WoW Dragonflight campaign quest list

Separated from the rest of the world for 10,000 years, the Dragon Isles became a fabled place only a few have heard of, and even fewer visited it. But once one of the watchers activates the Beacon of Tyr, removing the mists enveloping the isles from the curious eyes, the Dragon Isles become once again accessible. This marks the return of the Dragon Aspects and announces the soon arrival of us, the heroes of Azeroth.
After we gathered our forces and set sail for the Dragon Isles, we learn that the isles are in a far worse state than we ever imagined. Venturing through four unique leveling zones, we help the Red, Black, Green, Blue, and Bronze Aspects to recover their strength and help them confront the leader of Primalists—Raszageth the Storm-Eater who is trying to free the world of the Titan’s influence.
If you want to experience the story firsthand and not just read about it, here’s the full list of campaign quests in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
The introductory scenario in Dragonflight
Before venturing to the Dragon Isles, you’ll need to gather the finest soldiers of the Horde and the Alliance and set sail for the isles. When you reach level 60, you’ll get the introductory quest The Dragon Isles Await and from there you’ll just need to follow the questline consisting of the following quests:
- The Dragon Isles Await
- Aspectral Invitation
- Expeditionary Coordination and The Dark Talons (Horde)/ The Obsidian Warders
- Whispers on the Winds (Alliance)
- The Call of the Isles
- To the Dragon Isles!
The Waking Shores campaign in Dragonflight
The first zone we’ll explore on the Dragon Isles is the Waking Shores. There, we’ll reconnect with the Red Aspect and help the Black Aspect reclaim the Obsidian Throne. In total, the Waking Shores has five chapters of the main campaign you need to complete before you can go to Ohn’ahran Plains.
The Dragonscale Expedition
- Explorers in Peril, Primal Pests, and Practice Materials
- Side quests: Dragon Isles Fishing, Opportunities Abound, and Dragon Isles Supplies → Funding a Treasure Hunt
- Where is Wrathion?
- Side quests: From Such Great Heights and Give Peace a Chance → Encroaching Elementals, Quality Assurance, Always Be Crafting, Dragon Isles Cooking, and primary profession quests
- Excuse the Mess
- My First Real Emergency!
- The Djaradin Have Awoken
Dragons in Distress
- Reporting for Duty
- Invader Djaradin and Deliver Whelps From Evil
- Time for a Reckoning
- Breadcrumb to the Restless Wetlands: Erstwhile Ecologists
- Bonus objectives: Djaradin Djustice and Dragonhunter Igordan
- Killjoy, Blacktalon Intel, and The Obsidian Citadel
- Veteran Reinforcements
- Side quest: Fighting Fire with… Water
- Chasing Sendrax
- Future of the Flights, Red in Tooth and Claw, and Library of Alexstrasza
- A Last Hope
- Side quest: A Two for One Deal
In Defense of Life
- For the Benefit of the Queen
- The Mandate of the Red and Dragonriding chain
- Side quests: A Ruby Lifecalling, Friend on the Mend, Artisan’s Courier, and Stay a While → Memories
- Dragonriding
- How to Glide with Your Dragon
- How to Dive with Your Dragon
- How to Use Momentum with Your Dragon
- The Skytop Observatory
- A New Set of Horns
- Dragon Glyphs and You
- Dragon Isles Races open: The Waking Shores Tour
- Return to the Ruby Lifeshrine
- Training Wings
- Who Brought the Ruckus?
- The Primary Threat
- Basalt Assault
- Bonus objective: Clear the Battlefield
- Dungeon quest: Ruby Life Pools: Primalist Invasion
- Proto-Fight and Egg Evac
- Cut Off the Head
- Exeunt, Triumphant
- Breadcrumb to the Dragonscale Basecamp: Out For Delivery
Wrathion’s Gambit
- Wrathion Awaits
- Bonus objective: Pruning the Preserve
- Lessons From Our Past
- Best Plans and Intentions and Sharp Practice
- Talon Strike and No Time for Heroes
- The Courage of One’s Convictions and Taking the Walls
- Obsidian Oathstone
- A Shattered Past
- Forging a New Future
- The Spark
- Restoring the Faith
A Purpose Restored
- Heir Apparent and Claimant to the Throne
- Black Wagon Flight
- The Last Eggtender
- Egg-cited for the Future
- Life-Binder on Duty
- A Charge of Care
Ohn’ahran Plains campaign in Dragonflight
In Ohn’ahran Plains we’ll meet friendly Centaur tribes in need of help as clan Nokhud has started working with the Primalist. We’ll have four chapters of the story to complete before we can move to the next zone—the Azure Span.
