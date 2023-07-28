The best starting zones in World of Warcraft

One of the best features of World of Warcraft is that there’s so much to do and so many zones to explore—but this can also make it hard to figure out which zone you should start in, especially as a new player. It gets even more confusing because your starting zone will vary depending on your race.

But which exactly is the best starting zone for players in World of Warcraft? Is there one that is easier than all others?

Best starting zones in World of Warcraft

The best starting zones in retail World of Warcraft are something WoW players may never agree on because everyone is different, as are their preferences. However, the ones on this list have been included because they’re unique, visually stunning, nostalgic, easy to complete, or contain a storyline with interesting lore—or a combination of all these points.

So, some of the best starting zones in WoW are for the Worgen, Blood Elf, Night Elf, and Undead races in the Gilneas, Eversong Woods, Teldrassil, and Tirisfal Glades zones respectively.

Worgen: Gilneas (Alliance)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Worgen race has the ultimate starting zone for those that enjoy a gothic Victorian aesthetic, and seeing as you’re practically a werewolf, it’s pretty much a paradise for those that love the supernatural.

Regarding quests, it shouldn’t take long to work through the starting quests from the starting city, Gilneas City, while battling the undead. In total, it took me around three hours to finish the zone. But I probably spent two or more hours enjoying the music and exploring.

Blood Elf: Eversong Woods (Horde)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blood Elves are an arrogant race that joined the Horde faction during the Burning Crusade. And their starting zone, Eversong Woods, is one of the best for a few reasons.

The quests are relatively easy to complete, although they’re a bit on the tedious side. But the stunning golden forests and the lore you’ll learn along the way make up for it.

Night Elf: Teldrassil (Alliance)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Night Elf is a mysterious race with their capital city, Darnassus, located in the world tree’s branches. Like the Blood Elf starting zone, the Night Elf starting zone is filled with nature, but in this starting zone, Teldrassil, it’s a little darker and filled with vibrant colors.

And it’s the home of my favorite alt, so it would be impossible not to mention it. The soundtrack will give you goosebumps as you work through the quests. But some of the more significant issues are that the quests can feel drawn out, and the design of this zone is a little dated. Despite this, it’s still a great starting zone for one of the more notable races in WoW.

Undead: Tirisfal Glades (Horde)

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Despite their zombie-like appearance, the Undead are fun to play in a doom-and-gloom starting zone and questline. You’ll begin your Forsake journey in Tirisfal Glades and learn more about your position as an Undead while killing anyone and anything in your way.

The starting zone has a unique and eerie charm, but some of the best features are the voice lines of the NPCs and the dark lo-fi-esque ambiance. So if you enjoy gloomy tunes and deadly things you’ll enjoy this starting zone.

A (biased) honorable mention: The Wandering Isle

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

One of my absolute favorite starting zones is The Wandering Isle, as it was the zone that sold me on WoW when Mists of Pandaria came out—and how could I not play as a panda? But if you also enjoy blossoming trees, old buildings, beautiful music, and pandas, this is your starting zone.

What makes this race and zone unique is that you’ll remain neutral while completing the quests, and then you’ll decide whether you want to join the Alliance or the Horde later. So, if you aren’t sure which faction you’d like to align yourself with, this may be the best starting zone and race for you.

But I’m biased, so I’ll always rank my panda and The Wandering Isle above everything else.

Although each starting zone can be a bit tedious and, in some cases, drawn out, they’re beautiful, quirky, and unique in their own way.

