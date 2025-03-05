How to unlock Liberation of Undermine Story Mode in WoW

If you’re a fan of story-driven content in World of Warcraft and prefer to experience the game at a more relaxed pace, you’re in luck. A Story Mode version of the latest raid, Liberation of Undermine, is set to unlock in-game shortly and you can prepare for its launch right now.

Popping up during the first season of The War Within, the Story Mode feature allows players to explore current-tier raids at their own pace, playing on a “narrative-focused difficulty level” and offering a lucrative quest reward instead of boss drops.

How to unlock Liberation of Undermine raid Story Mode in WoW The War Within

The Story Mode for Liberation of Undermine is due to unlock on March 11, along with the second Raid Finder Wing, featuring Sprocketmonger Lockenstock and Stix Bunkjunker.

Complete the story to start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Despite Story Mode being unavailable at the time of writing, you can prepare for the unlock requirements by completing the introductory quests to access the Undermine zone and all the main storyline chapters in the area.

There are five individual chapters in the main Undermine storyline and completing the final quest in the list—Cashing the Check—will reward you with the meta achievement for the campaign. Completing the Undermine questline is worth the effort, as the zone is packed with treasure and interesting lore.

As with the Story Mode unlock requirements for the previous raid, Nerub-ar Palace, there will be a quest to complete to unlock the Liberation of Undermine Story Mode. This quest should originate from Paks Topskimmer in the Incontinental Hotel, but we’ll be sure to update here if anything changes when Story Mode unlocks officially in-game.

The quest will offer reputation, Gold, Valorstones, and an Enchanted Runed Undermine Crest, which players can use to craft top-quality gear. Even if you’re not usually a fan of lower-difficulty content, it’s worth dipping into the Story Mode raid at least once to pick up this list of rewards.

If you’re looking for more PvE content to dig into while you wait for Liberation of Undermine’s Story Mode to unlock in Patch 11.1 of WoW, it’s the perfect time to explore the new Delves on offer in the Undermine zone.

Sidestreet Sluice and Excavation Site 9 both feature their own unique enemies and challenges, and there are plenty of rewards to pick up along the way. You can tackle Delves on many difficulty levels depending on your preferences, and Brann now has a Tank specialization, making it easier for squishier characters to dig into the trickier levels.

We’ll update this article with further details once Story Mode unlocks, so make sure to check back for further details once the day rolls around.

