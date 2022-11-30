What is Iskaara Tuskarr renown in WoW Dragonflight?

The Tuskarr are a race of walrus-like humanoids that have appeared across various World of Warcraft expansions, though have most recently become a major faction in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Players will likely encounter the Iskaara Tuskarr later into their questing journey across the Dragon Isles, as the faction’s main hub is in the Azure Span.
World of Warcraft Dragonflight completely reworked the renown system first introduced in the previous expansion, Shadowlands, and created a system wherein players can earn immediate benefits for earning reputation. While you venture through the Azure Span completing quests, you may see that for every 2,500 reputation you earn, you also gain one renown.
Renown levels give players faction-exclusive rewards, including supplies, gear, items, mounts, and access to specific vendors and questlines. The more renown you gain, the better the rewards. This is how you can earn renown for the Iskaara Tuskarr.
How to earn renown for the Iskaara Tuskarr in WoW Dragonflight
Players can earn renown for the Iskaara Tsukarr, and the other three major factions in Dragonflight, by completing several tasks. Some of these tasks are repeatable, with either daily or weekly cooldowns, while others can only be accomplished once. For every 2,500 reputation you gain for the faction, you will also earn 1 renown.
- Complete Iskaara Tuskarr World Quests
- Complete Iskaara Tuskarr one-time quests
- Join the fishing Tuskarr at the Fishing Holes for daily quests
- Join community feast events
- Turn in Sacred Tuskarr Totems you find across the Azure Span
All Iskaara Tuskarr rewards in WoW Dragonflight
The Iskaara Tuskarr’s renown levels cap out at 30 renown, each level granting some kind of reward or access to a significant function. Below are all the rewards for leveling up renown with the Iskaara Tuskarr.
|Renown Level
|Reward
|1
|Begin your progress with the Iskaara Tuskarr.
|2
|Sacred Tuskarr Totems – Players can find Sacred Tuskarr Totems across the Dragon Isles to turn in and gain reputation with the Tuskarr.
|3
|Community Feasts – Players, along with friends, can help Tuskarr craft a feast to gain reputation with the faction.
|4
|Cooking Supplies
Fishing Holes – Players can now interact with fishing holes across the Dragon Isles.
|5
|Fishing Nets I
Worldly Story Scrolls – Players can loot scrolls from enemies to turn in for increased reputation with the faction.
|6
|Highlands Fishing
Tuskarr Headwear
|7
|Drakewatcher Manuscripts I – Cheek, head, and brow customizations for your dragon mount.
Fishing Harpoon I
|8
|Bonus Supplies I
Dragon Isles Supplies
|9
|Stablemaster-in-Training – Can now purchase two companions from Jiq in Iskaara.
|10
|Ice Fishing
Word of a Worthy Ally – Characters on your account will gain 100-percent extra reputation with the Tuskarr while below level 10 renown.
Tuskarr Enchanting I
Tuskarr Jewelcrafting I
|11
|Questline – The Chieftain’s Duty
|12
|Tuskarr Trader’s Cloaks
|13
|Drakewatcher Manuscripts II – Tail, pattern, and horn designs for your dragon mount.
Fishing Nets II
Tuskarr Inscription I
|14
|Tuskarr Equipment – Item level 376 bracers/
|15
|Dungeon-Delvers Scrolls – Players can now loot rarer scrolls from Dragon Isle dungeon bosses once a week. Can be turned in to Elder Poa for reputation with the faction.
Lava Fishing
Tuskarr Cooking I
Tuskarr Jewelcrafting II
Tuskarr Leatherworking I
|16
|Tuskarr Backpacks
|17
|Fisherman’s Fancy – Two toys are now available to purchase from Nunvuq in Iskaara.
|18
|Fishing Harpoon II
Tuskarr Jewelcrafting III
Tuskarr Leatherworking II
|19
|Drakewatcher Manuscripts III – Scale customizations for your dragon mount.
|20
|Bonus Supplies II
Dragon Isles Supplies
Word of a Worthy Ally II
|21
|Tuskarr Tabard
|22
|Tuskarr Equipment II – Item level 389 shoulders.
Tuskarr Leatherworking II
|23
|Blue Comfort – Toy now available to purchase from Lontupit in Iskaara.
|24
|Tuskarr Weaponry
|25
| Scouting Ottuks – Two mounts now available to purchase from Tatto in Iskaara.
Tuskarr Inscription II
|26
|Snow Fun – Two sled toys are now available to purchase from Kiopo at an island southeast of Iskaara.
|27
|Tuskarr Tackleboxes
|28
|Tuskarr Shoulderpads
|29
|Gnoll Backpacks
Tuskarr Leatherworking IV
|30
|A Heroic Reward – Players can eapk with Unatos in Valdrakken to earn a Primal Infusion and an optional reagent to craft an item level 395 or higher.
Part of the Community – Earn a title
War Ottuks – Two mounts become available for puchase from Tatto in Iskaara.