World of Warcraft‘s world quests—repeatable open-world quests—are available for players regardless of faction as long as they meet their requirements and can unlock the missions. Introduced to the game in Legion as an iteration of daily quest systems, world quests rotate and involve different objectives. Normally, there’s no quest giver for them. Instead, you’ll automatically have the quest in your quest log as soon as you enter a region where there is a world quest active.

In Dragonflight, world quests are modified to follow the philosophy of world quests from Legion, where world quests were up longer and you could complete them more quickly. Designed as an alternative to gearing up and grinding reputation, world quests in Dragonflight last a couple of days and you can easily get all the rewards if you complete them three times per week.

Since world quests might come in handy for gearing up and getting that sweet reputation, you should definitely look to unlock them as soon as possible. In this guide, we’ll explain in detail how to unlock world quests in Dragonflight and start your first Dragonflight progress.

How to unlock world quests in WoW Dragonflight?

To unlock world quests in Dragonflight, you’ll have to first meet several minimum requirements. First, you’ll need to have purchased Dragonflight. You can actually choose from three different versions: the Base, Heroic, and Epic Editions. Next, you’ll need to have either an active subscription or game time.

Once you meet all the minimum requirements and you’ve started your Dragon Isles journey, you can dive deeper into unlocking world quests. After finishing the main storylines in the Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, and the Azure Span, you’ll be sent to complete the main storyline in Thaldraszus. There, you’ll have to finish the story of three separate chapters–Valdrakken, City of Dragons, Time Management, and Big Time Adventure. As you’re about to wrap up the final chapter of Thaldraszus, you’ll get the Moving On quest from Nozdormu. In this quest, you’re asked to speak with Alexstraza at the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken. When you turn in the quest, you’ll complete the final chapter of Thaldraszus, get the achievement Just Don’t Aske me to Spell It, and unlock world quests in Dragonflight.

As soon as you open your map, you’ll see active world quests you can complete. Bear in mind that these quests are available only for a couple of days before rotating back, so if you have your eyes on a specific reward, make sure to complete the quest in time.