The Dragonscale Expedition is the first major faction that players encounter after making the journey to the Dragon Isles. Made up of the Alliance side’s Explorer’s League and the Horde’s Reliquary, the Dragonscale Expedition makes up the majority of the player’s ventures through the Waking Shores.
World of Warcraft Dragonflight completely reworked its renown system introduced in Shadowlands, creating a new system wherein players earn immediate, tangible benefits for earning reputation. As you venture through the Waking Shore, you may notice that you have earned reputation for the faction, with every 2,500 reputation also earning you one renown.
This renown level provides players with faction-exclusive rewards that makes grinding reputation well worth it. This how you can earn renown for the Dragonscale Expedition, rewards, and more.
How to earn renown for the Dragonscale Expedition in WoW Dragonflight
Players can earn renown for the Dragonscale Expedition by completing a variety of tasks around the regions introduced in WoW Dragonflight: For every 2,500 reputation you earn for the faction, you will gain 1 renown.
- Complete Dragonscale Expedition World Quests
- Complete Dragonscale Expedition one-time quests
- Place Dragonscale Expedition flags atop mountain peaks
- Turn in Dragon Isles Artifacts to the Dragonscale Expedition
Most of these tasks are either only available to complete once or have week-long resets in between completions. Due to this, players will only be able to earn a finite amount of renown at a time.
All Dragonscale Expedition rewards in WoW Dragonflight
All four of WoW Dragonflight‘s major factions max out at level 25 renown, each level granting some kind of reward or granting access to a notable function. Below are all the rewards for leveling up renown for the Dragonscale Expedition.
|Renown Level
|Reward
|1
|Begins your progress with the Dragonscale Expedition.
|2
|Expedition Scout Pack
|3
|Simple Expedition Tools
|4
|Dragonscale Expedition Cloak
|5
|Buried Treasure – Players can interact with distrurbed dirt around the Dragon Isles.
Expedition Blacksmithing I
|6
|Expedition Climbers – Unlocks climbing challenges and Rock Climbing World Quests.
Expedition Supply Kit
|7
|Ancient Waygates I
Advanced Expedition Tools
|8
|Cataloguing the Expedition – Players learn how to take pictures around the Dragon Isles.
Ancient Waygates II
|9
|Drakewatcher Manuscript – Brow, crest, and Jaw Proto-Drake mount customizations.
Expedition Enchanting I
Expedition Engineering I
Expedition Jewelcrafting I
|10
|Ancient Waygates III
Bonus Supplies I
Word of a Worthy Ally I – Players can grant characters on their account to gain 100-percent more additional reputation with the Dragonscale Expedition (so long as they are below level 10).
|11
|Animal Specialist – Gray Marmoni and Black Skitterbug Battle Pets
|12
|Expedition Equipment I
|13
|Questline – A Mystery, Sealed
Expedition Cooking I
Expedition Jewelcrafting II
|14
|Dragonscale Expedition Ensembles – Themed Transmog set
|15
|Ancient Waygates IV
Drakewatcher Manuscripts II – Tail, horn, and pattern customization for Proto-Drake mount.
Expedition Engineering II
Expedition Inscription I
Expedition Jewelcrafting III
Expedition Tailoring
|16
|Magical Treasure Chests – Players can now find magic-bound chests across the Dragon Isles.
|17
|Ancient Waygates V
Researching In Comfort – Three pillow toys now available for purchase.
Expedition Tailoring II
|18
|Bonus Supplies II
Expedition Equipment II
|19
|Banners of the United Factions
Dragonscale Expedition Tabard
Expedition Inscription II
Expedition Tailoring III
|20
|Ancient Waygates VI
Explosives Archaeology
Word of a Worthy Ally II
|21
|Jeweled Whelping Treasure Maps
Quack-E Quck Modulator
Expedition Engineering III
Expedition Inscription III
Expedition Tailoring IV
|22
|Drakewatcher Manuscripts III – Red scale pattern for Dragonriding drakes.
|23
|Ancient Waygates VII
|24
|Questline: In the Eyes of the Titans
|25
|A Heroic Reward – Primal Infusion, a regent to increase crafted item’s item level to 395 or higher.
Intrepid Explorer – Account-wide title unlock.
Skitterflying – Azure Skitterfly and Tamed Skitterfly now available for purchase.