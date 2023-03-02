WoW Dragonflight campaign quest list

Separated from the rest of the world for 10,000 years, the Dragon Isles became a fabled place only a few have heard of, and even fewer visited it. But once one of the watchers activates the Beacon of Tyr, removing the mists enveloping the isles from the curious eyes, the Dragon Isles become once again accessible. This marks the return of the Dragon Aspects and announces the soon arrival of us, the heroes of Azeroth.

After we gathered our forces and set sail for the Dragon Isles, we learn that the isles are in a far worse state than we ever imagined. Venturing through four unique leveling zones, we help the Red, Black, Green, Blue, and Bronze Aspects to recover their strength and help them confront the leader of Primalists—Raszageth the Storm-Eater who is trying to free the world of the Titan’s influence.

If you want to experience the story firsthand and not just read about it, here’s the full list of campaign quests in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

The introductory scenario in Dragonflight

Before venturing to the Dragon Isles, you’ll need to gather the finest soldiers of the Horde and the Alliance and set sail for the isles. When you reach level 60, you’ll get the introductory quest The Dragon Isles Await and from there you’ll just need to follow the questline consisting of the following quests:

The Dragon Isles Await Aspectral Invitation Expeditionary Coordination and The Dark Talons (Horde)/ The Obsidian Warders Whispers on the Winds (Alliance) The Call of the Isles To the Dragon Isles!

The Waking Shores campaign in Dragonflight

The first zone we’ll explore on the Dragon Isles is the Waking Shores. There, we’ll reconnect with the Red Aspect and help the Black Aspect reclaim the Obsidian Throne. In total, the Waking Shores has five chapters of the main campaign you need to complete before you can go to Ohn’ahran Plains.

The Dragonscale Expedition

Explorers in Peril, Primal Pests, and Practice Materials Side quests: Dragon Isles Fishing, Opportunities Abound, and Dragon Isles Supplies → Funding a Treasure Hunt Where is Wrathion? Side quests: From Such Great Heights and Give Peace a Chance → Encroaching Elementals, Quality Assurance, Always Be Crafting, Dragon Isles Cooking, and primary profession quests Excuse the Mess My First Real Emergency! The Djaradin Have Awoken

Dragons in Distress

Reporting for Duty Invader Djaradin and Deliver Whelps From Evil Time for a Reckoning Breadcrumb to the Restless Wetlands: Erstwhile Ecologists

Bonus objectives: Djaradin Djustice and Dragonhunter Igordan Killjoy, Blacktalon Intel, and The Obsidian Citadel Veteran Reinforcements Side quest: Fighting Fire with… Water Chasing Sendrax Future of the Flights, Red in Tooth and Claw, and Library of Alexstrasza A Last Hope Side quest: A Two for One Deal

In Defense of Life

For the Benefit of the Queen The Mandate of the Red and Dragonriding chain Side quests: A Ruby Lifecalling, Friend on the Mend, Artisan’s Courier, and Stay a While → Memories

Dragonriding

How to Glide with Your Dragon

How to Dive with Your Dragon

How to Use Momentum with Your Dragon

The Skytop Observatory

A New Set of Horns

Dragon Glyphs and You Dragon Isles Races open: The Waking Shores Tour

Return to the Ruby Lifeshrine Training Wings Who Brought the Ruckus? The Primary Threat Basalt Assault Bonus objective: Clear the Battlefield

Dungeon quest: Ruby Life Pools: Primalist Invasion Proto-Fight and Egg Evac Cut Off the Head Exeunt, Triumphant Breadcrumb to the Dragonscale Basecamp: Out For Delivery

Wrathion’s Gambit

Wrathion Awaits Bonus objective: Pruning the Preserve Lessons From Our Past Best Plans and Intentions and Sharp Practice Talon Strike and No Time for Heroes The Courage of One’s Convictions and Taking the Walls Obsidian Oathstone A Shattered Past Forging a New Future The Spark Restoring the Faith

A Purpose Restored

Heir Apparent and Claimant to the Throne Black Wagon Flight The Last Eggtender Egg-cited for the Future Life-Binder on Duty A Charge of Care

Ohn’ahran Plains campaign in Dragonflight

In Ohn’ahran Plains we’ll meet friendly Centaur tribes in need of help as clan Nokhud has started working with the Primalist. We’ll have four chapters of the story to complete before we can move to the next zone—the Azure Span.

