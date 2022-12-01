In Dragonflight, you can earn reputation, or rather, Renown, with six factions: Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord, Wrathion and Sabellian, and the Cobalt Assembly. To clarify, there are four major Renowns with which you can progress, including Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord, and two reputations functioning as the old system: Wrathion and Sabellian, and Cobalt Assembly.
Looking to freshen up old systems that were simply too time-consuming and boring to complete, Blizzard Entertainment reworked how reputations work in Dragonflight by replacing them with the Renown system introduced in Shadowlands. Instead of game-changing bonuses, Renown in this expansion will only give you cosmetics for you and your Dragonriding drake, and patterns for recipes.
The Cobalt Assembly is one of the six newly introduced reputations you can grind in the current expansion. Located in the Azure Span, the Cobalt Assembly reputation will be very important for crafters like Alchemists, Leatherworkers, and Tailors since they have essential recipes for them. If you’re not a crafter, you can also grind this reputation for unique transmogs and Dragonriding drake customizations that can’t be obtained elsewhere.
If you want those sweet transmogs and recipes, here’s a full guide on the Cobalt Assembly reputation, including what is it, how to unlock it, how to earn reputation, and, most importantly, reputation rewards.
What is the Cobalt Assembly reputation in WoW Dragonflight?
The Cobalt Assembly reputation in Dragonflight is the reputation you can earn with a faction called the Cobalt Assembly. The faction is located in the Azure Span and their primary concern is the renewal of their community that’s been scarred by the Sundered Flame. The Sundered Flame or Ebon Scales is a Dracthyr faction that recruited lesser dragonkin and rebels against the rule of dragons over other dragonkin races.
How to unlock the Cobalt Assembly reputation in WoW Dragonflight
To unlock the Cobalt Assembly reputation in Dragonflight, you’ll need to reach level 70. After that, you’ll need to head to the Cobalt Assembly in Azure Span. There, you’ll have complete the quest chain that starts with the quest called Welcome to the Assembly. Once you’ve completed the chain, you can start progressing with the Cobalt Assembly. Bear in mind that the large majority of mobs that yield reputation will be elites so it would be best if you start the grind after you gather some gear.
How to earn reputation with the Cobalt Assembly in WoW Dragonflight
To gain reputation with the Cobalt Assembly in Dragonflight, you’ll need to farm nearby Sundered Flame enemies which have a high chance of dropping Wild Arcana. It can come in the form of Uncommon Moderate Arcana which grants you 15 reputation, and Rare Major Arcana which gives 200 reputation. Unlike other reputations in Dragonflight, the Cobalt Assembly has no Renown and has five tiers: Empty, Low, Medium, High, and Maximum.
Besides that, you can use Wild Arcana Orbs to help you kill mobs faster as you gain more reputation with the Cobalt Assembly. Essentially, you’ll be able to choose between powers that will function just like Anima Powers in Torghast. These orbs drop each time you kill a mob and last for a short time.
You’ll also have Wild Arcana reservoirs back in the Cobalt Assembly base that will, upon reaching certain reputation, grant you additional bonuses and perks to help you farm faster and more efficiently.
Wild Arcana reservoir powers
|Name
|Description
|Reputation
|Cost (Dragon Isles Supplies)
|Cobalt Cutthroat
|Whenever you defeat an enemy within the Cobalt Assembly you are healed for three percent of your maximum health.
|Empty
|50
|Cobalt Reputation
|Increase your reputation gain with the Cobalt Assembly by 30 percent.
|Low
|200
|Extra Wild Arcana
|Adds a fourth choice to your Wild Arcana abilities.
|Low
|100
|Arcane Shield
|Chance to gain an arcane absorb shield after you choose a Wild Arcana power.
|Low
|200
|Azure Arise
|You can manipulate the wild arcana in the Cobalt Assembly to return you from death once every 60 minutes. When activated, you return to full health and stun all enemies nearby you.
|Medium
|500
|Arcane Instability
|Five percent chance when you take any damage to create an unstable ley crystal. When interacted with, the crystal will explode, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. This effect cannot occur more than once every 120 sec.
|High
|500
|Unhelpful Fireworks
|30 percent chance when you enter combat to create fireworks based on your faction. This effect cannot occur more than once every 120 sec. There is absolutely no combat benefit to this.
|High
|One
All Cobalt Assembly reputation rewards
|Item
|Description
|Reputation
|Cost
|Windborne Velocidrake: Finned Back
|Unlocks the Finned Back customization for the Windborne Velocidrake.
