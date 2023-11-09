WoW Dragonflight: How to get and plant Dreamseeds

As you make your way through the Emerald Dream, you’ll notice you are getting a ton of Dreamseeds, but what are Dreamseeds, how can you get them, and what should you do with them?

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2, your bags will once again be full of different items, including Dreamseeds. While they seem like an unimportant item, Dreamseeds will actually play a huge role in gearing you up, especially if you come back to the game after a break.

So, here’s a full guide on what Dreamseeds are, and how to get and plant them in Dragonflight.

Dreamseeds in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Dreamseeds are intractable items that drop from activities in the Emerald Dream that you can later plant and get gear from. They are tied to the Emerald Bounty event and can only be planted at specific spots in the Emerald Dream.

Once you plant your Dreamseed, you can contribute Emerald Dewdrops, items that you get during the Superbloom event, to get better loot. Don’t feel pressured to spend your Emerald Dewdrops all at once because you’ll still get loot, even if you don’t add a couple of those unique items.

While you’re waiting for your lovely plant to grow, you can do additional activities to earn more Emerald Dewdrops, but again, it’s not mandatory.

Types of Dreamseeds in WoW Dragonflight

Given that there are currently three types of Dreamseeds, it’s clear that each of them has different sources, and grants you different rewards.

Small Dreamseed

Plump Dreamseed

Gigantic Dreamseed

How to get Dreamseeds in WoW Dragonflight

Generally speaking, Dreadseeds will drop by you doing various activities in the Emerald Dream, but if you’re on the hunt for a special type, you’ll have to look a bit more carefully.

Small Dreamseed drops from mobs in the Emerald Dream (includes regular mobs, elites, and rares), quest reward, sold by Moon Priestess Lasara, can be found in Blossoming Dreamtrove and treasure chests.

drops from mobs in the Emerald Dream (includes regular mobs, elites, and rares), quest reward, sold by Moon Priestess Lasara, can be found in Blossoming Dreamtrove and treasure chests. Plump Dreamseed is a reward for completing Emerald Bounty events and quests, can drop from rares, sold by Moon Priestess Lasara, can be found in Cache of Overblooming Treasures and Blossoming Dreamtrove, and treasure chests.

is a reward for completing Emerald Bounty events and quests, can drop from rares, sold by Moon Priestess Lasara, can be found in Cache of Overblooming Treasures and Blossoming Dreamtrove, and treasure chests. Gigantic Dreamseed is a reward for completing Emerald Bounty events and quests, defeating rares, sold by Moon Priestess Lasara, can be found in Cache of Overblooming Treasures and Blossoming Dreamtrove, and treasure chests.

How to plant Dreamseeds in WoW Dragonflight

This is what the patch of dirt where you plant Dreamseeds will look like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will plant Dreamseeds in a patch of dirt you’ll find in the Emerald Dream. Patches of dirt can be found across the entire zone. Bear in mind that this will consume your Dreamseed and it will no longer be in your inventory. Once you plant a Dreamseed, this will trigger an Emerald Bounty event.

Rewards for planting Dreamseeds in WoW Dragonflight

This is the chest from the Emerald bounty after three minutes pass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each seed will give you different rewards once it blossoms:

Small Dreamseed : transmogs and profession materials

: transmogs and profession materials Plump Dreamseed : pets and profession materials

: pets and profession materials Gigantic Dreamseed: mounts and profession materials

Note that the loot, especially from Gigantic Dreamseeds isn’t guaranteed, and you might go a couple of Emerald Bounties without seeing a mount drop.

On top of that, you can nurture Dreamseeds with Emerald Dewdrops, and each tier increases your odds of getting better loot.

One-49 Emerald Dewdrops- Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and a chance to get a mount (Winter Night Dreamsaber mount)

50-99 Emerald Dewdrops- Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and a better chance to get a mount (Winter Night Dreamsaber mount)

100 Emerald Dewdrops- Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and a better chance to get a mount (Winter Night Dreamsaber mount)

Dreamseed quests in WoW Dragonflight

Talisa Whisperbloom has a weekly quest for Blooming Dreamseeds that will award you decent catch-up gear and Seedblooms once you plant five Dreamseeds. Although you might not need gear, Seedblooms are a great currency used to purchase mounts, pets, transmogs, and Druid customizations.