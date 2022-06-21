Everything that comes with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-orders

The expansion is set to launch before the end of the year.

Blizzard today began to take pre-orders for the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, which is set to be released sometime before the end of the year—and players have a handful of options.

With three digital editions of the game to buy, there are a plethora of perks and cosmetics depending on which version of the game you buy. There is a Base, Heroic, and Epic edition of the game, and they cost $49.99, $69.99, and $89.99, respectively. These digital pre-orders can be placed on Blizzard’s battle.net store.

Additionally, there is a physical Epic edition Collector’s Set that players can pre-order from the Blizzard gear shop for $129.99. Along with the digital Epic edition of Dragonflight, the Collector’s Set comes with a hardback art book, five Dragonflight pins, and an Alexstrasza mouse pad that come in a box covered with artwork that’s thematic to the expansion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Here’s everything that comes with the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-orders.

Base edition

This pre-order is the most basic that you can get. It will make it so that once Dragonflight comes out, you’ll be able to immediately step into the expansion’s content, which includes new zones in the Dragon Isles as well as a new playable race, Dracthyr, which can only be played as a new class in the game called Evokers.

Dracthyr will be available during a pre-patch for the game, so pre-ordering the expansion will allow you to get a head start on preparing your Evoker for the launch of Dragonflight.

The only perk players get outside of expansion content is a Drakks pet. The pet will only be available to players who pre-purchase the game, so if you wait until Dragonflight’s release to get the game, you’ll miss out on it.

Heroic edition

Along with getting everything that you’d get from the Base edition, this pre-order will get you a level-60 character boost, Tangled Dreamweaver flying mount, and a Murkastrasza pet.

While this edition is $20 more than the Base edition, it can be viewed as significantly better value. Level-60 character boosts cost $60 if purchased individually, and expansion pre-orders are typically the only time that players can get them at a discounted rate.

Even if you aren’t interested in the cosmetic elements of the Heroic edition, it could be worthwhile if you’re interested in having another level-60 character. The boost is also the ideal way for players who didn’t play Shadowlands to skip the pre-Dragonflight leveling process and jump straight into the Dragon Isles.

Epic edition

Along with having all the contents of the Heroic edition, this will give players the Timewalker’s Hearthstone effect, 30 days of game time, and a handful of transmog cosmetics.

For the back-slot transmog, players will get five color variants for the Wings of Awakening. They will also get a head-slot transmog that is Sindragosa’s crown, Diadem of the Spell-Keeper.

This version of the game is another $20 more expensive than the Heroic edition, and the cost of a month of game time is around $15. If you don’t care about any of the cosmetics involved in the various editions of the expansion, this edition of the game will not net you any more value than the Heroic edition. The Epic edition of Dragonflight is definitely geared more toward attracting the most cosmetic-driven players.