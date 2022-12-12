Dragonflight introduced four major factions you can earn reputation with—Iskaara Tuskarr, Dragonscale Expedition, Maruuk Centaur, and Valdrakken Accord. On top of that, there are two subfactions—the Cobalt Assembly and Wrathion and Sabellian. Replacing the old reputation system, the Renown system in World of Warcraft normally has 25 levels, each rewarding you with unique rewards and perks.
The Valdrakken Accord is the fourth and the most important faction in Dragonflight. Representing the Dragon Aspects, the Valdrakken Accord is seated in the capital city of dragons, Valdrakken. Located in Thaldraszus, Valdrakken is the hub city for Dragonflight that covers all your needs, including an auction house, Rostrum of Transformation, profession trainers, barbers, Renown Keepers, and so much more.
Since the Valdrakken Accord plays a huge role in the main campaign and it’s instrumental in unlocking more story as you progress through your Renown, here’s everything you need to know about the Valdrakken Accord.
How to unlock the Valdrakken Accord Renown in WoW Dragonflight
Unlike other Renown factions, which are tied to a specific zone, the Valdrakken Accord will be unlocked early in leveling, in the Waking Shores. After you complete the introductory campaign, and the first two chapters of the Waking Shores campaign, you’ll meet with Queen Alextraza in the Ruby Life Pools. She will introduce you to the Valdrakken Accord and you’ll start earning your reputation with this faction as you level through zones.
How to earn Renown with the Valdrakken Accord in WoW Dragonflight
To earn Renown with the Valdrakken Accord in Dragonflight, you’ll need to complete the Valdrakken Accord main storyline and side quests in Thaldraszus. Other than that, you can complete the Valdrakken Accord world quests across the Dragon Isles. You can also collect Titan Relics from rare spawns and treasure chests and turn them in Valdrakken. Besides that, you can complete Wrathion and Sabellian daily quests in the Obsidian Sanctum, and Siege on Dragonbane events as they spawn.
All Valdrakken Accord rewards in WoW Dragonflight
- Level one – The Valdrakken Accord: You have begun to gain Renown with the Valdrakken Accord.
- Level two – Titan Relics: You can now find Titan Relics from treasures. These can be turned in to Sorotis in Valdrakken to increase your reputation with the Valdrakken Accord.
- Level three – Dragon Cooking: You can now purchase Dragon Tea Set from Erugosa and cooking-themed transmogs for the weapon slot. (Account-wide)
- Level four – Dragon Isles Supplies: Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken.
- Level five – Siege on Dragonbane Keep: Unlocks the Siege on Dragonbane Keep world event in The Waking Shores. (Account-wide)
- Level six – Gardening Tools: Buy garden-themed weapon transmogs from Grympech in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)
- Level seven – Aerial Challenges: Unlocks Dragonriding World Quests. (Account-wide)
- Level eight – Dragon Isles Supplies: Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken.
- Level nine – Drakewatcher Manuscripts I: Buy Dragonriding drake customizations from Kaestrasz in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)
- Cliffside Wylderdrake: Plated Brow
- Cliffside Wylderdrake: Split Head Horns
- Cliffside Wylderdrake: Spiked Cheek
- Level 10 – Basic Dragonspawn Shoulders: Buy Dragonflight-themed shoulder transmog from Armorsmith Terisk. (Account-wide)
- Word of a Worthy Ally I: Other characters on your account gain additional reputation with the Valdrakken Accord while their renown is below rank 10. (Account-wide)
- Level 11 – Bonus Supplies I: Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken.
- Draconic Enchating I: Get enchanting formulas from Dothenos:
- Formula: Enchant Cloak – Homebound Speed
- Formula: Enchant Boots – Watcher’s Loam
- Draconic Engineering I: Get engineering schematic from Dothenos:
- Schematic: Tinker: Grounded Circuitry
- Level 12 – Questline: The Silver Purpose: Speak to Alexstrasza the Life-Binder and begin the next chapter of the Dragonflight campaign.
- Level 13 – Titan Weaponry: Buy titan-themed weapon transmogs from Sorotis in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)
- Level 14 – Dragon Isles Supplies: Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken.
