Reputation has been a core concept in World of Warcraft since its initial launch, keeping track of your character’s relations with the various relevant factions to any given expansion. For the past several years, Blizzard has regularly made changes to how reputation functions. Shadowlands introduced the renown system in 2020, but once again, the system is being overhauled in Dragonflight.

There are various changes coming to the renown system in World of Warcraft Dragonflight; now it functions far more similar to the long-standing reputation grind with tangible and immediate rewards. If you are one of many racking your brain to figure out Dragonflight’s new reputation system, look no further.

WoW Dragonflight‘s new renown system, explained

The renown system in Shadowlands was related to the specific Convenant that players selected. In Dragonflight, the new renown system applies to all four major factions that players will encounter in Dragonflight.

Renown now accompanies the more traditional reputation grind that many WoW players are likely used to. Completing tasks for a faction will give you reputation with that faction, players will receive one renown for every 2,500 reputation earned. Players earn reputation with factions by doing at least one of five tasks.

Complete weekly reputation quests

Complete World Quests around the Dragon Isles

Complete Community events

Complete one-time, faction-specific quests

Earn tokens and return them to specific faction quartermasters

Players can check their renown level with the four factions by opening their Dragon Isles Summary on the minimap and hovering over the faction you are actively tracking. This pop-up will not only show you your current renown level and progression, but also the reward you are set to receive after obtaining the next level for that faction.

All major factions in WoW Dragonflight

There are four major factions that players can grind renown for in Dragonflight. Players will encounter these factions while questing throughout the Dragon Isles and will continue to earn reputation and renown with these groups after achieving max level.

The groups include:

Iskaara Tuskarr

Dragonscale Expedition

Maruuk Centaur

Valdrakken Accord

Each faction will have different rewards, quests, challenges, and progression systems unique to that group. While leveling out renown for all four factions is certainly time-consuming, it can greatly aid your character.