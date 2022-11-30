What is Iskaara Tuskarr renown in WoW Dragonflight?

The Tuskarr are a race of walrus-like humanoids that have appeared across various World of Warcraft expansions, though have most recently become a major faction in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Players will likely encounter the Iskaara Tuskarr later into their questing journey across the Dragon Isles, as the faction’s main hub is in the Azure Span.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight completely reworked the renown system first introduced in the previous expansion, Shadowlands, and created a system wherein players can earn immediate benefits for earning reputation. While you venture through the Azure Span completing quests, you may see that for every 2,500 reputation you earn, you also gain one renown.

Renown levels give players faction-exclusive rewards, including supplies, gear, items, mounts, and access to specific vendors and questlines. The more renown you gain, the better the rewards. This is how you can earn renown for the Iskaara Tuskarr.

How to earn renown for the Iskaara Tuskarr in WoW Dragonflight

Players can earn renown for the Iskaara Tsukarr, and the other three major factions in Dragonflight, by completing several tasks. Some of these tasks are repeatable, with either daily or weekly cooldowns, while others can only be accomplished once. For every 2,500 reputation you gain for the faction, you will also earn 1 renown.

Complete Iskaara Tuskarr World Quests

Complete Iskaara Tuskarr one-time quests

Join the fishing Tuskarr at the Fishing Holes for daily quests

Join community feast events

Turn in Sacred Tuskarr Totems you find across the Azure Span

All Iskaara Tuskarr rewards in WoW Dragonflight

The Iskaara Tuskarr’s renown levels cap out at 30 renown, each level granting some kind of reward or access to a significant function. Below are all the rewards for leveling up renown with the Iskaara Tuskarr.