|Empty
|50 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Cliffside Wylderdrake: Finned Back
|Unlocks the Finned Back customization for the Cliffside Wylderdrake.
|Low
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Renewed Proto-Drake: Thick-Spined Jaw
|Unlocks the Thick Spined Jaw customization for the Renewed Proto-Drake
|Low
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Windborne Velocidrake: Beaked Snout
|Unlocks the Beaked Snout customization for the Windborne Velocidrake.
|Medium
|200 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Highland Drake: Triple Finned Head
|Unlocks the Triple Finned Head customization for the Highland Drake.
|Medium
|200 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Recipe: Transmute: Awakened Frost
|Teaches the Alchemy recipe for Transmute: Awakened Frost, a transmute recipe that transmutes one Awakened Earth and one Awakened Air into one Awakened Frost.
|Medium
|50 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Pattern: Blue Silken Lining
|Teaches the Tailoring pattern for Blue Silken Lining, an optional crafting reagent that increases your Mastery while at high health.
|Medium
|50 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Pattern: Frosted Armor Kit
|Teaches the Leatherworking pattern for Frosted Armor Kit, an armor kit that increases Strength, Agility, and Armor when applied to a Leg armor slot.
|High
|50 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Pattern: Frozen Spellthread
|Teaches the Tailoring pattern for Frozen Spellthread, a spell thread that increases Intellect and Stamina when applied to a Leg armor slot.
|High
|50 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Technique: Highland Drake: Spined Head
|Teaches the Inscription technique for Highland Drake: Spined Head, which unlocks the Spined Head customization for the Highland Drake.
|High
|25 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Highland Drake: Vertical Finned Tail
|Unlocks the Vertical Finned Tail customization for the Highland Drake.
|High
|400 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Cliffside Wylderdrake: Finned Tail
|Unlocks the Finned Tail customization for the Cliffside Wylderdrake.
|High
|400 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Assembly Guardian’s Ring
|Taking damage has a chance to grant an arcane shield, absorbing the next 71519 damage and lasting 12 sec. Only one Assembly Ring of Power can be worn at a time.
|High
|207 gold, 60 silver, and 11 copper
|Assembly Preserver’s Band
|Your healing spells have a chance to mend your ally with arcane magic, restoring an additional 38339 health. Only one Assembly Ring of Power can be worn at a time.
|High
|206 gold and 82 silver
|Assembly Scholar’s Loop
|Your damaging spells and abilities have a chance to deal 25543 Arcane damage. Only one Assembly Ring of Power can be worn at a time.
|High
|208 gold, 32 silver, and five copper
|Cobalt Guardian’s Cover
|Blue Mail feet transmog.
|High
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
|Cobalt Guardian’s Bracers
|Blue Mail bracer transmog.
|High
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
|Cobalt Guardian’s Belt
|Blue Mail belt transmog.
|High
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
|Cobalt Guardian’s Pauldron
|Blue Mail shoulder transmog.
|High
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
|Cobalt Guardian’s Leggings
|Blue Mail legs transmog.
|High
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
|Cobalt Guardian’s Helm
|Blue Mail helm transmog.
|High
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
|Cobalt Guardian’s Grips
|Blue Mail hands transmog.
|High
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
|Cobalt Guardian’s Hauberk
|Blue Mail chest transmog.
|High
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
|Renewed Proto-Drake: Blue Hair
|Unlocks the Blue Hair customization for the Renewed Proto-Drake.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Cobalt Guardian’s Cutlass
|Blue one-hand sword transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and one Glowing Titan Orb
|Cobalt Duelist’s Saber
|Blue one-hand sword transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Draconium Ore, and Tallstrider Sinew
|Cobalt Dragonflame Blade
|Blue one-hand sword transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Tallstrider Sinew, and one Glimmering Malygite Cluster
|Cobalt Defender’s Wingglaive
|Blue warglaive transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
|Cobalt Bladewing Staff
|Blue staff transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
|Cobalt Essence Weaver’s Staff
|Blue staff transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
|Cobalt Essence Weaver’s Scepter
|Blue off-hand transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
|Cobalt Wingguard’s Polearm
|Blue polearm transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and 10 Adamant Scales
|Cobalt Stalker’s Lancet
|Blue polearm transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
|Steadfast Cobalt Bulwark
|Blue shield transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Adamant Scales, and one Rainbow Pearl
|Cobalt Defender’s Shredder
|Blue fist weapon transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
|Cobalt Dragonwing Decapitator
|Blue two-handed axe transmog.
|Maximum
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Adamant Scales, and one Rainbow Pearl