Into the Plains
- Next Steppes or Ohn’ahran Plains
- Into the Plains
- Proving Oneself
- Welcome at Our Fire
- The Shikaar
- Making Introductions and Supplies for the Journey
- Toward the City
- For Food and Rivalry and Mysterious Beast
- By Broken Road
- Connection to Ohn’ahra
- Omens on the Wind
- Maruukai
Maruukai
- Complete:
- Ohn’ir
- Clan Ohn’ir
- Omens and Incense
- Teerai
- Clan Teerai
- Honoring Our Ancestors
- Nokhud
- Clan Nokhud
- Unwelcome Outsider
- Orientation: Maruukai (optional)
- Clans of the Plains
- The Emissary’s Arrival
- The Khanam Matra
- Trucebreakers and Covering Their Tails
- The Nokhud Threat
Ohn’ahra’s Blessing
- Hooves of War
- The Calm Before the Storm
- Optional side quests:
- WANTED: Mara’nar the Thunderous
- Up to No-khud → Land of the Apex and Signs of the Wind
- Boku the Mystic
- Pessimistic Mystic
- Mystic Mystery
- Toting Totems and Taken By Storm
- Catching Wind
- Complete:
- Weather Control
- Eagle-itarian
- Fowl Sorcery
- Oh No, Ohn’ahra!
- A Storm of Ill Tidings
Bonds Renewed
- Chasing the Wind
- Nokhud Can Come of This
- Blowing of the Horn
- Green Dragon Down
- With the Wind At Our Backs
- Shady Sanctuary
- Optional: Some Call Me Bug Catcher
- The Primalist Front
- Justice for Solethus
- Optional: The Storm Scar
- Deconstruct Additional Pylons and Starve the Storm
- Stormbreaker
- The Isle of Emerald
- Renewal of Vows
- Optional: The Nokhud Offensive: The Wind Belongs to the Sky and The Lonely Scout
The Azure Span campaign in Dragonflight
The Azure Span, home to the Tuskarr and the Blue Dragonflight welcomes us after we complete the main story in Ohn’ahran Plains. There, we’ll discover what’s hiding in the Archives and help Tuskarr deal with their Gnoll problems. In total, the zone has four chapters.
Into the Archives
- Into the Azure or Azure Span
- To the Azure Span
- Bonus objective: Thieving Gnolls
- Camp Antonidas
- Side quests: Some Good Fishing, WANTED: Gorger, Arcane Detection → How To Stop An Exploding Toy Boat
- Assemble the Defenses and Preservation of Knowledge
- Wrath of the Kirin Tor
- Meeting Kalecgos
- Side quests:
- WANTED: Frigellus → Setting the Defense
- Path to Nowhere
- Tending the Forge → Send It!
- Side quests:
- The Many Images of Kalecgos
- Driven Mad and Arcane Pruning
- Straight to the Top
- Platform Adjustments and Arcane Annoyances
- Reclaiming the Oathstone
- Aiding Azure Span
- Side quest: Suspiciously Quiet → Ways of Seeing → For The Love of Others
Tuskarr Troubles
- Ask the Locals
- Catch the Caravan
- Howling in the Big Tree Hills, Snap the Traps, and Those Aren’t for Chewing
- Supplies!, Ill Gnolls with Ill Intent, Leader of the Shadepaw Pack, and Gnoll Way Out
- Spreading Decay
- Another Ambush
- Optional: Falling Water
- Urgent Action Required
Decayed Roots
- Breaching the Brackenhide
- Bonus objective: Stop the Spread
- Ley Litter, Cut Out the Rot, and Echoes of the Fallen
- Tome-ward Bound
- Realignment
- To Iskaara
- Gather the Family
- Optional: Brackenhide Hollow: To the Source
- The Cycle of the Sea
- Azure Alignment
Vakthros
- Calling the Blue Dragons
- To Rhonin’s Shield
- To the Mountain
- Optional side quests: Drakes be Gone, Artifacts in the Wrong Hands, Riders in the Snow, and Field Mages
- Primal Offensive, Lava Burst, and Elemental Unfocus
- Kirin Tor Recovery and Primal Power
- Free Air
- In Defense of Vakthros
- The Storm-Eater’s Fury
- The Blue Dragon Oathstone
Thaldraszus campaign in Dragonflight
The final zone we explore on the Dragon Isles is Thaldraszus. Home to Dragon Aspects, Thaldraszus is full of wonders that are only waiting to be discovered. This zone also has three chapters, but there’s one more chapter that’s not explicitly tied to the campaign, but it wraps up the entire story.
