Dragonflight introduced four major factions you can earn reputation with—Iskaara Tuskarr, Dragonscale Expedition, Maruuk Centaur, and Valdrakken Accord. On top of that, there are two subfactions—the Cobalt Assembly and Wrathion and Sabellian. Replacing the old reputation system, the Renown system in World of Warcraft normally has 25 levels, each rewarding you with unique rewards and perks.

The Valdrakken Accord is the fourth and the most important faction in Dragonflight. Representing the Dragon Aspects, the Valdrakken Accord is seated in the capital city of dragons, Valdrakken. Located in Thaldraszus, Valdrakken is the hub city for Dragonflight that covers all your needs, including an auction house, Rostrum of Transformation, profession trainers, barbers, Renown Keepers, and so much more.

Since the Valdrakken Accord plays a huge role in the main campaign and it’s instrumental in unlocking more story as you progress through your Renown, here’s everything you need to know about the Valdrakken Accord.

How to unlock the Valdrakken Accord Renown in WoW Dragonflight

Unlike other Renown factions, which are tied to a specific zone, the Valdrakken Accord will be unlocked early in leveling, in the Waking Shores. After you complete the introductory campaign, and the first two chapters of the Waking Shores campaign, you’ll meet with Queen Alextraza in the Ruby Life Pools. She will introduce you to the Valdrakken Accord and you’ll start earning your reputation with this faction as you level through zones.

How to earn Renown with the Valdrakken Accord in WoW Dragonflight

To earn Renown with the Valdrakken Accord in Dragonflight, you’ll need to complete the Valdrakken Accord main storyline and side quests in Thaldraszus. Other than that, you can complete the Valdrakken Accord world quests across the Dragon Isles. You can also collect Titan Relics from rare spawns and treasure chests and turn them in Valdrakken. Besides that, you can complete Wrathion and Sabellian daily quests in the Obsidian Sanctum, and Siege on Dragonbane events as they spawn.

All Valdrakken Accord rewards in WoW Dragonflight

Level one – The Valdrakken Accord: You have begun to gain Renown with the Valdrakken Accord.

You have begun to gain Renown with the Valdrakken Accord. Level two – Titan Relics: You can now find Titan Relics from treasures. These can be turned in to Sorotis in Valdrakken to increase your reputation with the Valdrakken Accord.

You can now find Titan Relics from treasures. These can be turned in to Sorotis in Valdrakken to increase your reputation with the Valdrakken Accord. Level three – Dragon Cooking: You can now purchase Dragon Tea Set from Erugosa and cooking-themed transmogs for the weapon slot. (Account-wide)

You can now purchase Dragon Tea Set from Erugosa and cooking-themed transmogs for the weapon slot. (Account-wide) Level four – Dragon Isles Supplies: Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken.

Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken. Level five – Siege on Dragonbane Keep: Unlocks the Siege on Dragonbane Keep world event in The Waking Shores. (Account-wide)

Unlocks the Siege on Dragonbane Keep world event in The Waking Shores. (Account-wide) Level six – Gardening Tools: Buy garden-themed weapon transmogs from Grympech in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)

Buy garden-themed weapon transmogs from Grympech in Valdrakken. (Account-wide) Level seven – Aerial Challenges: Unlocks Dragonriding World Quests. (Account-wide)

Unlocks Dragonriding World Quests. (Account-wide) Level eight – Dragon Isles Supplies: Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken.

Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken. Level nine – Drakewatcher Manuscripts I: Buy Dragonriding drake customizations from Kaestrasz in Valdrakken. (Account-wide) Cliffside Wylderdrake: Plated Brow Cliffside Wylderdrake: Split Head Horns Cliffside Wylderdrake: Spiked Cheek

Buy Dragonriding drake customizations from Kaestrasz in Valdrakken. (Account-wide) Level 10 – Basic Dragonspawn Shoulders: Buy Dragonflight-themed shoulder transmog from Armorsmith Terisk. (Account-wide)

Buy Dragonflight-themed shoulder transmog from Armorsmith Terisk. (Account-wide) Word of a Worthy Ally I: Other characters on your account gain additional reputation with the Valdrakken Accord while their renown is below rank 10. (Account-wide)

Other characters on your account gain additional reputation with the Valdrakken Accord while their renown is below rank 10. (Account-wide) Level 11 – Bonus Supplies I: Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken.

Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken. Draconic Enchating I: Get enchanting formulas from Dothenos: Formula: Enchant Cloak – Homebound Speed Formula: Enchant Boots – Watcher’s Loam

Get enchanting formulas from Dothenos: Draconic Engineering I: Get engineering schematic from Dothenos: Schematic: Tinker: Grounded Circuitry

Get engineering schematic from Dothenos: Level 12 – Questline: The Silver Purpose: Speak to Alexstrasza the Life-Binder and begin the next chapter of the Dragonflight campaign.

Speak to Alexstrasza the Life-Binder and begin the next chapter of the Dragonflight campaign. Level 13 – Titan Weaponry: Buy titan-themed weapon transmogs from Sorotis in Valdrakken. (Account-wide)

Buy titan-themed weapon transmogs from Sorotis in Valdrakken. (Account-wide) Level 14 – Dragon Isles Supplies: Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken.

Get a Small Valdrakken Accord Supply Pack from Unatos in Valdrakken. Draconic Alchemy I: Get Alchemy recipes from Dothenos: Recipe: Sustaining Alchemist’s Stone

Get Alchemy recipes from Dothenos: Draconic Blacksmithing I: Get Blacksmithing plans from Dothenos:

Plans: Obsidian Seared Claymore

Plans: Obsidian Seared Invoker