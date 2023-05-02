How to get the Morsel Sniffer mount in WoW Dragonflight

From the new faction, Loam Niffen, to the new Dragonriding drake, Winding Slitherdrake, Dragonflight Patch 10.1 has a wide repertoire of collectibles and activities you can do. But most World of Warcraft players have been eyeing the new Morsel Sniffer mount.

Morsel Sniffer was added to the game with Patch 10.1 on May 2 for North America and May 3 for Europe. This mount is tied to the new faction we’ll meet and befriend in Zaralek Cavern—Loam Niffen.

By now, you’re probably wondering if this mount is hiding behind a tedious grind or if this will take you only a couple of hours of farming before you can proudly ride it in Valdrakken. Without further ado, here’s how you can get the Morsel Sniffer mount in Dragonflight.

How can you get the Morsel Sniffer mount in WoW Dragonflight?

Unlike many favorite mounts, the Morsel Sniffer mount does not require you to complete long quest chains and obtain specific items. Instead, this mount will become available once you reach level 18 Renown with Loamm Niffen faction in Zaralek Cavern.

Once you reach level 18 Renown, you need to head to Loamm and find Loam Niffen Quartermaster Harlowe Marl at the 56.5, 55.6 coordinates and purchase Morsel Sniffer Reins for 800 Dragon Isles Supplies.

How to get reputation with Loamm Niffen in WoW Dragonflight

Once you unlock Loamm Niffen by completing the introductory scenario, you can start earning your reputation with these mole-like creatures by completing the main campaign of Embers of Neltharion, completing world quests and zone events in Zaralek Cavern like Researchers Under Fire and Sniffenseeking.

Besides that, each week you’ll get A Worthy Ally: Loamm Niffen quest that requires you to earn 1,500 reputation with these friendly molefolks.

Before you can finally get the Morsel Sniffer mount, you have quite a grind ahead. But remember to enjoy the ride and not only spend your time farming.