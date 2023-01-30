Where to buy Dracthyr Vorquin mounts in WoW: Dragonflight

Here's where you can purchase all eight of the Dracthyr racial mounts.

Whenever a new race gets added to World of Warcraft, that race almost always has a unique racial mount associated with them. Just like the Pandaren ride dragon turtles and the Orcs have war wolves, WoW’s newest race, the Dracthyr, has its own racial mount: the Vorquin.

Vorquin is a mix between stallions and dragons. Although they have four legs and use a traditional horse-like model found in many classic WoW mounts, the Vorquin are also equipped with talons, scales, and a draconic snout.

In total, there are eight Vorquin mounts available for purchase in WoW: Dragonflight. Here’s where to find the vendors that will sell them to your characters.

Where to find Dracthyr racial mount vendors

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The easiest way to get the Dracthyr racial mounts for yourself is to level a Dracthyr alt through the Forbidden Reach starting zone and purchase them for yourself. Treysh, a Dracthyr on the Forbidden Reach, sells all of the Vorquin mounts available in the game. Treysh can be located at coordinates [45, 61] on the Forbidden Reach, so, you can pick as many up as you can while questing through the Dracthyr starting zone.

If you run out of gold to buy all of the Vorquin mounts during the starting experience, don’t worry; there’s an alternative waiting for your Dracthyr character once they arrive on the Dragon Isles. All Vorquin mounts can be purchased from Tethalash in Valdrakken’s Obsidian Enclave at coordinates [26, 34].

Of the eight Vorquin mounts available to Dracthyr characters, four of them are armored and the other four use variants of the mount’s base model. Each armored Vorquin costs 80 gold, while unarmored Vorquin mounts cost 40 gold each.

To purchase all eight mounts, you’ll need to have 480 gold in your back pocket—a number easily attainable while leveling your Dracthyr through the Dragon Isles.