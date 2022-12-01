What is the Cobalt Assembly reputation in WoW Dragonflight?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In Dragonflight, you can earn reputation, or rather, Renown, with six factions: Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord, Wrathion and Sabellian, and the Cobalt Assembly. To clarify, there are four major Renowns with which you can progress, including Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord, and two reputations functioning as the old system: Wrathion and Sabellian, and Cobalt Assembly.

Looking to freshen up old systems that were simply too time-consuming and boring to complete, Blizzard Entertainment reworked how reputations work in Dragonflight by replacing them with the Renown system introduced in Shadowlands. Instead of game-changing bonuses, Renown in this expansion will only give you cosmetics for you and your Dragonriding drake, and patterns for recipes.

The Cobalt Assembly is one of the six newly introduced reputations you can grind in the current expansion. Located in the Azure Span, the Cobalt Assembly reputation will be very important for crafters like Alchemists, Leatherworkers, and Tailors since they have essential recipes for them. If you’re not a crafter, you can also grind this reputation for unique transmogs and Dragonriding drake customizations that can’t be obtained elsewhere. 

If you want those sweet transmogs and recipes, here’s a full guide on the Cobalt Assembly reputation, including what is it, how to unlock it, how to earn reputation, and, most importantly, reputation rewards.

The Cobalt Assembly reputation in Dragonflight is the reputation you can earn with a faction called the Cobalt Assembly. The faction is located in the Azure Span and their primary concern is the renewal of their community that’s been scarred by the Sundered Flame. The Sundered Flame or Ebon Scales is a Dracthyr faction that recruited lesser dragonkin and rebels against the rule of dragons over other dragonkin races. 

How to unlock the Cobalt Assembly reputation in WoW Dragonflight

To unlock the Cobalt Assembly reputation in Dragonflight, you’ll need to reach level 70. After that, you’ll need to head to the Cobalt Assembly in Azure Span. There, you’ll have complete the quest chain that starts with the quest called Welcome to the Assembly. Once you’ve completed the chain, you can start progressing with the Cobalt Assembly. Bear in mind that the large majority of mobs that yield reputation will be elites so it would be best if you start the grind after you gather some gear. 

How to earn reputation with the Cobalt Assembly in WoW Dragonflight

To gain reputation with the Cobalt Assembly in Dragonflight, you’ll need to farm nearby Sundered Flame enemies which have a high chance of dropping Wild Arcana. It can come in the form of Uncommon Moderate Arcana which grants you 15 reputation, and Rare Major Arcana which gives 200 reputation. Unlike other reputations in Dragonflight, the Cobalt Assembly has no Renown and has five tiers: Empty, Low, Medium, High, and Maximum. 

Besides that, you can use Wild Arcana Orbs to help you kill mobs faster as you gain more reputation with the Cobalt Assembly. Essentially, you’ll be able to choose between powers that will function just like Anima Powers in Torghast. These orbs drop each time you kill a mob and last for a short time. 

You’ll also have Wild Arcana reservoirs back in the Cobalt Assembly base that will, upon reaching certain reputation, grant you additional bonuses and perks to help you farm faster and more efficiently.

Wild Arcana reservoir powers

NameDescriptionReputationCost (Dragon Isles Supplies)
Cobalt CutthroatWhenever you defeat an enemy within the Cobalt Assembly you are healed for three percent of your maximum health.Empty50
Cobalt ReputationIncrease your reputation gain with the Cobalt Assembly by 30 percent.Low200
Extra Wild ArcanaAdds a fourth choice to your Wild Arcana abilities.Low100
Arcane ShieldChance to gain an arcane absorb shield after you choose a Wild Arcana power.Low200
Azure AriseYou can manipulate the wild arcana in the Cobalt Assembly to return you from death once every 60 minutes. When activated, you return to full health and stun all enemies nearby you.Medium500
Arcane InstabilityFive percent chance when you take any damage to create an unstable ley crystal. When interacted with, the crystal will explode, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. This effect cannot occur more than once every 120 sec.High500
Unhelpful Fireworks30 percent chance when you enter combat to create fireworks based on your faction. This effect cannot occur more than once every 120 sec. There is absolutely no combat benefit to this.HighOne

