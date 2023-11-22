How to get Renascent Dream in WoW Dragonflight

Renascent Dream is a currency Revival Catalyst uses to convert your regular gear into tier pieces. Given the sheer value of this currency, it’s hard to come by in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Revival Catalyst is a bad luck protection mechanic added in Shadowlands that is supposed to convert your Mythic+ and catch-up gear into a tier set piece. It’s located in Thaldraszus, just one quick ride from Valdrakken. Renascent Dream is the name of the currency, or rather, charges, your Revival Catalyst has. One Renascent Dream equals one tier set piece.

Here’s how you can get Renascent Dream in Dragonflight.

Renascent Dream in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Renascent Dream is a currency used to upgrade your gear into tier pieces. It’s important to say that these charges are account-wide and not per character. So, I advise you to first make sure your main has all the tier set pieces before you start using them to gear up your alts.

You can hold up to a maximum of six Renascent Dreams on your account, and you won’t be getting any additional charges once you max that out. The game makes it hard to check exactly how many charges you have left, but we have a special guide just for that.

You can convert different gear into tier sets, but crafted pieces don’t fall into this category.

How can you get Renascent Dream in WoW Dragonflight?

You’ll get Renascent Dream automatically. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will get one Renascent Dream, or Revival Catalyst charge, automatically every two weeks. Your only job is to complete the introductory quest Reviving the Machine from Watcher Koranos in Valdrakken and turn it to Antuka in Tyrhold at the 59.73 53.74 coordinates. This NPC is located right next to the Revival Catalyst so that you can immediately convert one piece of gear into a tier set.