Dragonflight is by far the most alt-friendly expansion, as it allows players to skip through the main campaign and level up by completing world quests, quickly gear up with the gear from the Forbidden Reach, and then take over Mythic+ dungeons and raids in the hunt for better gear.

When World of Warcraft first released in 2004, no one thought in their wildest dreams that players would regularly play on multiple characters, let alone have an army of alts that would all see action on a daily basis. But, today, alts are far from a rare occurrence as almost every player has at least a couple of them.

So, here’s how you can quickly gear your alts in Dragonflight’s most recent patch, Patch 10.0.7.

How to quickly gear alts in WoW Dragonflight

In Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7, the place for alts to be is the Forbidden Reach, as they have all that an alt might wish for—385 account-wide upgradeable gear tokens, the Onyx Annulet that’s a nice boost to both your DPS and healing numbers, and events like Forbidden Hoards and Trial of Storms that speed up this entire process.

Although you explicitly can’t buy Primalist gear tokens in the Forbidden Reach, you can buy Raging Tempest gear from Mythressa, the Apprentice Primal Researcher located in Valdrakken and the Forbidden Reach. At first, the gear will be 359 item level, but it can be with Storm Sigils and Untapped Forbidden Knowledge to eventually reach 395 item level.

But, it’s not all about that Forbidden Reach this patch as you’ll still have to mail yourself Primal Chaos from your main, complete the Tyr’s challenges to obtain Sparks of Ingenuity, and craft your Elemental Lariat and other best-in-slot gear.

Essentially, your alt gearing process will boil down to this:

Mail yourself Primal Chaos and complete Tyr’s challenges to get Sparks of Ingenuity

Craft Elemental Lariat and any other item you might need

Go to the Forbidden Reach and farm 4000 Elemental Overflow

Buy Raging Tempest gear

Farm rare bosses in the Forbidden Reach for Untapped Forbidden Knowledge and Storm Sigils and upgrade your gear to 395 item level

Complete the Zskera Vault questline and obtain Onyx Annulet

Complete weekly quests from Valdrakken offered by Therezal and Kazra

Complete world events like Siege on Dragonbane and Storm’s Fury (not mandatory)

Complete Mythic+ dungeons to obtain Primal Focus and Concentrated Primal Focus to upgrade your crafted gear

Once you complete everything on the list, your item level should be at around 400 and from then on, the only way to get upgrades is by completing Mythic+ dungeons, defeating raid bosses, and getting loot from the Great Vault.