How to complete Reviving the Machine and unlock Revival Catalyst in WoW: Dragonflight

The Revival Catalyst is live in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, giving players unfettered access to tier gear. The Catalyst gives players an opportunity to turn any standard piece of gear from Dragonflight season one into a tier piece.

If you’ve been behind on kitting out your characters with gear from the Vault of the Incarnates, or have been miserably unlucky in the six weeks since the raid has opened, the Revival Catalyst will allow you to transform any piece of eligible gear into a powerful tier piece.

However, to unlock the Catalyst and start using it to increase the power of all your characters, you’ll have to complete a short series of quests. Here’s how to start (and quickly complete) the quests needed to unlock Dragonflight’s Revival Catalyst on all of your characters.

How to unlock the Revival Catalyst in Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The quest chain to unlock the Revival Catalyst starts in Valdrakken. You should see a quest marker on your map located at the Seat of the Aspects in the center of the city. Head there and speak with Watcher Koranos to begin a quest called “Reviving the Machine.” You can reach the Seat of the Aspects by either flying straight up from Valdrakken’s central pavilion or via the teleporter in the tower’s lower level.

When you speak with Watcher Koranos, he’ll task you with seeking out the Revival Catalyst just east of Valdrakken. The Catalyst can be found at coordinates [59, 53] in Thaldraszus.

Once you get to the Catalyst, speak with Antuka, the Catalyst Steward, to pick up the next quest in the chain. Moving forward, you’ll have to fill out a progress bar that can be completed across all characters on your account. Completing Mythic+ dungeons, raid encounters and world bosses will help give you more progress towards unlocking the Catalyst, as well as a charge needed to power it.

After completing the quest to earn a charge of the Revival Catalyst, each of your characters on your account will have a charge available to them. You can complete Antuka’s quest each week to gain another charge per character on your WoW account.