All Eversong Woods quests in World of Warcraft

Eversong Woods is one of the most iconic questing zones in all of World of Warcraft. As the Blood Elf starting zone, it is home to one of the first introductory quest lines that many WoW players will encounter. Anyone who has ever leveled a Blood Elf in WoW will remember Eversong Woods as a vibrant zone that pushed WoW’s quest design and art style forward.
In addition to a strong narrative storyline, Eversong Woods is also rich in experience. Anyone who levels in the zone will immediately realize that the quests go by at a blazing pace, and by the time you complete all of the quests it has to offer, your character could be well past level 10 (or higher). Keep in mind that experience gains will differ depending on whether you’re going through the zone on retail WoW or WoW: Classic.
There are four major questing hubs in the Eversong Woods: Sunstrider Isle, Falconwing Square, Fairbreeze Village, and Farstrider Retreat. Each of these questing hubs will lead you through the entirety of the Eversong Woods, allowing you to explore the zone in full and experience all that it has to offer.
Here are all of the quests you’ll encounter in WoW’s Eversong Woods. You may refer to this guide periodically throughout your adventures in the zone to see how far along in the story your newly-created Blood Elf character is.
Sunstrider Isle
- Reclaiming Sunstrider Isle
- Unfortunate Measures
- Report to Lanthan Perilon
- The Shrine of Dath’Remar
- Solanian’s Belongings
- A Fisftul of Slivers
- Thirst Unending
- Aggression
- Felendren the Banished
- Aiding the Outrunners
- Slain by the Wretched
- Package Recovery
- Completing the Delivery
Falconwing Square
- Major Malfunction
- Unstable Mana Crystals
- WANTED: Thaelis the Hungerer
- Darnassian Intrusions
- Incriminating Documents
- The Dwarven Spy
- Fairbreeze Village
- Delivery to the North Sanctum
- Malfunction at the West Sanctum
- Arcane Instability
- Roadside Ambush
- Soaked Pages
- Taking the Fall
- The Dead Scar
- Swift Discipline
Farstrider Retreat
- Farstrider Retreat
- Amani Encroachment
- The Spearcrafter’s Hammer
- Zul’Marosh
- Amani Invasion
- Warning Fairbreeze Village
- The Magister’s Apprentice
- Where’s Wyllithen?
- Cleaning up the Grounds
- Deactivating the Spire
- Abandoned Investigations
- Word from the Spire
Fairbreeze Village
- Pelt Collection
- Situation at Sunsail Anchorage
- Lost Armaments
- Grimscale Pirates!
- Captain Kelisendra’s Lost Rutters
- Wretched Ringleader
- Ranger Sareyn
- Defending Fairbreeze Village
- Runewarden Deryan
- Powering Our Defenses
- Saltheril’s Haven
- The Party Never Ends
- The Scorched Grove
- A Somber Task
- Old Whitebark’s Pendant
- Whitebark’s Memory
- Goods from Silvermoon City
- Fly to Silvermoon City
- Skymistress Gloaming
- Return to Sathiel
- The Wayward Apprentice
- Corrupted Soil
- Unexpected Results
- Research Notes
- Missing in the Ghostlands
- The Fallen Courier
- Delivery to Tranquillen
After completing all of the above quests in the Eversong Woods, you can continue your adventures in the Ghostlands to the south. The quest chain in the follow-up zone can be started with the breadcrumb quest “Deilvery to Tranquillen,” which will set you on your path to the next major questing hub in the Blood Elf starting experience.