Into the Plains

Next Steppes or Ohn’ahran Plains Into the Plains Proving Oneself Welcome at Our Fire The Shikaar Making Introductions and Supplies for the Journey Toward the City For Food and Rivalry and Mysterious Beast By Broken Road Connection to Ohn’ahra Omens on the Wind Maruukai

Maruukai

Complete: Ohn’ir

Clan Ohn’ir

Omens and Incense

Teerai

Clan Teerai

Honoring Our Ancestors

Nokhud

Clan Nokhud

Unwelcome Outsider

Orientation: Maruukai (optional) Clans of the Plains The Emissary’s Arrival The Khanam Matra Trucebreakers and Covering Their Tails The Nokhud Threat

Ohn’ahra’s Blessing

Hooves of War The Calm Before the Storm Optional side quests:

WANTED: Mara’nar the Thunderous

Up to No-khud → Land of the Apex and Signs of the Wind Boku the Mystic Pessimistic Mystic Mystic Mystery Toting Totems and Taken By Storm Catching Wind Complete: Weather Control

Eagle-itarian

Fowl Sorcery Oh No, Ohn’ahra! A Storm of Ill Tidings

Bonds Renewed

Chasing the Wind Nokhud Can Come of This Blowing of the Horn Green Dragon Down With the Wind At Our Backs Shady Sanctuary Optional: Some Call Me Bug Catcher The Primalist Front Justice for Solethus Optional: The Storm Scar Deconstruct Additional Pylons and Starve the Storm Stormbreaker The Isle of Emerald Renewal of Vows Optional: The Nokhud Offensive: The Wind Belongs to the Sky and The Lonely Scout

The Azure Span campaign in Dragonflight

The Azure Span, home to the Tuskarr and the Blue Dragonflight welcomes us after we complete the main story in Ohn’ahran Plains. There, we’ll discover what’s hiding in the Archives and help Tuskarr deal with their Gnoll problems. In total, the zone has four chapters.

Into the Archives

Into the Azure or Azure Span To the Azure Span Bonus objective: Thieving Gnolls Camp Antonidas Side quests: Some Good Fishing, WANTED: Gorger, Arcane Detection → How To Stop An Exploding Toy Boat Assemble the Defenses and Preservation of Knowledge Wrath of the Kirin Tor Meeting Kalecgos Side quests: WANTED: Frigellus → Setting the Defense Path to Nowhere Tending the Forge → Send It!

The Many Images of Kalecgos Driven Mad and Arcane Pruning Straight to the Top Platform Adjustments and Arcane Annoyances Reclaiming the Oathstone Aiding Azure Span Side quest: Suspiciously Quiet → Ways of Seeing → For The Love of Others

Tuskarr Troubles

Ask the Locals Catch the Caravan Howling in the Big Tree Hills, Snap the Traps, and Those Aren’t for Chewing Supplies!, Ill Gnolls with Ill Intent, Leader of the Shadepaw Pack, and Gnoll Way Out Spreading Decay Another Ambush Optional: Falling Water Urgent Action Required

Decayed Roots

Breaching the Brackenhide Bonus objective: Stop the Spread Ley Litter, Cut Out the Rot, and Echoes of the Fallen Tome-ward Bound Realignment To Iskaara Gather the Family Optional: Brackenhide Hollow: To the Source The Cycle of the Sea Azure Alignment

