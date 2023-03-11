How to check how many Revival Catalyst charges your WoW: Dragonflight character has

We're going to have to take the long road here.

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the Revival Catalyst is one of the strongest tools available to players into catch up their alts in addition to improving the power of their main. The Catalyst allows you to turn any relevant piece of Dragonflight season one gear into a tier set item, granting you immediate access to a tier set’s bonus effect without having to farm a specific boss.

Each week, you’ll have access to a quest that requires you to complete any group content on the Dragon Isles. After defeating a combination of raid bosses, Mythic+ dungeons, and world events across all characters on your account, you’ll be granted one Renascent Lifeblood, which can be used to add one charge to the Revival Catalyst.

Each character on your account is granted one usable charge whenever you complete the weekly quest needed to power the Catalyst, and your characters can each have a maximum of six charges available to them at any time.

The current iteration of the UI does not display how many charges are available to your character when you’re looking to use the Catalyst. Instead, it will tell you how many charges it costs to transform a piece of gear into a tier set item—which will always be one.

Related: How to get Revival Catalyst charges in WoW: Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Additionally, there is no baked-in way to tell how many charges of the Catalyst your character has, as they aren’t displayed on the currencies tab. The only way to do so is to run a script that will give you feedback through the in-game chat.

Luckily, a user by the name of leobolin on the WoW database and news site Wowhead wrote a script that you can copy and paste into WoW’s chat to get a direct answer as to how many Catalyst Charges your character has:

/run local n=(C_CurrencyInfo.GetCurrencyInfo(2167).quantity or 0)print(string.format(“You have %d Catalyst Charge%s Available”,n,(n==1)and””or”s”))

To see the number available for your other characters, you’ll have to log into them and check their progression manually by running the script again.