Valdrakken, City of Dragons
- To Valdrakken or Thaldraszsus
- A Message Most Dire
- Nowhere to Hide and Eyes and Ears
- Southern Exposure
- Vengeance, Served Hot and The Fog of Battle
- Remember the Fallen, Slightly Used Weapons, and Tying Things Together
- Clear the Sky
- Where’s The Chief?
- Fire Fighter
- Reporting In
Time Management
- The Flow of Time
- Temporal Difficulties
- Haven’t Got Time For the Pain
- Time is Running Out and Time in a Bottle
- Feels Like the First Time
- Times Like These and If We Could Turn Back Time
- Closing Time
- Catching Up to Chromie
- Time-Locked Timewalkers, Cracks in Time, and Quelling Causalities
- The Once and Future Team
- The Never-Final Countdown
Big Time Adventurer
- Tumbling Through Time
- Complete:
- Temporal Tuning
- To the Future!
- Resistance Isn’t Futile and Making Time
- Return to the Present
- Complete:
- Temporal Two-ning
- To the… Past?
- Murloc Motes and Mugurlglrlgl!
- Deathwingurlugull!
- Back to Reality
- On Your Mark… Get Set…
- Race Through Time!
- Chromie Time
- Back to the Future
- Moving On
The Mother Oathstone
This is not an official chapter of the Thaldraszus campaign, but it continues the story.
- To Tyrhold
- Aspect Power
- Red Dawn
- Vault of the Incarnates: Fury of the Storm-Eater
- Together We Are Unstoppable
Additional campaign quests tied to Renown in Dragonflight
After you complete the main campaign and unlock Renown, you have to spend some time completing world quests and grinding your reputation with factions of the Dragon Isles to unlock additional quest lines. These questlines are tied to a specific faction and can only be completed after you reach a certain level of Renown.
A Mystery, Sealed
Unlocks at Dragonscale Expedition Renown 13:
- A New Mystery
- The Sealed Door
- Investigate the Door
- Speak to Koranos
- Complete:
- The Abandoned Outpost → The Vigilance of Tyr
- The Ruins of Szar Skeleth → The Insight of Tyr
- The City of the Dead → The Judgment of Tyr
- Next Steps
In the Halls of Titans
Unlocks at Dragonscale Expedition Renown 24:
- A Vault Unsealed
- Break on Through
- The Other Side (Thaldraszus)
- Hall of the Aspects
- Hall of Samples
- Back to the Main Hall
- Retrieve the Discs
- It Belongs in a Museum… Eventually
The Chieftain’s Duty
Unlocks at Iskaara Tuskarr Renown 11:
- A Lost Tribe
- Sudden Isolation
- Pressing Matters
- Worst Impressions
- Troubled Waters and Salvaging Supplies
- Side quest: Encroaching Heat
- Testing the Tuskarrsenal
- All But One
- Closure
- In Mourning
- The Only Way Past Is Through
- Calling the Hunting Party
- While the Iron Is Hot
The Silver Purpose
Unlocks at Valdrakken Accord Renown 12:
- Ally of Dragons
- The Gift of Silver
- The Legacy of Tyrhold
- The Magic Within
- A Spark of Discovery
- Memories of the Past
- Parting Instructions
- Hard Lock Life
- Halls of Infusion: An Infusion of Materials
- The Silver Purpose
Garden of Secrets
Unlocks at Valdrakken Accord Renown 19:
- Emerald Summons
- A Day in the Groves
- Seeds for the Future and Wake the Ancients
- Gerithus’s Research
- Emerald Tears and A Frenzied Defender
- Anchors to Life
- To Somnikus
- The Chittering Rocks, and Guarded Appreciation
- So Close
- And Yet So Far
The Dreamer
Unlocks upon completing Garden of Secrets:
- Rallying Nature’s Allies
- Across the Weald
- The Price
- Storm’s Rest
- Step Into the Life
- Thin the Veil and Our Full Strength
- Reunited, Once Again
- The Emerald Dragonflight
- We’ll Cross that Bridge
- Winter’s Fall
- The Dreamer
- Like Mother, Like Daughter