Vakthros

Calling the Blue Dragons To Rhonin’s Shield To the Mountain Optional side quests: Drakes be Gone, Artifacts in the Wrong Hands, Riders in the Snow, and Field Mages Primal Offensive, Lava Burst, and Elemental Unfocus Kirin Tor Recovery and Primal Power Free Air In Defense of Vakthros The Storm-Eater’s Fury The Blue Dragon Oathstone

Thaldraszus campaign in Dragonflight

The final zone we explore on the Dragon Isles is Thaldraszus. Home to Dragon Aspects, Thaldraszus is full of wonders that are only waiting to be discovered. This zone also has three chapters, but there’s one more chapter that’s not explicitly tied to the campaign, but it wraps up the entire story.

Valdrakken, City of Dragons

To Valdrakken or Thaldraszsus A Message Most Dire Nowhere to Hide and Eyes and Ears Southern Exposure Vengeance, Served Hot and The Fog of Battle Remember the Fallen, Slightly Used Weapons, and Tying Things Together Clear the Sky Where’s The Chief? Fire Fighter Reporting In

Time Management

The Flow of Time Temporal Difficulties Haven’t Got Time For the Pain Time is Running Out and Time in a Bottle Feels Like the First Time Times Like These and If We Could Turn Back Time Closing Time Catching Up to Chromie Time-Locked Timewalkers, Cracks in Time, and Quelling Causalities The Once and Future Team The Never-Final Countdown

Big Time Adventurer

Tumbling Through Time Complete: Temporal Tuning To the Future! Resistance Isn’t Futile and Making Time Return to the Present Complete: Temporal Two-ning To the… Past? Murloc Motes and Mugurlglrlgl! Deathwingurlugull! Back to Reality On Your Mark… Get Set… Race Through Time! Chromie Time Back to the Future Moving On

The Mother Oathstone

This is not an official chapter of the Thaldraszus campaign, but it continues the story.

To Tyrhold Aspect Power Red Dawn Vault of the Incarnates: Fury of the Storm-Eater Together We Are Unstoppable

Additional campaign quests tied to Renown in Dragonflight

After you complete the main campaign and unlock Renown, you have to spend some time completing world quests and grinding your reputation with factions of the Dragon Isles to unlock additional quest lines. These questlines are tied to a specific faction and can only be completed after you reach a certain level of Renown.

A Mystery, Sealed

Unlocks at Dragonscale Expedition Renown 13:

A New Mystery The Sealed Door Investigate the Door Speak to Koranos Complete: The Abandoned Outpost → The Vigilance of Tyr

The Ruins of Szar Skeleth → The Insight of Tyr

The City of the Dead → The Judgment of Tyr Next Steps

In the Halls of Titans

Unlocks at Dragonscale Expedition Renown 24:

A Vault Unsealed Break on Through The Other Side (Thaldraszus) Hall of the Aspects Hall of Samples Back to the Main Hall Retrieve the Discs It Belongs in a Museum… Eventually

The Chieftain’s Duty

Unlocks at Iskaara Tuskarr Renown 11:

A Lost Tribe Sudden Isolation Pressing Matters Worst Impressions Troubled Waters and Salvaging Supplies Side quest: Encroaching Heat Testing the Tuskarrsenal All But One Closure In Mourning The Only Way Past Is Through Calling the Hunting Party While the Iron Is Hot

The Silver Purpose

Unlocks at Valdrakken Accord Renown 12:

Ally of Dragons The Gift of Silver The Legacy of Tyrhold The Magic Within A Spark of Discovery Memories of the Past Parting Instructions Hard Lock Life Halls of Infusion: An Infusion of Materials The Silver Purpose

Garden of Secrets

Unlocks at Valdrakken Accord Renown 19:

Emerald Summons A Day in the Groves Seeds for the Future and Wake the Ancients Gerithus’s Research Emerald Tears and A Frenzied Defender Anchors to Life To Somnikus The Chittering Rocks, and Guarded Appreciation So Close And Yet So Far

The Dreamer

Unlocks upon completing Garden of Secrets: