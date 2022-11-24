How to get to the Dragon Isles in WoW Dragonfilght? (Horde and Alliance)

The latest expansion of World of Warcraft, Dragonflight, will take place on the mystical Dragon Isles. Sitting in the game files since the release of the original game in 2004, the Dragon Isles have always been a mystery for all WoW players. When the expansion finally drops on Nov. 28, players will have four new zones to explore–the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, the Azure Span, and Thaldraszus. The Dragon Isles are also home to the Dracthyr starting zone, the Forbidden Reach.

Unless you’re a Dracthyr Evoker and you’re starting your adventures in the Forbbiden Reach, you’ll have to find your way to the Dragon Isles. Later in the expansion, you’ll probably have a portal from Orgrimmar or Stormwind to the hub city of Dragonflight, Valdrakken. The tricky part is getting to the Dragon Isles.

In this guide, we’ll explain the minimum requirements you need if you want to travel to the Dragon Isles for the first time, as well as the quests you’ll need to finish and the locations of ships or zeppelins traveling to the Dragon Isles.

Minimum requirements for the Dragon Isles

Before you can venture to the fabled Dragon Isles, you’ll need to make sure you bought the Dragonflight expansion. It really doesn’t matter if you bought the Epic or Heroic version, it only matters you have the expansion in your Battle.net. Once you buy the expansion, make sure you either have an active subscription or game time. Technicalities-wise, these are the basic requirements and the only other prerequisite left to meet is the level requirement. To start the Dragonflight introductory scenario, you’ll need to be at least level 58. Once you met all these mentioned criteria, you can officially start your Dragonflight adventures.

How to get to the Dragon Isles as the Horde in WoW?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To get to the Dragon Isles as the Horde, you’ll first need to have the quest The Dragon Isles Await as soon as you log in. After you meet Embyssian in Orgrimmar, you’ll listen to him retelling you everything that happened after our adventures in the Shadowlands. Then, you’ll get the quests Expeditionary Coordination and The Dark Talon, which task you with delivering orders and recruiting various artisans and scholars. Then, you’ll meet all of your allies on a zeppelin tower west of Orgrimmar.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

There, Khadgar will give you the Whispers on the Winds quest and update you on the current situation. Finally, Naleidea Rivergleam will give you the quest To the Dragon Isles! and as soon as the next zeppelin arrives, you’ll be on your way to the Dragon Isles.

How to get to the Dragon Isles as the Alliance in WoW?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Alliance’s Dragonflight adventures start with the quest The Dragon Isles Await, which you’ll see pop up as soon as you log in. Once you meet with Wrathion in the Stormwind Keep, he and Turalyon will update you on what happened between Shadowlands and now. After that, you’ll get the quests Expeditionary Coordination and The Obsidian Warders to deliver orders and recruit allies to travel to the Isles. Now that you’ve gathered your allies, go to Stormwind Harbor.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

There, you’ll turn in your quests and wait for Archmage Khadgar to run out of a portal. He will then explain everything that happened and you’ll get the To the Dragon Isles! quest from Toddy Whiskers to board the Dragon Isles ship and let the adventures come to you.