How to get tier gear in WoW Dragonflight

Tier gear in World of Warcraft is Epic-quality gear that, aside from stats, gives your class and specialization additional bonuses to increase your overall power. First introduced with the release of the original game in 2004, tier sets were removed in Battle for Azeroth, only to be replaced with a borrowed power system called Azerite Armor. Returning in Shadowlands, the community welcomed them back with open hands.

Seeing how the community loves tier sets, Blizzard Entertainment continued tier sets in Dragonflight. So now tier sets can be obtained via both raiding, the Great Vault, and Inspiration Catalyst which will become available later in the season.

No matter if you’re an avid raider, PvPer, or just an average open-world enjoyer, tier gear and its bonuses can always be a handy tool to have. Here’s how to get tier gear in Dragonflight.

How to get tier gear in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Before the return of tier sets in Shadowlands, the only method of getting your tier gear was via raiding and raiding only. Despite the player base begging Blizzard to introduce alternative ways of getting tier gear, you could, for years, only get it if you were raiding. With Patch 9.2, tier sets made their return and with them, Blizzard introduced a new concept—Creation Catalyst. Creation Catalyst allowed you to transform any piece of your gear into a tier set piece, provided you use it on a piece of gear that is normally a tier piece.

Similar to Shadowlands, you can obtain tier gear in Dragonflight by raiding, getting it from the Great Vault after the weekly reset, or modifying any piece of gear from raids, Mythic+ dungeons, or world bosses at Inspiration Catalyst.

In total, there are four types of tier gear you can get—Looking for Raid tier gear, Normal raid tier gear, Heroic raid tier gear, and Mythic raid tier gear. Essentially, all these difficulties give you the same tier sets, but, depending on the difficulty, you’ll get better base stats from the item.

At the moment, Inspiration Catalyst still isn’t up and running in Dragonflight and it will officially become available on Jan. 23 when Vault of the Incarnates will be celebrating six weeks of being live. Until then, your only reliable sources of tier gear are raiding and the Great Vault.