WoW devs admit surprising inspiration behind Zaralek Caverns

Since the launch of Dragonflight, World of Warcraft has been introduced to several changes, additions, and overhauls, the most notable being to Professions, the UI, the system, and Heirlooms.

In Patch 10.0.5, players saw the introduction of the Trading Post, White and Gray Transmogs, and new world content added to the Primalist Tomorrow area. And in Patch 10.0.7, which is releasing on March 21, there is a new quest campaign and repeatable world content set in the Forbidden Reach.

However, the most exciting update for Dragonflight is Patch 10.1, which is expected to launch in Spring 2023. This update is highly anticipated due to the launch of new content, including a new zone, raid, Dragonriding mount, Dragonriding glyphs and Drakewatcher Manuscripts, and a new set of Mythic+ dungeons.

Roberto “Towelliee” Garcia, a famous WoW streamer and gaming personality, interviewed associate game director Morgan Day, and lead narrative designer Steve Danuser, about the upcoming Patch, 10.1.

In this interview, the WoW devs revealed something surprising about the new zone, Zaralek Cavern—it was deeply inspired by Deepholm, which was one of the four regions of the Elemental Plane introduced in the Cataclysm expansion in 2010.

However, Blizzard wanted to expand on this to tell a new story in a vast and vertical zone, hoping to make it feel like an additive or expansion of the Dragon Isles rather than a zone to replace it.

Hopefully, Patch 10.1 will feel like a continuation of the Dragon Isles with the Zaralek Cavern and the additional content rather than a new WoW expansion.