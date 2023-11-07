WoW Dragonflight: How to unlock the Dream Wardens reputation

The Dream Wardens are a faction within World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s the Emerald Dream. But before they can lend you a helping hand, you need to unlock the Dream Wardens reputation.

In the Emerald Dream, Azeroth’s greatest heroes will meet powerful enemies, namely Fyrakk, and you will need help from more experienced and knowledgeable beings to get through this journey. The Dream Wardens help players bring an end to this ruthless attempt to destroy the Emerald Dream, and, of course, they hand out rewards and achievements along the way.

Here’s how you can unlock the Dream Wardens reputation in Dragonflight.

The Dream Wardens reputation in WoW Dragonflight, explained

The Dream Wardens are a faction tied to the Emerald Dream. They are the sixth faction you’ll unlock in Dragonflight, including Valdrakken Accord, Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskaar, Maruuk Centaur, and Loamm Niffen.

The Dream Wardens have 20 Renown levels, or levels of reputation you can reach, and each one gives you a unique reward that will either help you defeat enemies or just go nicely into your collection of mounts, toys, and pets.

How to unlock the Dream Wardens reputation in WoW Dragonflight

There are 20 levels of Renown with the Dream Wardens. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You’ll unlock the Dream Wardens reputation fairly early in the Patch 10.2 main campaign, right after you start and complete the Home in the Dream quest that’s part of the Enter the Dream chapter. Once you unlock the Dream Wardens, you can start earning reputation with them.

Enter the Dream chapter is the second chapter of the story that you’ll start and complete after The Coalition of Flames chapter from Patch 10.1.7. The second chapter starts with the Call of the Dream quest that you should automatically get upon logging in if you completed The Coalition of Flames.

Is the Dream Wardens reputation account-wide in WoW Dragonflight?

Unfortunately, no, reputation with Dream Wardens isn’t account-wide. This means you’ll have to grind it separately for your main and all your other characters on your account. Account-wide reputations will come with the next WoW expansion, with a feature called Warbands.

Why is the Dream Wardens reputation important in WoW Dragonflight?

The Dream Wardens have amazing rewards like Enchanted Dreaming Crests that will allow you to craft great gear, Flightstones, and various cosmetics. But the reason you really want to be friends with them is Dreambound Augment Runes. Essentially working like regular runes, these are permanent, and you won’t need to spend copious amounts of gold to buy them at the auction house. These runes increase your Agility, Strength, and Intellect by 87 for one hour. But since this is such an amazing item, it will cost you 100,000 gold.