Over the years, reputations in World of Warcraft have changed drastically—from the Friends system back in Mists of Pandaria to the Renown system introduced in Shadowlands that existed simultaneously with the regular reputation grind. In Dragonflight, the standard practice of grinding your reputation from Neutral to Exalted is entirely removed and replaced with the Renown system, mainly consisting of cosmetic rewards.

In Dragonflight, you can earn your reputation with Iskaara Tuskarr, Dragonscale Expedition, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord, Wrathion and Sabellian, and Cobalt Assembly. Maruuk Centaur is the tribe of Centaurs located in the second zone, Ohn’ahran Plains. Mainly located in Maruukai, the tribe has existed on the Dragon Isles even before the War of the Ancients. Over the years, they’ve learned to live in harmony with the green dragonflight also dwelling in the plains.

As you progress through the main campaign of Ohn’ahran Plains, you’ll learn you’re slowly gaining the Maruuk Centaur Renown. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the Maruuk Centaur Renown, including what is Maruuk Centaur Renown, how to earn Renown, and all Renown rewards.

What is Maruuk Centaur Renown in WoW Dragonflight?

Maruuk Centaur Renown is the progression system with the tribe of Maruuk Centaur Renown. Replacing the regular reputation grind, Maruuk Centaur Renown will mainly give you cosmetics and Dragonriding drake customizations you can use at the Rostrum of Transformation. In total, there are 25 levels of Renown you can grind, with each milestone giving you unique rewards you can use to customize your appearance.

How to unlock Maruuk Centaur Renown in WoW Dragonflight?

To unlock Maruuk Centaur Renown, you’ll need to complete the entire main storyline in the Waking Shores and get the quest that’s sending you to Ohn’ahran Plains. Soon after you enter the zone, you’ll get a quest called Maruukai. For this quest, you’ll need to go to the Maruukai capital city, Maruukai. Once you turn in the quest, you can start working toward your Renown Maruukai progress.

How to earn Renown with Maruuk Centaur in WoW Dragonflight?

To earn reputation with the Maruuk Centaur tribe in Ohn’ahran Plains, you’ll need to complete world quests in Ohn’ahran Plains. Other than that, you can progress by killing rare and world bosses, and collecting treasure scattered across the zone for Centaur Hunting Trophy that can be turned in to Hunt Instructor Busku. Then, you can join the Grand Hunts over the Isles, and complete tasks from Clan Aylaag.

All Maruuk Centaur Renown rewards in WoW Dragonflight

Level one – Among the Maruuk Centaur: Join forces with the Maruuk Centaur to start gaining reputation with them. (Account-wide)

Join forces with the Maruuk Centaur to start gaining reputation with them. (Account-wide) Level two – Centaur Hunting Trophies: You may find Centaur Hunting Trophy on rare beasts and treasures of the Dragon Isles. These can be turned in to Hunt Instructor Basku in Maruukai for more Maruuk Centaur reputation. (Account-wide)

You may find Centaur Hunting Trophy on rare beasts and treasures of the Dragon Isles. These can be turned in to Hunt Instructor Basku in Maruukai for more Maruuk Centaur reputation. (Account-wide) Level three – Centaur Furnishings: Purchase the Comfortable Pile of Pelts, Maruuk Cooking Pot, and Very Comfortable Pelt from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai. (Account-wide)

Purchase the Comfortable Pile of Pelts, Maruuk Cooking Pot, and Very Comfortable Pelt from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai. (Account-wide) Level four – Call of the Plains: The Aylaag Clan of nomad centaurs will now welcome you into their temporary dwellings in the Ohn’ahran Plains, granting you additional daily quests for more reputation with the Maruuk Centaur. (Account-wide)

The Aylaag Clan of nomad centaurs will now welcome you into their temporary dwellings in the Ohn’ahran Plains, granting you additional daily quests for more reputation with the Maruuk Centaur. (Account-wide) Level five – Call of the Hunt I: Allow you to participate in Grand Hunts, joining the Maruuk Centaur in hunting local fauna through the Dragon Isles for Maruuk Centaur reputation rewards. (Account-wide)

Allow you to participate in Grand Hunts, joining the Maruuk Centaur in hunting local fauna through the Dragon Isles for Maruuk Centaur reputation rewards. (Account-wide) Level six – Drakewatcher Manuscripts I: Purchase two jaw and horn dragonriding mount customizations from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai (Account-wide):

