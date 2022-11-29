The Dragonscale Expedition is the first major faction that players encounter after making the journey to the Dragon Isles. Made up of the Alliance side’s Explorer’s League and the Horde’s Reliquary, the Dragonscale Expedition makes up the majority of the player’s ventures through the Waking Shores.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight completely reworked its renown system introduced in Shadowlands, creating a new system wherein players earn immediate, tangible benefits for earning reputation. As you venture through the Waking Shore, you may notice that you have earned reputation for the faction, with every 2,500 reputation also earning you one renown.

This renown level provides players with faction-exclusive rewards that makes grinding reputation well worth it. This how you can earn renown for the Dragonscale Expedition, rewards, and more.

How to earn renown for the Dragonscale Expedition in WoW Dragonflight

Players can earn renown for the Dragonscale Expedition by completing a variety of tasks around the regions introduced in WoW Dragonflight: For every 2,500 reputation you earn for the faction, you will gain 1 renown.

Complete Dragonscale Expedition World Quests

Complete Dragonscale Expedition one-time quests

Place Dragonscale Expedition flags atop mountain peaks

Turn in Dragon Isles Artifacts to the Dragonscale Expedition

Most of these tasks are either only available to complete once or have week-long resets in between completions. Due to this, players will only be able to earn a finite amount of renown at a time.

All Dragonscale Expedition rewards in WoW Dragonflight

All four of WoW Dragonflight‘s major factions max out at level 25 renown, each level granting some kind of reward or granting access to a notable function. Below are all the rewards for leveling up renown for the Dragonscale Expedition.