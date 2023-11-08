WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete the Superbloom event

The Emerald Dream offers a wide variety of activities—treasure hunting, rare defeating, completing main campaign and world quests, and of course, the Superbloom world event that will keep you busy reviving the life in this zone.

Superbloom is a weekly event happening in the heart of the Emerald Dream and it will play a critical role in earning your reputation with the Dream Wardens, getting catch-up gear, and other currencies you might need.

The event is quite tricky to fully understand, so here’s how you can start and complete the Superbloom event in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to start the Superbloom event in WoW Dragonflight

This is Sprucecrown and you will follow them. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Superbloom is a weekly world event happening in the Emerald Dream every hour. You can’t start the event on your own and it will automatically start at the beginning of every hour, server time.

To start Superbloom, all you need to do is to travel to the Emerald Dream, to the Central Encampment. Once there, you’ll see Sprucecrown, and you need to help them by completing various tasks like watering flowers, pulling weeds, and, of course, slaying a couple of enemies who get in your way.

To find the event on your map, you’ll be looking for the standard battle horn icon that will move together with Sprucecrown as they wander through the zone.

How to complete the Superbloom event in WoW Dragonflight

Once you get to the Superbloom event in the Emerald Dream, your main task is to follow the big tree, Spruce. Spruce will continuously have tasks for you, and you’ll need to pluck weeds, water plants, and do gardening activities you love so much.

The event consists of six separate stages during which you want to fill up the Bloom bar at the top of your screen:

The Tree Rises: During this stage, you’ll select one power from a plant near Spruce. These powers will give you one Torghast-like ability that will give you special bonuses. The Dream Gathers / Pest Patrol: You will follow Sprucecrown as they move to the next location. During this stage, you’ll run different errands like plucking weeds, collecting items, and watering flowers. Folly of Youth / Growing Concerns: Sprucecrown will arrive at their first location and you’ll need to defeat the attacking Primalists. Invasive Species / Seeding Chaos: You once again follow Spruce and complete any tasks they once again give you. Unruly Storm: Defend Sprucecrown from the Primalists by killing them until you fill the bar. A Fiery End: Defeat Verlann Timbercrush.

Once you go through all six stages of the Superbloom event, it will be complete, and you’ll get a special bag of loot, depending on how much you filled the Bloom bar at the top of your screen.

Rewards for completing the Superbloom event in WoW Dragonflight

The Superbloom event offers a wide variety of rewards you can grab. You will earn rewards during and after the event starts. During the event, you’ll earn:

Emerald Dewdrops

Slumbering Dream Fragments

Dreamseeds

Once Superbloom ends, you will get:

Sprouting Dreamtrove (Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and Emerald Dewdrops), Budding Dreamtrove (Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and maybe a Dragonriding customization), or Blossoming Dreamtrove (Flightstones, Dragon Isles Supplies, and a Dreamseed) depends on how much you’ve filled up the Bloom bar at the top of your screen

Reputation with the Dream Wardens

Cache of Overblooming Treasures (for the weekly completion of the Superbloom event) 1000 Reputation with the Dream Wardens, one piece of 441 item level Veteran gear, and a Dreamseed



The Superbloom event quests in WoW Dragonflight

You’ll pick up The Superbloom quest from Clarelle. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

There’s only one quest you’ll get every week, and it’s called The Superbloom. This quest tasks you with completing one event, and then when you turn it in, you’ll get a Cache of Overblooming Treasure. This quest starts and ends at Clarelle located in the Emerald Dream at the 51.4 59.6 coordinates.

It’s important to note that this quest is per character, and not per account and you can easily complete it on your alts.

The Superbloom event achievements in WoW Dragonflight

Fruit of the Bloom : Acquire every Superbloom Dreamfruit power at least once.

: Acquire every Superbloom Dreamfruit power at least once. Bloom Man Group : During the Superbloom, use the Feral Overflow power to summon a powerful Freal Umbraclaw 10 times.

: During the Superbloom, use the Feral Overflow power to summon a powerful Freal Umbraclaw 10 times. Dream Chaser: Gather 100 errant Dreams during the Superbloom.

Can you complete the Superbloom event in WoW Dragonflight more than once a week?

Yes, you can complete the Superbloom event as many times as you’d like. It’s important to note that you will get Cache of Overblooming Treasures only once per week. But, you’ll still get rewards for completing the event.

Can you complete the Superbloom event in WoW Dragonflight solo?

Yes, you can complete the Superbloom event solo or in a small group. There’s a buff you’ll get once there are only a few players around you, Lone Wolf’s Courage. This will increase your damage, stamina, and healing so that you can easily defeat the Primalists in your way.