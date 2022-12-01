In Dragonflight, you can earn reputation, or rather, Renown, with six factions: Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord, Wrathion and Sabellian, and the Cobalt Assembly. To clarify, there are four major Renowns with which you can progress, including Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord, and two reputations functioning as the old system: Wrathion and Sabellian, and Cobalt Assembly.

Looking to freshen up old systems that were simply too time-consuming and boring to complete, Blizzard Entertainment reworked how reputations work in Dragonflight by replacing them with the Renown system introduced in Shadowlands. Instead of game-changing bonuses, Renown in this expansion will only give you cosmetics for you and your Dragonriding drake, and patterns for recipes.

The Cobalt Assembly is one of the six newly introduced reputations you can grind in the current expansion. Located in the Azure Span, the Cobalt Assembly reputation will be very important for crafters like Alchemists, Leatherworkers, and Tailors since they have essential recipes for them. If you’re not a crafter, you can also grind this reputation for unique transmogs and Dragonriding drake customizations that can’t be obtained elsewhere.

If you want those sweet transmogs and recipes, here’s a full guide on the Cobalt Assembly reputation, including what is it, how to unlock it, how to earn reputation, and, most importantly, reputation rewards.

What is the Cobalt Assembly reputation in WoW Dragonflight?

The Cobalt Assembly reputation in Dragonflight is the reputation you can earn with a faction called the Cobalt Assembly. The faction is located in the Azure Span and their primary concern is the renewal of their community that’s been scarred by the Sundered Flame. The Sundered Flame or Ebon Scales is a Dracthyr faction that recruited lesser dragonkin and rebels against the rule of dragons over other dragonkin races.

How to unlock the Cobalt Assembly reputation in WoW Dragonflight

To unlock the Cobalt Assembly reputation in Dragonflight, you’ll need to reach level 70. After that, you’ll need to head to the Cobalt Assembly in Azure Span. There, you’ll have complete the quest chain that starts with the quest called Welcome to the Assembly. Once you’ve completed the chain, you can start progressing with the Cobalt Assembly. Bear in mind that the large majority of mobs that yield reputation will be elites so it would be best if you start the grind after you gather some gear.

How to earn reputation with the Cobalt Assembly in WoW Dragonflight

To gain reputation with the Cobalt Assembly in Dragonflight, you’ll need to farm nearby Sundered Flame enemies which have a high chance of dropping Wild Arcana. It can come in the form of Uncommon Moderate Arcana which grants you 15 reputation, and Rare Major Arcana which gives 200 reputation. Unlike other reputations in Dragonflight, the Cobalt Assembly has no Renown and has five tiers: Empty, Low, Medium, High, and Maximum.

Besides that, you can use Wild Arcana Orbs to help you kill mobs faster as you gain more reputation with the Cobalt Assembly. Essentially, you’ll be able to choose between powers that will function just like Anima Powers in Torghast. These orbs drop each time you kill a mob and last for a short time.

You’ll also have Wild Arcana reservoirs back in the Cobalt Assembly base that will, upon reaching certain reputation, grant you additional bonuses and perks to help you farm faster and more efficiently.

Wild Arcana reservoir powers

Name Description Reputation Cost (Dragon Isles Supplies) Cobalt Cutthroat Whenever you defeat an enemy within the Cobalt Assembly you are healed for three percent of your maximum health. Empty 50 Cobalt Reputation Increase your reputation gain with the Cobalt Assembly by 30 percent. Low 200 Extra Wild Arcana Adds a fourth choice to your Wild Arcana abilities. Low 100 Arcane Shield Chance to gain an arcane absorb shield after you choose a Wild Arcana power. Low 200 Azure Arise You can manipulate the wild arcana in the Cobalt Assembly to return you from death once every 60 minutes. When activated, you return to full health and stun all enemies nearby you. Medium 500 Arcane Instability Five percent chance when you take any damage to create an unstable ley crystal. When interacted with, the crystal will explode, dealing damage to all nearby enemies. This effect cannot occur more than once every 120 sec. High 500 Unhelpful Fireworks 30 percent chance when you enter combat to create fireworks based on your faction. This effect cannot occur more than once every 120 sec. There is absolutely no combat benefit to this. High One

All Cobalt Assembly reputation rewards

Image via Blizzard Entertainment