on the Dragon Isles will be coming to a close next year, and it’s likely that Patch 10.2.5 will put a bow on the last year-plus of content that we’ve been playing through in Dragonflight. The next patch will see players progress through “epilogue” chapters of the Dragonflight story that will likely tie up loose ends throughout all of the zones of the Isles.

Additional Dragon Isles content will be discovered through the “Azerothian Archives,” which will give players a look at how the continent used to exist prior to the events of Dragonflight via a weekly public event that takes place in the Azure Span.

Perfect your dungeon skills in an all-new practice mode

You’ll be able to practice dungeon-running with AI-controlled companions next patch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new system will be coming to WoW dungeons that will allow you to complete them alongside NPC companions that are controlled by AI. This new feature called “follower dungeons” will be focused on helping newer players learn mechanics in Dragonflight dungeons, but experienced veterans could practice their mechanics and party compositions as well.

Draenei and Trolls receive customization revamps

Even more WoW races are getting customization updates. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard is continuing to add more customization options for another batch of WoW races, with Draenei and Trolls up next. Dragonflight has been incredibly kind to players looking to expand upon their characters’ appearance, with several races and classes getting updated models and new customization features. The immense amount of customization that Dracthyr Evokers enjoyed when they were added to the game at the start of Dragonflight set the bar for the entire expansion, and now, the rest of the game’s races are continuing to catch up.

We’ll soon be leaving the Dragon Isles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s likely that Patch 10.2.5 won’t hit the live servers until after 2024. Traditionally, patches have been released throughout Dragonflight every eight weeks, and with that in mind, it’s likely that Patch 10.2.5 will come out sometime in mid-January.