All Cobalt Assembly reputation rewards

Image via Blizzard Entertainment
ItemDescriptionReputationCost
Windborne Velocidrake: Finned BackUnlocks the Finned Back customization for the Windborne Velocidrake.Empty50 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cliffside Wylderdrake: Finned BackUnlocks the Finned Back customization for the Cliffside Wylderdrake.Low100 Dragon Isles Supplies
Renewed Proto-Drake: Thick-Spined JawUnlocks the Thick Spined Jaw customization for the Renewed Proto-DrakeLow100 Dragon Isles Supplies
Windborne Velocidrake: Beaked SnoutUnlocks the Beaked Snout customization for the Windborne Velocidrake.Medium200 Dragon Isles Supplies
Highland Drake: Triple Finned HeadUnlocks the Triple Finned Head customization for the Highland Drake.Medium200 Dragon Isles Supplies
Recipe: Transmute: Awakened FrostTeaches the Alchemy recipe for Transmute: Awakened Frost, a transmute recipe that transmutes one Awakened Earth and one Awakened Air into one Awakened Frost.Medium50 Dragon Isles Supplies
Pattern: Blue Silken LiningTeaches the Tailoring pattern for Blue Silken Lining, an optional crafting reagent that increases your Mastery while at high health.Medium50 Dragon Isles Supplies
Pattern: Frosted Armor KitTeaches the Leatherworking pattern for Frosted Armor Kit, an armor kit that increases Strength, Agility, and Armor when applied to a Leg armor slot.High50 Dragon Isles Supplies
Pattern: Frozen SpellthreadTeaches the Tailoring pattern for Frozen Spellthread, a spell thread that increases Intellect and Stamina when applied to a Leg armor slot.High50 Dragon Isles Supplies
Technique: Highland Drake: Spined HeadTeaches the Inscription technique for Highland Drake: Spined Head, which unlocks the Spined Head customization for the Highland Drake.High25 Dragon Isles Supplies
Highland Drake: Vertical Finned TailUnlocks the Vertical Finned Tail customization for the Highland Drake.High400 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cliffside Wylderdrake: Finned TailUnlocks the Finned Tail customization for the Cliffside Wylderdrake.High400 Dragon Isles Supplies
Assembly Guardian’s RingTaking damage has a chance to grant an arcane shield, absorbing the next 71519 damage and lasting 12 sec. Only one Assembly Ring of Power can be worn at a time.High207 gold, 60 silver, and 11 copper
Assembly Preserver’s BandYour healing spells have a chance to mend your ally with arcane magic, restoring an additional 38339 health. Only one Assembly Ring of Power can be worn at a time.High206 gold and 82 silver
Assembly Scholar’s LoopYour damaging spells and abilities have a chance to deal 25543 Arcane damage. Only one Assembly Ring of Power can be worn at a time.High208 gold, 32 silver, and five copper
Cobalt Guardian’s CoverBlue Mail feet transmog.High100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one  Awakened Frost
Cobalt Guardian’s BracersBlue Mail bracer transmog.High100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
Cobalt Guardian’s BeltBlue Mail belt transmog.High100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
Cobalt Guardian’s PauldronBlue Mail shoulder transmog.High100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
Cobalt Guardian’s LeggingsBlue Mail legs transmog.High100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
Cobalt Guardian’s HelmBlue Mail helm transmog.High100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
Cobalt Guardian’s GripsBlue Mail hands transmog.High100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
Cobalt Guardian’s HauberkBlue Mail chest transmog.High100 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Frost
Renewed Proto-Drake: Blue HairUnlocks the Blue Hair customization for the Renewed Proto-Drake.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cobalt Guardian’s CutlassBlue one-hand sword transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and one Glowing Titan Orb
Cobalt Duelist’s SaberBlue one-hand sword transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Draconium Ore, and Tallstrider Sinew
Cobalt Dragonflame BladeBlue one-hand sword transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Tallstrider Sinew, and one Glimmering Malygite Cluster
Cobalt Defender’s WingglaiveBlue warglaive transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
Cobalt Bladewing StaffBlue staff transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
Cobalt Essence Weaver’s StaffBlue staff transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
Cobalt Essence Weaver’s ScepterBlue off-hand transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
Cobalt Wingguard’s PolearmBlue polearm transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and 10 Adamant Scales
Cobalt Stalker’s LancetBlue polearm transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five Tallstrider Sinew
Steadfast Cobalt BulwarkBlue shield transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Adamant Scales, and one Rainbow Pearl
Cobalt Defender’s ShredderBlue fist weapon transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Serevite Ore, and five  Tallstrider Sinew
Cobalt Dragonwing DecapitatorBlue two-handed axe transmog.Maximum600 Dragon Isles Supplies, 10 Adamant Scales, and one Rainbow Pearl