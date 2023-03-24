Best race for each class in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Don't let the "meta" control you, but if you need a hand with ideas, here's a start.

Picking a race in World of Warcraft can be a daunting task. While some races have special abilities that have a relatively negligible impact on a player’s experience, some forms of content or classes almost feel like they’re catered to players that use a certain race.

There are 13 different classes in WoW, and all but three of them have three specializations. Demon Hunters and Evokers have just two specializations. Meanwhile, Druids have four specs, one for each role—healer, tank, melee DPS, and ranged DPS.

Deciding on a race for your class is largely a personal decision, and it typically doesn’t impact your gameplay too heavily. However, some racial abilities are known to be especially useful. For instance, Blood Elf has historically been a popular race for characters because of Arcane Torrent. Additionally Night Elf’s racial ability Shadow Meld has made it a prominently used race by players that run high-level Mythic Keystones.

The race you pick for your character will vary not only by the secondary stat boost it provides, but its racial abilities might be more in line with certain types of content.

Additionally, some WoW races are especially proficient at certain gathering professions, and players will make characters of a certain race and class combination, like a Tauren Druid, specifically to be a gatherer.

What are the best races for each class in WoW Dragonflight?

At the end of the day, the race you pick for your character should be whatever makes you happiest. Whether you dream of being a Goblin Rogue or any other combo that you can dream up, don’t let the high-end content meta define what you select.

But for those that are looking to get every advantage possible in the world—of Warcraft—here is a list of some of the most optimal races that high-level players use for each individual class and the roles they perform in WoW Dragonflight.

This list is primarily intended for players doing PvE content.

Best Horde races for each class

Death Knight – Troll (Unholy), Blood Elf (Frost), Goblin (Blood)

Demon Hunter – Can only be Blood Elf

Druid – Troll or Tauren

Evoker – Can only be played Dracthyr

Hunter – Orc

Mage – Troll or Tauren

Monk – Highmountain Tauren (Brewmaster), Blood Elf (Mistweaver/Winderwalker)

Paladin – Blood Elf (Holy, Protection), Tauren (Retribution)

Priest – Goblin or Blood Elf

Rogue – Blood Elf

Shaman – Tauren

Warlock – Troll

Warrior – Troll, Highmountain Tauren (Protection)

Best Alliance races for each class