Windborne Velocidrake: Horned Jaw

Windborne Velocidrake: Yellow Horns

Level seven – Centaur Armaments I: Purchase centaur-themed helm cosmetic transmogs from Farrier Rondare in Maruukai. (Account-wide)

Purchase centaur-themed helm cosmetic transmogs from Farrier Rondare in Maruukai. (Account-wide) Essence of Awakening: Purchase Essence of Awakening from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai. This item allows you to see centaur spirits so you can work on the Honor Our Ancestors achievement. (Account-wide)

Purchase Essence of Awakening from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai. This item allows you to see centaur spirits so you can work on the Honor Our Ancestors achievement. (Account-wide) Level eight – A Centaur’s Companion: Purchase the Hoofhelper battle pet from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai. (Account-wide)

Purchase the Hoofhelper battle pet from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai. (Account-wide) Centaur Enchanting I: Purchase the following enchanting formulas from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai:

Formula: Enchant Boots – Plainsrunner’s Breeze

Formula: Enchant Chest – Sustained Strength

Level nine – Call of the Hunt II: You may now choose a Bakar or Ohuna pet to accompany you through Centaur Grand Hunts. Talk with Trainer Frodrum at a Grand Hunt location or in Maruukai to learn more. (Account-wide)

You may now choose a Bakar or Ohuna pet to accompany you through Centaur Grand Hunts. Talk with Trainer Frodrum at a Grand Hunt location or in Maruukai to learn more. (Account-wide) Replacement Hooves: Unlock a new questline with Initiate Radiya at the Ohn’ihri Springs that eventually grants you Lizi’s Reins as a mount. (Account-wide)

Unlock a new questline with Initiate Radiya at the Ohn’ihri Springs that eventually grants you Lizi’s Reins as a mount. (Account-wide) Level 10 – Call of the Hunt III: You may now select a blessing to benefit you on Centaur Grand Hunts. Talk with Trainer Frodrum at a Grand Hunt location or in Maruukai to learn more.

You may now select a blessing to benefit you on Centaur Grand Hunts. Talk with Trainer Frodrum at a Grand Hunt location or in Maruukai to learn more. Word of a Worthy Ally I: Allow other characters on your account to gain 100 percent additional reputation with the Maruuk Centaur while their renown is below rank 10. (Account-wide)

Allow other characters on your account to gain 100 percent additional reputation with the Maruuk Centaur while their renown is below rank 10. (Account-wide) Level 11 – Aylaag Windstones: You can now purchase Aylaag Windstone Fragment from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai. These allow you a quick return to the current camping location of the Aylaag Clan.

You can now purchase Aylaag Windstone Fragment from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai. These allow you a quick return to the current camping location of the Aylaag Clan. Friendly Farrier I: Purchase a pair of ilvl 376 boots from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai:

Ohn’ahran Plainswalker Slippers

Ohn’ahran Plainswalker Moccasins

Ohn’ahran Plainswalker Greaves

Ohn’ahran Plainswalker Boots

Level 12 – Call of the Hunt IV: Your Grand Hunt hunting companion has access to a new ability. Talk with Trainer Frodrum at a Grand Hunt location or in Maruukai to learn more. (Account-wide)

Your Grand Hunt hunting companion has access to a new ability. Talk with Trainer Frodrum at a Grand Hunt location or in Maruukai to learn more. (Account-wide) Hunting Efficiency I: You have a 25 percent chance to obtain additional Dragon Isles Supplies from defeated beasts in the Dragon Isles. (Account-wide)

You have a 25 percent chance to obtain additional Dragon Isles Supplies from defeated beasts in the Dragon Isles. (Account-wide) Level 13 – Centaur Armaments II: Purchase centaur-themed shoulder cosmetic transmogs from Farrier Rondare in Maruukai. (Account-wide)

Purchase centaur-themed shoulder cosmetic transmogs from Farrier Rondare in Maruukai. (Account-wide) Centaur Alchemy I: Purchase the following alchemy recipe from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai:

Recipe: Alacritous Alchemist Stone

Centaur Blacksmithing I: Purchase the following blacksmithing plans from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai:

Purchase the following blacksmithing plans from Quartermaster Huseng in Maruukai: Plans: Obsidian Seared Facesmasher

Plans: Obsidian Seared Halberd

Plans: Obsidian Seared Runeaxe