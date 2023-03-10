One of WoW’s races is set to receive a huge quality-of-life improvement in Patch 10.1

Blizzard put a new patch on the public test realm for World of Warcraft yesterday and along with it divulging some details for Dragonflight’s next content update, it also shared some balance changes and character updates.

While some of the changes are more significant than others, one Alliance race, in particular, will likely be happy to hear that it is getting a quality-of-life improvement. On the PTR, Worgens will now be able to set up their controls so that they automatically return to human form when they’re out of combat.

The new racial called “Calm the Wolf” is a part of the PTR build for Patch 10.1, and when players activate it, they can better manage their “Worgen instincts.” The ability will automatically be learned by players when they learn “Two Forms,” which is the racial that allows Worgens to freely transform between human and Worgen outside of combat.

While the racial is purely cosmetic, it’s a nice touch for gamers that want to lean into the role-play aspects surrounding the Jekyll and Hyde nature of being a Worgen in World of Warcraft. The Worgen race was introduced to the Alliance in Cataclysm and is thematically the rival of the Forsaken, also known as Undead.

Not necessarily the most popular race in the game, their other racials include enhanced critical strike by one percent, which is especially useful for some classes, and Darkflight, which increases their movement speed by 40 percent for 10 seconds. The race is also notably good for alternate characters that a player would want to use for skinning because of their racial Flayer, which increases their skinning skill and speed.