Fastest way to grind reputation with Loamm Niffen in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonflight is all about making friends and rekindling that spark of friendship with factions we met earlier. In Zaralek Cavern, we’ll regain the Drogbar’s trust and bond with the Loamm Niffen faction. The more we do Loamm Niffen’s bidding and earn their trust, the more rewards we’ll get.

Loamm Niffen Renown in total has 20 levels and the rewards vary from just cosmetic appearances to item level upgrades and Profession Knowledge rewards. So, to say the least, you’ll be busy in Patch 10.1 with courting Loamm Niffen and fulfilling all their requests, no matter how silly they may seem.

In the end, though, we’re here just for those sweet rewards. Here’s the fastest way to grind reputation with Loamm Niffen and get your hands on cosmetics and mounts like Morsel Sniffer.

How to unlock Loamm Niffen in WoW Dragonflight

Before you can start working together with the Loamm Niffen, you need to unlock them as a faction. To do that, you want to start the first chapter of the campaign, Breaking Ground, by starting and completing the Land Benath quest. Then, you want to follow the questline and once you get the Smells Like Loamm quest, you’ll unlock Loamm Niffen. Once you get that done, complete the Orientation: Loam Niffen and Welcome to the City of Smells quests and get to grinding.

How to get reputation with Loamm Niffen in WoW Dragonflight

The first and the easiest method of earning reputation with the Loamm Niffen faction is by completing the Embers of Neltharion campaign as each completed quest will give you some reputation with them.

Once you’ve completed the campaign, you want to focus on completing as many world quests, public objectives, and weekly events like Researchers Under Fire. While Researchers Under Fire is an event happening in the Ruins of Drekazera and will keep you busy with numerous tasks from the Loamm Niffen and the Dragonscale Expedition, public objectives are bonus objectives that essentially work like the Grand Hunts—all nearby players push toward a common goal.