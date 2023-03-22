All Eversong Woods quests in World of Warcraft

Eversong Woods is one of the most iconic questing zones in all of World of Warcraft. As the Blood Elf starting zone, it is home to one of the first introductory quest lines that many WoW players will encounter. Anyone who has ever leveled a Blood Elf in WoW will remember Eversong Woods as a vibrant zone that pushed WoW’s quest design and art style forward.

In addition to a strong narrative storyline, Eversong Woods is also rich in experience. Anyone who levels in the zone will immediately realize that the quests go by at a blazing pace, and by the time you complete all of the quests it has to offer, your character could be well past level 10 (or higher). Keep in mind that experience gains will differ depending on whether you’re going through the zone on retail WoW or WoW: Classic.

There are four major questing hubs in the Eversong Woods: Sunstrider Isle, Falconwing Square, Fairbreeze Village, and Farstrider Retreat. Each of these questing hubs will lead you through the entirety of the Eversong Woods, allowing you to explore the zone in full and experience all that it has to offer.

Here are all of the quests you’ll encounter in WoW’s Eversong Woods. You may refer to this guide periodically throughout your adventures in the zone to see how far along in the story your newly-created Blood Elf character is.

Sunstrider Isle

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Reclaiming Sunstrider Isle

Unfortunate Measures

Report to Lanthan Perilon

The Shrine of Dath’Remar

Solanian’s Belongings

A Fisftul of Slivers

Thirst Unending

Aggression

Felendren the Banished

Aiding the Outrunners

Slain by the Wretched

Package Recovery

Completing the Delivery

Falconwing Square

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Major Malfunction

Unstable Mana Crystals

WANTED: Thaelis the Hungerer

Darnassian Intrusions

Incriminating Documents

The Dwarven Spy

Fairbreeze Village

Delivery to the North Sanctum

Malfunction at the West Sanctum

Arcane Instability

Roadside Ambush

Soaked Pages

Taking the Fall

The Dead Scar

Swift Discipline

Farstrider Retreat

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Amani Encroachment

The Spearcrafter’s Hammer

Zul’Marosh

Amani Invasion

Warning Fairbreeze Village

The Magister’s Apprentice

Where’s Wyllithen?

Cleaning up the Grounds

Deactivating the Spire

Abandoned Investigations

Word from the Spire

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Pelt Collection

Situation at Sunsail Anchorage

Lost Armaments

Grimscale Pirates!

Captain Kelisendra’s Lost Rutters

Wretched Ringleader

Ranger Sareyn

Defending Fairbreeze Village

Runewarden Deryan

Powering Our Defenses

Saltheril’s Haven

The Party Never Ends

The Scorched Grove

A Somber Task

Old Whitebark’s Pendant

Whitebark’s Memory

Goods from Silvermoon City

Fly to Silvermoon City

Skymistress Gloaming

Return to Sathiel

The Wayward Apprentice

Corrupted Soil

Unexpected Results

Research Notes

Missing in the Ghostlands

The Fallen Courier

Delivery to Tranquillen

After completing all of the above quests in the Eversong Woods, you can continue your adventures in the Ghostlands to the south. The quest chain in the follow-up zone can be started with the breadcrumb quest “Deilvery to Tranquillen,” which will set you on your path to the next major questing hub in the Blood Elf starting experience.