You need to know the ways to get in and out.

Added in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1, Zaralek Cavern is a new zone on the Dragon Isles, or to be exact, under the Dragon Isles. At the beginning of Embers of Neltharion, the zone is violently attacked by the Primalists in an attempt to find deeply-buried Neltharions secrets and the valiant heroes of Azeroth follow them to Zaralek Caverns.

There, we meet Niffen and the Drogbar, two races with a deep understanding of the underground and they help us find our way around the cavern. While in Zaralek Cavern, we’ll busy ourselves with befriending Niffen and Drogbar, hunting down rare spawns, completing Public Objectives, and Sniffenseeking quests.

Before you can enjoy the company of both Niffen and Drogbar, it’s essential you understand how to reach Zaralek Cavern, no matter if this is your first or 10th visit.

How to get to Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight

If you’re heading out to Zaralek Cavern for the first time, you’ll first need to unlock this area by starting and completing the main quest line. The questline starts with The Land Beneath quest and eventually takes you to Cascades Canyon in Ohn’ahran Plains. Once there, you’ll have to complete the following quests—Where the Flames Fell, and Scar of Earth and Fire. Then, you’ll get The Patience of Princes quest and you’ll be asked to Dragonride to Zaralek Caverns.

Related: All entrances to Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight

But if you’re already familiar with the main campaign, you can get to Zaralek Cavern from Ohn’ahran Plains and the Azure Span. While the entrance located between Ohn’ahran Plains and Thaldraszus can be found at 89, 29 coordinates, the Old Loam tunnel is at the south of Ohn’ahran Plains at 36, 59 coordinates, and finally, Three-Falls Lookout is an entrance from the Azure Span at 19, 23 coordinates. While the first entrance takes you to the Throughway in Zaralek Cavern, the other two entrances take you to the same spot—Warder’s Teeth.

Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Although this underground zone has three flight paths, you can only use them beneath the ground and you can’t use them to either fly in or fly out of Zaralek Cavern. So, the main means of transportation you’ll use to get in and outside Zaralek Cavern is your Dragonriding drake.