- Draconic Alchemy I: Get Alchemy recipes from Dothenos:
- Recipe: Sustaining Alchemist’s Stone
- Draconic Blacksmithing I: Get Blacksmithing plans from Dothenos:
- Plans: Obsidian Seared Claymore
- Plans: Obsidian Seared Invoker
- Draconic Tailoring I: Get Tailoring patterns from Dothenos:
- Pattern: Azureweave Slippers
- Pattern: Chronocloth Sash
- Level 15 – Drakewatcher Manuscripts II: Buy Dragonriding drake customizations from Kaestrasz in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)
- Cliffside Wylderdrake: Hook Horns
- Cliffside Wylderdrake: Scaled Pattern
- Cliffside Wylderdrake: Spear Tail
- Draconic Inscription I: Buy inscription technique from Dothenos in Valdrakken:
- Technique: Cliffside Wylderdrake: Red Hair
- Level 16 – Valdrakken Equipment I: Buy 376 gear from Provisioner Thom in Valdrakken:
- Valdrakken Spellweaver’s Cord
- Valdrakken Guards Belt
- Valdrakken Dragonspawn Waistguard
- Valdrakken Plate Girdle
- Level 17 – Drakonid Helms: Buy weapon transmogs from Armorsmith Terisk in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)
- Level 18 – Whelp Rescue: Buy the Crimson Proto-Whelp and Magic Nibbler battle pets from Groundskeeper Kama in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)
- Level 19 – Questline: Garden of Secrets: You can start the next chapter of the main campaign by speaking to Merithra.
- Draconic Blacksmithing II: Get Blacksmithing plans from Dothenos:
- Plans: Khaz’gorite Leatherworker’s Toolset
- Plans: Khaz’gorite Needle Set
- Plans: Khaz’gorite Sickle
- Draconic Engineering II: Get engineering schematic from Dothenos:
- Schematic: Khaz’gorite Delver’s Helmet
- Schematic: Lapidary’s Khaz’gorite Clamps
- Draconic Tailoring II: Get Tailoring patterns from Dothenos:
- Pattern: Master’s Wildercloth Alchemist’s Robe
- Pattern: Master’s Wildercloth Enchanter’s Hat
- Pattern: Master’s Wildercloth Gardening Hat
- Level 20 – Valdrakken Fashion: Buy Valdrakken civilian-themed transmogs from Giera in Valdrakken.
- Word of a Worthy Ally II: Other characters on your account gain additional reputation with the Valdrakken Accord while their renown is below rank 20. (Account-wide)
- Level 21 – Drakewatcher Manuscripts III: Buy Dragonriding drake customizations from Kaestrasz in Valdrakken: (Account-wide)
- Renewed Proto-Drake: Bronze Scales
- Windborne Velocidrake: Bronze Scales
- Highland Drake: Bronze Scales
- Level 22 – Valdrakken Equipment II: Buy 389 item level gear from Provisioner Thom in Valdrakken.
- Expedition Researcher’s Hood
- Field Scout’s Helmet
- Expedition Mercenary’s Helm
- Expedition Guard’s Helm
- Level 23 – Valdrakken Accord Tabard: Buy the Valdrakken Accord Tabard from Unatos in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)
- Draconic Inscription II: Buy inscription technique from Dothenos in Valdrakken:
- Technique: Contract: Valdrakken Accord
- Draconic Tailoring III: Buy tailoring patterns from Donthenos in Valdrakken:
- Pattern: Chronocloth Reagent Bag.
- Level 24 – Bonus Supplies II: You now have a 25 percent chance to loot additional Dragon Isles Supplies from Supply-Laden humanoids in the Dragon Isles. This stacks with the previous bonus. (Account-wide)
- Dragon Isles Supplies: Get a Large Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken.
- Level 25 – Torch, Tomes and Bottles: Buy Valdrakken civilian-themed transmogs from Giera in Valdrakken.
- Level 26 – Drakewatcher Manuscripts IV: Buy Dragonriding drake customizations from Kaestrasz in Valdrakken: (Account-wide)
- Renewed Proto-Drake: Silver and Purple Armor
- Windborne Velocidrake: Silver and Purple Armor
- Highland Drake: Silver and Purple Armor
- Cliffside Wylderdrake: Silver and Purple Armor
- Level 27 – Dragon Banners: Buy toys from Unatos: (Account-wide)
- Black Dragon Banner
- Blue Dragon Banner
- Bronze Dragon Banner
- Green Dragon Banner
- Red Dragon Banner
- Level 28 – Elaborate Dragon Shoulders: Buy shoulder transmogs from Armorsmith Terisk in Valdrakken.(Account-wide)
- Draconic Inscription III: Buy inscription technique from Dothenos in Valdrakken:
- Technique: Illusion Parchment: Whirling Breeze
- Draconic Tailoring IV: Buy tailoring patterns from Donthenos in Valdrakken:
- Pattern: Cushion of Time Travel
- Level 29 – Dragon Weaponry: Buy weapon transmogs from Weaponsmith Koref in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)
- Level 30 – A Heroic Reward: Get a Primal Infusion from Unatos in Valdrakken.
- Part of the Accord: Get Ally of Dragons title. (Account-wide)